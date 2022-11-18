The Northern Lakes Conference released its all-conference football team earlier this week.
Conference champion NorthWood led the way with eight selections on the first team, as well as the Coach of the Year choice in Nate Andrews. The Panthers went a perfect 7-0 in league games, winning its first NLC title since 2018.
Below are the all-conference selections for each team, along with the honorable mentions.
1ST TEAM ALL-NLC FOOTBALL 2022
NorthWood (8): Ethan Evers, senior, LB; Ben Fattorusso, senior, LB; Montana Green, senior, OL; Kaden Lone, senior, DB; JJ Payne, senior, WR/DB; Owen Roeder, junior, QB; NiTareon Tuggle, junior, WR; Wes Yoder, junior, RB.
Mishawaka (6): Brady Fisher, junior, QB; Garrett Ginter, senior, OL; Aiden Hooten, senior, ILB; Dawson Nowacki, senior, OL; Jackson Snyder, sophomore, ILB; Isaac Valdez, senior, OLB.
Warsaw (5): Isaac Beam, junior, DE; German Flores-Ortega, senior, RB; Broc Farley, senior, OL; Nicholas Katris, senior, ILB; Theodore Katris, senior, FS.
Concord (4): Lance Army, senior, OL/DL; Titus Hackworth, senior, RB/LB; Armen Koltookian, senior, MLB/HB; Joseph Moon, junior, LB.
Northridge (3): Logan Bickel, senior, OL; Qade Carrington, senior, QB; Kade Sainz, senior, WR.
Goshen (2): Quinn Bechtel, senior, QB/S; Elliott Frey, sophomore, LB/DE.
Wawasee (2): David Anderson, senior, OL/LB; Hunter Tinkey, junior, WR/DB.
Plymouth (2): Alan Barrera, senior, LB; Thad Pletcher, senior, OL.
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Concord: Chris Adams and Cody Byler; Goshen: Noah Alford; Mishawaka: Baelin Eby, Tanner Parmley and Caiden Williams; Northridge: Alex Eby and Brock Thompson; NorthWood: CJ Kuhn, Luke Miller and Jesse Wilson; Plymouth: Michael Sheely; Warsaw: Kyle Schnackenberg, Harrison Stofer and Jette Woodward; Wawasee: Cameron Zimmerman.