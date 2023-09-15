MIDDLEBURY — Class 4A No. 7-ranked Northridge had things rolling from the start and posted a runaway homecoming victory.
The Raiders beat Goshen 43-6 Friday in Northern Lakes Conference football at Interra Field.
“The first half was good,” said Northridge coach Chad Eppley after watching his team take a 35-0 lead into halftime that led to a running clock in the second half. “We did what we had to do.
“Our kids executed well.”
The Raiders advanced to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the NLC while the RedHawks fell to 0-5 and 0-3. It was Northridge’s seventh straight victory against Goshen.
Since moving to Interra Field in 2020, Northridge is now 14-7 on its home turf including 3-0 against the RedHawks.
Senior Drew Elliott’s 80-yard kickoff return with 10:30 to go in the fourth quarter accounted for Goshen’s points. The conversion run failed.
With a running second-half clock, the RedHawks had just two possessions after halftime.
“(Elliott) is a special player,” said Eppley.
Northridge took a 43-0 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Raiders got a 10-yard TD run by Austin Parks as time expired in the third period. On a botched play, senior Conner Roth threw a two-point conversion to senior Brock Thompson. Roth’s fumble recovery set up the scoring drive.
The Raiders were up 35-0 at halftime.
Five of six Northridge first-half possessions resulted in touchdowns.
The fifth — a 5-yard run by senior quarterback Brayden Clark — came after blocked punt that allowed the Raiders to start at the Goshen 10. With a kick by senior Dylan Ritchie, it was 35-0 with 1:40 to go in the second quarter.
Clark’s 17-yard TD run capped a two-play, 17-yard drive that was set up by an interception and 43-yard return by Thompson. With the Dylan Ritchie extra point the score was 28-0 at 4:06 of the second quarter.
After a RedHawk punt, Northridge marched 76 yards and nine plays with junior Derek Sherwood toting 10 yards for the TD and Dylan Ritchie tacking on the PAT and the hosts were up 21-0 at 6:16 of the second quarter.
The drive saw Clark complete 2-of-2 passes and rip off a 41-yard run.
It was also following a Goshen punt that the Raiders mounted a 76-yard drive — this time on eight plays — with Sherwood posting a 7-yard TD run and Dylan Ritchie booting the extra point for a 14-0 score at 11:47 of the second quarter. Clark was 3-of-4 passing with Sherwood having a 21-yard run during the drive.
Northridge led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The first possession of the game ended with a six-play, 66-yard scoring drive for the Raiders. Senior Zach Baugh caught a 9-yard TD pass from Clark and Dylan Ritchie tacked on the extra point at 9:47 of the first quarter.
Clark completed 14-of-19 first-half passes — including five to sophomore Ainsley Ritchie and three to Baugh — for 97 yards and ran for 74.
Senior Jace Hershberger became the third starting quarterback of the season for Goshen. He was 0-of-7 passing and ran for 25 yards. Elliott rushed for 36.
“We sure didn’t play football well enough,” said RedHawks coach Tom Wogomon. “Sometimes it doesn’t matter what the injuries are or that you’ve got young guys playing for you. It’s all something that’s tough to deal with and it’s adversity. But we’ve got to find a way for our guys to have a heartbeat out there.”
Concord visits Goshen and Northridge goes to Wawasee Sept. 22.
NORTHRIDGE 43, GOSHEN 6
Goshen 0 0 0 6 — 6
Northridge 7 28 8 0 — 43
Scoring Plays First Quarter
N — (9:47) Zach Baugh 9 pass from Brayden Clark (Dylan Ritchie kick)
Second Quarter
N — (11:47) Derek Sherwood 7 run (Ritchie kick)
N — (6:16) Sherwood 10 run (Ritchie kick)
N — (4:06) Clark 17 run (Ritchie kick)
N — (1:40) Clark 5 run (Ritchie kick)
Third Quarter
N — (0:00) Austin Parks 10 run (Brock Thompson pass from Conner Roth)
Fourth Quarter
G — (10:30) Drew Elliott 80 kickoff return (run failed)