GOSHEN — Friday night is the end of the high school football regular season and then it will be time for teams to begin their quest for a state championship.
The first step in the process occurred Sunday night when sectional pairings for the 47th annual IHSAA state tournament were released. A total of 317 high schools are entered in the event that features a total of 311 games played over the course of six weeks.
First-round sectional games, in all classes except 6A, are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25. Sectional semifinals are Friday, Nov. 1 and championships, Friday, Nov. 8.
Regionals are Friday, Nov. 15 and semistates Friday, Nov. 22.
The state finals are Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday. Nov. 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Lucas Oil, home of the Indianapolis Colts, who have been the state tourney’s presenting sponsor since 2009.
Three championship games are slated for Nov. 29 with the 1A finale slated to kickoff at noon, followed by the 3A contest around 3:30 p.m. and the 5A around 7. On Nov. 30, the 2A game is at noon, the 4A around 3:30 p.m. and the 6A around 7.
5A SECTIONALS
Most 5A schools have Oct. 25 off and will begin action on Nov.1. Sectional 10, which has five teams in the field, is one of two exceptions around the state. On Oct. 25, the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers (6-2) will be at the South Bend Adams Eagles (0-8). The Central-Adams winner hosts the Concord Minutemen (7-1) in one semifinal while the Mishawaka Cavemen (6-2) entertain the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers (2-6) in the other.
The Sectional 10 champion meets the Sectional 9 winner in the regional. Team in Sectional 9 are LaPorte (1-7), Michigan City (4-4), Munster (0-8) and Valparaiso (8-0).
The Goshen RedHawks were moved out of Sectional 10 for this year to Sectional 11. Goshen is scheduled to return to the Sectional 10 field in 2020 when Central and Memorial merge into one school and move up to 6A.
Sectional 11 doesn’t get underway until Nov. 1 when the RedHawks (1-7) host the Fort Wayne Northrup Bruins (4-4) in one game and the Fort Wayne North Legends (4-4) entertain the Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Saints (7-1) in the other contest.
The Sectional 11 champion faces the Sectional 12 victor in the regional. Teams in Sectional 12 are Anderson (1-7), Harrison (West Lafayette) (6-2), Kokomo (2-6) and McCutcheon (4-4).
The Northrup Bruins have wins over Fort Wayne South (14-8), Fort Wayne Wayne (36-25), Fort Wayne Concordia (40-33 in overtime) and Fort Wayne Luers (27-26). Losses are to Homestead (43-6), Carroll (42-7), Fort Wayne Snider (48-21) and Fort Wayne North (29-10).
Coach Jason Doerffler is 15-43 in his sixth season at Northrop.
Goshen and Northrup have squared off on the gridiron only once before in a sectional contest in the 2003 season in which the Bruins posted a 27-16 win at Northrup. Josh Meade and Brandon Miller scored touchdowns for Goshen. James Yates kicked a field goal and a PAT.
4A SECTIONAL
Games on Oct. 25 in Sectional 19 have the East Noble Knights (8-0) at the Northridge Raiders (4-4), the Columbia City Eagles (4-4) at the DeKalb Barons (7-1), the Wawasee Warriors (1-7) at the NorthWood Panthers (5-3) and the Angola Hornets (4-4) at the Leo Lions (7-1).
The champion from Sectional 19 squares off with the winner from Sectional 20. Schools in Sectional 20 are Delta (7-1), Fort Wayne South (1-7), Fort Wayne Wayne (0-8), Huntington North (2-6), Jay County (0-8), Marion (7-1), Mississinewa (7-1) and New Haven (3-5).
3A SECTIONAL
Also on Oct. 25 in Sectional 26, the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings (6-2) are at the South Bend Washington Panthers (6-2), the Garrett Railroaders (2-6) at the Jimtown Jimmies (4-4), the Lakeland Lakers (2-6) at the Mishawaka Marian Knights (7-1) and the West Noble Chargers (8-0) at the John Glenn Falcons (3-5).
The champion from Sectional 26 takes on the winner from Sectional 25 in the regional. Teams in Sectional 25 are Benton Central (0-8), Calumet (6-1), Hammond (0-7), Hammond Clark (4-4), Hanover Central (5-3), Knox (7-1), River Forest (4-4) and Twin Lakes (2-6).
2A SECTIONAL
Opening night in Sectional 35 has the Whitko Wildcats (0-8) at the Prairie Heights Panthers (1-7), the Fairfield Falcons (4-4) at the Bluffton Tigers (6-2), the Central Noble Cougars (2-6) at the Fort Wayne Luers Knights (2-6) and the Eastside Blazers (6-2) at the Woodlan Warriors (3-5).
The Sectional 35 champion clashes with the Sectional 36 winner in the regional. Squads in Sectional 36 are Alexandria (5-3), Blackford (5-3), Eastbrook (6-2), Eastern (Greentown) (8-0), Frankton (1-7), Lapel (5-3) and Tipton (5-3).
County Scoring Leaders
Name, school;TDs;FGs;PATs;2pt;Total
Mark Brownlee, Central;23;0;0;0;138
Caid Lacey, Northridge;12;0;0;0;72
Dominic Davis, Central;10;0;0;0;60
Ben Mestach, NorthWood;10;0;0;0;60
Nate Newcomer, NorthWood;9;0;0;0;54
Ariel De Le Paz, Concord;0;9;25;0;52
Derrick Woods, Memorial;8;0;0;0;0;48
Jaden Miller, NorthWood;8;0;0;0;48
Carter Neveraski, Concord;8;0;0;0;48
Tyren Mason, Memorial;7;0;0;0;42
Elijah Harris, Central;0;3;30;0;39
Clay Campbell, Jimtown;6;0;0;0;36
Ethan Devol, Jimtown;6;0;0;0;36
Breckin Judd, Northridge;6;0;0;0;36
Amarion Moore, Concord;6;0;0;0;0;36
Jerson Sanchez, NorthWood;0;0;27;1;29
Cameron Graber, Northridge;0;2;21;0;27
