LIGONIER — The West Noble girls cross country team loves living life on the edge.
For the second time this year, the Chargers won a team title by a singular point. This time, it was at the NECC Super Dual race Wednesday on their home course at West Noble High School. The Chargers won by a team score of 27-28 over Angola to earn a perfect 10-0 record at the event.
West Noble also won the Prairie Heights Invitational by one point Aug. 27.
“We are very happy,” West Noble coach Aden Burke-Steiner said. “… They’ve been working hard all season, and I’m just happy to see it come all together. We knew, as far as conference goes, that this was going to be our hardest meet because, at an invitational, we have a good top six that can push some other people back.”
In the boys’ competition, Angola emerged as champions with an 11-0 record, while West Noble was second.
Even though all 12 NECC teams were racing at the same time, the scoring is conducted as if each team was facing each other in a one-on-one contest. Hamilton didn’t have enough female runners to score as a team, hence why the girls’ records will be against 10 teams and the boys’ scores are against 11 teams.
GIRLS RACE: WEST NOBLE EDGES ANGOLA
In the girls’ race, the top eight finishers were either Chargers or Hornets. Angola had individuals take first, fourth, sixth and eighth, while West Noble finished second, third, fifth and eighth overall.
With the points scored in those positions a virtual dead heat, it would come down to the fifth varsity score for both teams. West Noble had the edge there, as sophomore Ava Bish finished 15th overall, while Angola’s Isabella Budak was 17th.
“We’ve been working really hard at getting that fifth and sixth times up there, pushing as many people back and working together,” Burke-Steiner said. “They don’t like to run together, but they’re learning. They do their workouts together and are learning what it means to be a team.”
The top five times for the Chargers were 20:50 from freshman Trinity Parson, 21:17 from sophomore Lucy Martin, 21:31 from junior Ruby Clark, 21:44 from senior Elizabeth Christlieb and 22:28 from Bish.
“Lucy Martin — she was not supposed to be there,” said Burke-Steiner of who impressed him the most Wednesday. “We’re happy she was there, though. She definitely stole some of the lightning.”
Westview finished third in the team standings with an 8-2 record. They were led by freshman Bailey Manns, who was 10th individually in a time of 21:52.
The other top-10 individual was Fairfield junior Katie Kuhn, who took ninth with a time of 21:48. The Falcons ended up finishing the meet with a 5-5 record.
BOYS RACE: WESTVIEW’S BONTRAGER FINISHES STRONG
He may be 14 years old, but Noah Bontrager sure doesn’t run like one.
The Westview freshman put on an impressive performance, winning the boys’ race by 21 seconds with a time of 16:37. After being in fourth place halfway through the race, Bontrager turned on the afterburners to win the individual title comfortably.
“I stuck with (the other runners), and then at the last (1,000 meters), my coach told me to stick with them and see how much energy I have left,” Bontrager said.
His performance helped the Warriors finish third overall as a team with a 9-2 record. He was joined in the top 10 by his teammate, senior Adrian Miller, who was eighth individually with a time of 17:58.
West Noble was second at 10-1. Senior Grant Flora led the way for the Chargers with a third-place finish, clocking in at 17:08. All five of the West Noble’s scorers finished in the top 17: senior Isaac Silva was 10th (18:05), senior Nate Shaw 11th (18:08), junior Evan Rodriguez 15th (18:15) and freshman Nathan Troxel 17th (18:34).
