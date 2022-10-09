The IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament Sunday, setting the stage for what should be a fun six weeks of high school football.
Class 4A-1A start their postseasons on Friday, Oct. 21. Classes 5A and 6A don’t begin sectional play until Oct. 28 since those two classes only have 32 teams in them (four teams per sectional).
Sectional championships will be contested on Nov. 4. Regionals are Nov. 11, semistate Nov. 18 and the state finals will be Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25. Three games will be played on that Friday, with three more Saturday. All of the state championship games are played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Below are the sectional pairings featuring The Goshen News coverage area teams. Records are reflective of games played through Oct. 7. Records are reflective of the Oct. 3 polls within their respective class. The full pairings can be found online at ihsaa.org.
CLASS 6A, SECTIONAL 2
Oct. 28: No. 6 Fort Wayne Carroll (8-0) at Penn (6-2)
Oct. 28: Elkhart (7-1) at Warsaw (6-2)
Championship: Nov. 4
CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 11
Oct. 28: Concord (3-5) at Goshen (2-6)
Oct. 28: South Bend Adams (1-7) at No. 5 Mishawaka (7-1)
Championship: Nov. 4
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 18
Oct. 21: Wawasee (1-7) at Logansport (6-2)
Oct. 21: Northridge (5-3) at South Bend Riley (5-3)
Oct. 21: No. 3 NorthWood (8-0) at South Bend Washington (2-6)
Oct. 21: South Bend St. Joseph (2-6) at Plymouth (0-8)
Oct. 28 semifinals: Wawasee/Logansport winner vs. Northridge/Riley winner; NorthWood/Washington winner vs. St. Joe/Plymouth winner
Championship: Nov. 4
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26
Oct. 21: Mishawaka Marian (2-6) at West Noble (6-2)
Oct: 21: Lakeland (3-5) at Knox (5-3)
Oct. 21: South Bend Clay (0-8) at Jimtown (6-2)
Oct. 21: Fairfield (5-3) at John Glenn (5-3)
Oct. 28 semifinals: Marian/WN winner vs. Lakeland/Knox winner; Clay/Jimtown winner vs. Fairfield/Glenn winner
Championship: Nov. 4