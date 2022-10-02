Both West Noble cross country teams won their respective Northeast Corner Conference championship meets Saturday at Prairie Heights High School.
The Chargers' girls team repeated their success from the regular season NECC Super Dual, winning Saturday's race with 31 points. Angola finished second with 58.
All five West Noble scorers in the girls race placed in the top 15, with four in the top seven. Trinity Parson was second with a time of 20:07, Lucy Martin third in 20:31, Elizabeth Christlieb fourth in 20:36, Ruby Clark seventh in 20:46 and Ava Bish 15th in 21:30.
Angola's Gracynn Hinkley won the girls race in a time of 19:48.
Also in the girls' race from The Goshen News coverage area, Westview finished third and Fairfield eighth. The Warriors had two runners make the all-conference team by finishing in the top 15, as Bailey Manns was 10th (20:52) and Kianna Mast 13th (21:10). Fairfield's Katie Kuhn earned all-NECC honors as well by placing ninth (20:51).
On the boys' side, West Noble needed a sixth-score tiebreaker to beat Angola. The deciding time for the Chargers ended up being Devon Bartlett's, whose 18:12 beat Angola's Gavin Cooke's time of 21:17. Both teams scored 64 points.
West Noble had two individuals place in the top 10, as senior Grant Flora was second (16:24) and Isaac Silva eighth (17:07). The Hornets won the super dual race earlier in the season, with the Chargers getting second, meaning the teams split the NECC title.
Westview freshman Noah Bontrager kept up his tremendous season, winning the meet with a time of 15:46. He was joined on the all-conference team by his teammate, Lyndon Miller, who placed 15th (17:17). The Warriors finished third in the final team standings. The other team from the Goshen News coverage area, Fairfield, placed ninth.