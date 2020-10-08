The 2020 IHSAA football sectional brackets were revealed Thursday night, and a lot of local teams will be getting home games to start their postseason runs.
In Class 5A Sectional 10, Goshen (1-3) drew a home game with Mishawaka (3-3). The two teams were supposed to meet in the Northern Lakes Conference opener for Mishawaka, but the game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Goshen program. By luck of the draw, these two teams will now play in a sectional semifinal contest.
The other half of Sectional 10 features Concord (4-2) hosting South Bend Adams (3-4). The semifinal games will be played on Oct. 30, with the final coming on Nov. 6.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 19
The two best teams in the sectional, according to both overall record and Sagarin ratings, will face each other to open the sectional.
No. 7 Leo (6-1) will visit No. 10 Northridge (5-1) on Oct. 23 in a sectional quarterfinal. Both teams enter as favorites to win the sectional, so this matchup opening up play should be a good one.
On the bottom half of the bracket with Leo and Northridge is a quarterfinal matchup pitting Wawasee (2-5) against NorthWood (2-3). NorthWood beat Wawasee, 39-0, back on Sept. 18.
The top half of the bracket features Columbia City (6-1) visiting East Noble (4-3) and Angola (4-1) at DeKalb (0-4). All sectional quarterfinal games take place Oct. 23, with semifinals Oct. 30 and finals Nov. 6.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26
No. 2 Mishawaka Marian (6-0) is the heavy favorite in this sectional. They will host Lakeland (2-5) in the first round. The other matchup in the top half of the bracket is South Bend Washington (1-6) at Tippecanoe Valley (5-2).
West Noble (0-7) will host John Glenn (3-4) in the quarterfinals, while Jimtown (4-2) will travel to Garrett (2-4). All sectional quarterfinal games take place Oct. 23, with semifinals Oct. 30 and finals Nov. 6.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35
The Sectional 35 brackets shape up for a potential showdown between No. 4 Eastside (6-1) and No. 11 Fairfield (6-0) in the sectional final.
On the top half of the bracket, Eastside drew a tough opening contest on the road against Bluffton (6-1). The other matchup on that side of the bracket is Woodlan (1-6) visiting Prairie Heights (0-7).
Fairfield opens with a home game against Central Noble (4-3), a team the Falcons beat, 32-6, on Sept. 4. The other matchup in the bottom half of the bracket is Whitko (4-3) traveling to Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2-5).
All sectional quarterfinal games take place Oct. 23, with semifinals Oct. 30 and finals Nov. 6. To view all the sectional pairings from across the state, visit ihsaa.org.
