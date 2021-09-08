LAGRANGE — One of the biggest cross country meets involving the Northeast Corner Conference took place at Lakeland High School on Wednesday night. Every boys and girls NECC team was represented with more than 170 runners participating.
One school rivaled the rest, though, and showed why both teams were undefeated heading into the meet.
The Angola boys and girls teams earned first-place finishes in LaGrange, with top individual performances from both Izaiah Steury (15:47.07) and Gracynn Hinkley (20:45.66) in the respective races.
Three other Angola boys runners — Sam Yarnelle, Alex Burney and Gavin Hinkley – finished in the top 10, while two other girl runners — Ava Budak and Jordan Davenport — broke into the top 10 as well.
Rounding out the top three on each side was Westview and Garrett for the boys and West Noble and Fremont for the girls.
WESTVIEW, FLORA FINISH SECOND
West Noble’s just 5-4 this season, but one thing the Chargers can always count on is a fantastic performance from Grant Flora. West Noble’s best runner powered through the course, which guided him to a second-place finish individually with a time of 16:48.81.
“Yeah I was,” said Flora when asked if he was happy about his performance. “Coming out here and running at 6 o’clock is not easy. I’m more of a morning person. Getting up and getting to focus right from the beginning on the race is just easier both mentally and physically. … But with Izaiah Steury being a state champion, I’ll take second place all day long.”
Overall, Flora knows he can do better, but in his mind, the performance is something to build off of going into the remainder of the season.
“It wasn’t a PR by any means,” he said. “But I think it was pretty solid for the super dual and on the course. I’m happy with it.”
Team-wise, Westview (8-1) had another solid team effort that led to a second-place nod. Lyndon Miller led his group with a fifth-place finish behind a time of 17:34.34. Anthony Sanchez ran in at eighth (17:48.33) and Kayden Moore was next with a 13th-place finish (18:19.08).
“I’m really happy because we’ve been hitting them hard with workouts,” Westview coach Lyle Bontrager said. “They weren’t as fresh (Wednesday) because we just didn’t want to focus on this meet as much. We want to focus on the end of the season. There weren’t any surprises during this meet, so I was definitely happy about that.”
For a smaller school and some younger runners on the team, Bontrager’s been very satisfied with his group’s regular season to this point. He hopes that momentum will continue as the postseason gets closer.
“It’s really hard to get good numbers coming from a small school,” Bontrager said. “You do the best you can. To me, I’m very satisfied with where we are, especially with us starting to sharpen up a bit over these next couple of weeks.”
WEST NOBLE GIRLS EARN SECOND
One thing you can’t fault about the West Noble girls cross country team is its effort.
One by one, as Charger runners came across the finish line, they’d collapse soon after. That determination earned coach Kirstin Alles and her group a second-place finish on Wednesday.
“We’ve been battling some injuries, so we had some girls come out and really impress with how they ran,” Alles said. “We didn’t expect Angola’s top four to be up so high, but my team really did the best they could on the course.”
Overall, West Noble saw Ruby Clark (21:11.47), Ava Bish (21:37.42), Yoseline Haro (22:34.34.97), Lucy Martin (22:43.18) and Elizabeth Christlieb (22:58.17) finish in the top 20.
Alles and her staff were happy overall with the performance, but they know as the NECC conference meet and the postseason gets closer, there’s still higher goals to be met.
“I think it’s possible to gain that ground,” Alles said. “Thankfully the conference meet is at our home course, so they know that like the back of their hand. … We just have to close that gap with our top five.”
2021 NECC Super Duals at Lakeland High School – results
GIRLS:
Team standings/top-three finishers from each team:
1. Angola: Gracynn Hinkley, 20:45.66 (first place individually); Ava Budak, 21:12.71 (fifth place individually); Jordan Davenport, 21:29.25 (sixth place individually)
2. West Noble: Ruby Clark, 21:11.47 (fourth place individually); Ava Bish, 21:37.42 (eighth place individually); Yoseline Haro, 22:34.97 (16th place individually)
3. Fremont: Morgan Gannon, 20:49.52 (second place individually); Natalie Gochenour, 21:36.23 (seventh place individually); Makayla Gumbel, 23:29.60 (22nd place individually)
4. Churubusco: Cara Debolt, 21:57.17 (ninth place individually); Ella Elias, 21:59.44 (10th place individually); Jorja Debolt, 22:57.58 (19th place individually)
5. Fairfield: Makayla Culp, 22:31.82 (13th place individually); Katie Kuhn, 22:34.49 (15th place individually); Delana Gieger, 23:55.09 (30th place individually)
6. Garrett: Nataley Armstrong, 21:07.67 (third place individually); Makenna Malcolm, 22:16.45 (11th place individually); Addison Ebert, 23:58.38 (31st individually)
7. Prairie Heights: Allison Steele, 22:50.76 (18th place individually); Katia Fernandez, 23:17.04 (21st place individually); Breonna Glasgo, 25:18.40 (43rd place individually)
8. Westview: Kiana Mist, 22:34.10 (14th place individually); Adelyn Rainsberger, 24:19.17 (35th place individually); Gwendolynn Owsley, 24:32.34 (37th place individually)
9. Eastside: Karly Kauffman, 23:34.40 (23rd place individually); Chloe Buss, 23:43.01 (26th place individually); Kennedy Holbert, 25:52.04 (53rd place individually)
BOYS:
Team standings/top three finishers from each team:
1. Angola: Izaiah Steury, 15:47.07 (first place individually); Sam Yarnelle, 17:02.30 (third place individually); Alex Burney, 17:41.73 (sixth place individually)
2. Westview: Lyndon Miller, 17:34.34 (fifth place individually); Anthony Sanchez, 17:48.33 (eighth place individually); Kayden Moore (13th place individually)
3. Garrett: Tanner McMain, 17:19.80 (fourth place individually); Luke Coffman, 18:19.87 (14th place individually); Gavin Weller, 18:20.50 (15th place individually)
4. Lakeland: Zeke Wachtman, 18:10.05 (10th place individually); Caden Hostetler, 18:15.59 (12th place individually); Landon Jaeger, 19:08.58 (22nd place individually)
5. West Noble: Grant Flora, 16:48.81 (second place individually); Isaac Silva, 18:38.34 (16th place individually); Evan Rodriguez, 19:05.61 (20th place individually)
6. Churubusco: Wyatt Neireiter, 17:45.68 (seventh place individually); Corre Belcher, 19:05.24 (19th place individually); Ethan Krider, 20:01.55 (33rd place individually)
7. Prairie Heights: Riley Cearbaugh, 20:08.53 (34th place individually); Colton Batey, 20:32.46 (41st place individually); Max Cook, 20:34.14 (43rd place individually)
8. Fairfield: Luke Mast, 19:31.29 (28th place individually); Noah Troup, 22:03.87 (67th place individually); Jenson Long, 22:20.93 (71st place individually)
9. Eastside: Seth Firestein, 21:51.84 (64th place individually); Marcus Diaz, 22:06.60 (68th place individually); Binyam Biddle, 22:49.37 (74th place individually)
10. Hamilton: Jagger Hurraw, 20:41.26 (45th place individually); Kenny Schiek, 22:27.35 (73rd place individually); Clayton Spaw, 23:01.79 (75th place individually)