2022 NECC CROSS COUNTRY SUPER DUAL — Results
GIRLS
(Top five times for each team listed. Top 10 individuals noted)
1. West Noble (10-0): Trinity Parson 20:50 (2nd overall), Lucy Martin 21:17 (3rd overall), Ruby Clark 21:31 (5th overall), Elizabeth Christlieb 21:44 (8th overall), Ava Bish 22:28
2. Angola (9-1): Gracynn Hinkley 20:39 (1st overall), Ava Budak 21:29 (4th overall), Jordan Davenport 21:40 (6th overall), Antalya Jackson 21:41 (7th overall), Isabella Budak 22:40
3. Westview (8-2): Bailey Manns 21:52 (10th overall), Kianna Mast 22:09, Adelyn Rainsberger 21:41, Annagail Warrener 23:55, Gwendolynn Owsley 24:37
4. Central Noble (7-3): Michaela Rinehold 22:20, Allyssa Spohr 22:26, Makenna Malcolm 22:37, Adelaide Hopf 22:55, Rose Peters 24:32
5. Prairie Heights (6-4): Katia Fernandez 22:42, Christian Lewis 23:11, Ashlynn Myers 23:43, Sarah Wiley 24:55, Breonna Glasgo 25:08
6. Fairfield (5-5): Katie Kuhn 21:48 (9th overall), Delana Geiger 23:35, Makayla Culp 24:17, Natalie Moreland 25:18, Jalyn Stofleth 25:20
7. Churubusco (4-6): Ella Elias 22:42, Jaelie Longardner 23:11, Marilyn Sajdak 23:14, Holly Howard 25:36, Tapanga Tiffany 27:40
8. Eastside (3-7): Karly Kauffman 21:53, Regan Smith 24:03, Chloe Buss 24:13, Maddie Yaros 26:14, Destiny Bonecutter 28:09
9. Fremont (2-8): Hallie Shrewsburg 22:45, Natalie Gochenour 23:57, Sammy Meyers 25:58, Alaska Gochenour 26:15, Aliya Rayl 26:46
10. Garrett (1-9): Addison Ebert 24:40, Molly Martin 25:05, Aida Haynes 25:56, Brooklyn Jacobs 26:05, Ayla Gilbert 27:08
11. Lakeland (0-10): Abigail McNamara 24:20, Tara Wilkinson 25:25, Lana Vankoevering 26:10, Chloe Sines 28:29, Yunsol Lee 37:28
Note: Hamilton did not have enough runners to score as a team.
BOYS
1. Angola (11-0): Sam Yarnell 16:58 (2nd overall), Gavin Hinkley 17:28 (4th overall), Kaden Klink 17:46 (6th overall), Cooper Enyeart 18:11, Reeves Johnson 20:04
2. West Noble (10-1): Grant Flora 17:08 (3rd overall), Isaac Silva 18:05 (10th overall), Nate Shaw 18:08, Evan Rodriguez 18:15, Nathan Troxel 18:34
3. Westview (9-2): Noah Bontrager 16:37 (1st overall), Adrian Miller 17:58 (8th overall), Lyndon Miller 18:09, Christian Noward 18:47, Nick Bontrager 18:47
4. Lakeland (8-3): Caden Hostetler 17:39 (5th overall), Zeke Wachtman 18:02 (9th overall), Luke Yoder 19:22, Konner Palmer 19:38, Oliver Hofer 19:41
5. Central Noble (7-4): Malachi Malcolm 18:58, Kyle Knafel 19:33, Keegan Knight 19:35, Jaxon Kitchen 20:27, Mason Frey 20:59
6. Prairie Heights (6-5): Hank Glasgo 19:02, Max Cook 19:23, Dyllan Prater 20:18, Riley Cerabaugh 20:33, Brady Baas 20:44
7. Garrett (5-6): Gavin Weller 17:57 (7th overall), Aiden Boltz 20:03, Landon Davis 20:23, Tyler Gater 20:51, Carter Fielden 20:51
8. Churubusco (4-7): Evan Palmer 18:14, Elijah Smith 18:16, Blaise Williams 20:21, Isaac Rinker 21:06, Gabriel Lickey 27:06,
9. Fairfield (3-8): Kaden Decker 19:16, Luke Mast 19:26, Aidan Bender 20:07, Jon Frey 21:18, Nicholas Moreland 22:20
10. Eastside (2-9): Andrew Strong 19:09, Alex Diaz 20:16, Cayden Burkett 21:21, Seth Firestine 22:52, Chris Maag 26:51
11. Fremont (1-10): Shaun Fansler 19:27, Gage Forrest 21:14, Keegan Waters 22:27, Gauge Underwood 22:54, Tristan Price 24:12
12. Hamilton (0-11): Jagger Huraw 20:39, Henrique Oliveira 21:41, Clayton Spaw 24:02, Harry Ritcher 26:21, Caleb McMullen 27:29