The IHSAA cross country semistate race at Huntington University has been moved to Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
The semistate race is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22. The girls will run at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 11:15 a.m. Schools advancing out of the Elkhart (Ox Bow Park), West Noble, Marion and Delta regionals compete at the now-IWU semistate, which is officially hosted by New Haven High School.
The Indy Star was the first to report the semistate site change Monday evening.
“After much discussion from all parties involved, I felt it was best to move the cross-country semistate scheduled to be held at Huntington University to Indiana Wesleyan located in Marion,” said IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig in a statement to the Indy Star. “With the issues surrounding the cross-country program at Huntington we felt the potential for a significant distraction was just too great. We certainly hope to return to Huntington for the 2023 tournament.”
The move was made in light of allegations of sexual and physical abuse by former and current athletes within the HU cross country and track programs. It led to the current Huntington cross country head coach Lauren Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines being put on administrative leave last week. A petition calling for school leaders who knew about the allegations to step down also has more than 200 signatures as of Monday evening.