Westview freshman Noah Bontrager kept up his impressive season Saturday, adding a sectional championship to the resume at the cross country sectional hosted by West Noble High School.
Bontrager won the individual boys race in a time of 16:13, beating second-place Grant Flora from West Noble by 17 seconds. Both Bontrager and Flora's teams advanced as a group to next week's regional, as West Noble finished second and Westview fourth in the final team standings at the sectional.
The other three boys' teams to advance to next week's West Noble regional were DeKalb (1st place), Angola (3rd) and Lakeland (5th).
In the girls' race, West Noble and Westview both advanced their full teams with third and fourth place finishes, respectively. East Noble was the team champion, while Angola finished second and DeKalb fifth to round out the teams that'll be advancing to regionals.
Individually, Trinity Parson led West Noble with an eighth place finish (20:32), while Westview was led by Bailey Manns (11th place, 20:45).
The regional is next Saturday, Oct. 15 back at West Noble High School.