Another week, another win for Westview's Noah Bontrager.
The Warrior freshman standout won the boys' race at the West Noble cross country regional Saturday with a time of 15:45. He finished 19 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Leo senior Luke Shappell.
As a team, Westview finished ninth in the final standings, which was not within the top five of teams automatically advancing to next week's semistate at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. Bontrager will be the only Westview representative at the meet in the boys' race.
The West Noble boys team advanced with a third-place finish. They were led Saturday by Grant Flora, who finished fourth individually with a time of 16:33.
On the girls' side, neither West Noble nor Westview advanced as full teams to regional. The Chargers placed two individuals in freshman Trinity Parson and senior Elizabeth Christlieb, while Warrior freshman Bailey Manns was the last individual to qualify for semistate.
Racing at Indiana Wesleyan on Oct. 22 begins with the girls' race starting at 10:30 a.m. and the boys at 11:15 a.m.