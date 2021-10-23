HUNTINGTON — It was a day for racing and rejoicing for some high school cross country teams and individuals.
Northridge boys (third place), Goshen boys (fourth) and Northridge girls (sixth) qualified for the IHSAA State Finals with their efforts Saturday in the semistate hosted by New Haven at the Huntington University.
“Everything we were shooting for happened today,” said Ryan McClane, coach of both Northridge teams. “We wanted Jack (Moore) to get the best out of what he had. He’s running with tired legs right now. We’re hoping to give him a little pop next week.”
Representing Northridge boys was Moore (second overall in 15:41.30), junior Jaxon Miller (seventh in 15:57), sophomore David Gingerich (28th in 16:38.80), senior Nathan Perez (50th in 17:05.20), junior Jonathan Spicher (52nd in 17:08.60), junior Will Knox (61st in 17:15) and junior Nolan Bales (74th in 17:25.30).
“Every time I looked we were constantly moving up,” McClane said. “It was just textbook – the way want to race. You’ve got to be constantly passing people. That’s the goal.”
Miller tied a personal-best on a course that was soggy from recent rainfall.
Hamilton Southeastern (62) was the boys team champion. Northridge scored 124 and Goshen 146. Angola senior Izaiah Steury (the 2020 state champion) won the boys race, topping the 178-runner field in a meet-record 15:09.20.
“My strategy was just to sit on Izaiah and wait for the final 600 meters to kick,” Moore said. “He went out pretty fast. I knew he wouldn’t let the pace drag. I didn’t know he was going to go out in 2:50 at 1K.
“I tried racing him the entire time.”
Goshen coach Mike Wynn assessed his team’s overall performance as “very flat.”
“We had too many off runners today,” Wynn said. “A lot of people passed us and we can’t let that happen.”
As the RedHawks prepare for the state finals, Wynn will have his runners take a voluntary run around eight miles Sunday to flush out toxins and warm up for a team workout Monday.
“Our intensity will ramp up and our miles will come down,” Wynn said.
Goshen’s first runner was senior Drew Hogan (third in 15:53.40), followed by senior Cole Johnston (eighth in 15:58.30), junior Tommy Claxton (22nd in 16:29.40), junior Luis Loera (62nd in 17:15.70), junior Oliver Biek (77th in 17:29.20), senior Adrian Mora (96th in 17:47) and sophomore Brady Abney (140th in 18:30.50).
“My strategy was to stick with the front pack,” Hogan said. “I knew (Moore) and Steury were going to go out hard. I didn’t want to go with them but just stay in the front pack and push all the way.”
Concord senior Anthony Roberts (13th overall in 16:11) moved on as an individual to the state meet.
“This course is really different (compared to Ox Bow Park, where the Northern Lakes Conference, sectional and regional meets were held),” Roberts said. “It has steep inclines, especially at the 2-mile (mark) and right at the end.
“The last mile I starting picking my spots and passing guys.”
GIRLS RACE
In a tiebreaker, Fort Wayne Carroll (95) bested Homestead (95) as girls team champion. Northridge scored 146 and NorthWood 404. Delta sophomore Nicki Southerland won the girls race in 17:55.10.
Northridge girls were led by juniors Haylee Hile (16th in 19:33.8) and Tame Baylis (17th in 19:33.8). Other Lady Raiders were Clare Ritchie (27th in 19:55.5), junior Emma Long (46th in 20:30.5), junior Kylie McMann (83rd in 21:23.8), senior Delaney Lopez Martinez (97th in 21:43.4) and senior Ella Hoefer (123rd in 22:13.9),
“Tame and I went together so we could go around people because every point matters,” said Hile, who put in 38 training miles last week.
“This course was definitely harder than Ox Bow,” Baylis said. “I wanted to get another PR (like the 19:16 at the Elkhart Regional). I didn’t get it, but we had 10-step strides. There’s seven of them throughout the course.”
The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and the first six qualifying teams advanced to the state finals next Saturday, Oct. 30 at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Wabash Valley Sports Center, 599 S. Tabortown Road, Terre Haute. The boys race is at noon and girls race at 3. Award ceremonies will followed each race.
At semistate, NorthWood boys placed 10th (senior Brady Hunsberger 30th in 16:42.30, junior Jordan Burden (66th in 17:18.20), sophomore Owen Allen (72nd in 17:24.70), sophomore Bereket Bennett (110th in 17:48.50), sophomore Jonathan Towler (101st in 17:49), senior Grady Stevenson (110th in 17:53.20) and junior Cole Davies (145th in 18:34.50).
“I stayed with the top 10-ranked guys to give myself a shot,” said Hunsberger, speaking of race projections. “The footing was a lot softer than it is at Ox Bow, but I really enjoy running here.”
As an individual, West Noble junior Grant Flora placed 25th in 16:35.40.
NorthWood girls came in 16th (senior Kaitlin Burden 33rd in 20:12.60, senior Emilie Allen 86th in 21:27.20, sophomore Savannah Slone 138th in 22:37.71, senior MacKenzie Brewer 143rd in 22:48.40, sophomore Sydney Prenkert 159th in 23:44.20, sophomore Cassie Hunsberger 166th in 24:10.70 and freshman Emma Davidhizar 169th in 24:29.90).
As individuals, Goshen senior Nataly Esqueda came in 35th in 20:16.20 and Concord freshman Zoe Roberts wound up 47th 20:30.90.
Complete results are available at crossroadstiming.com and ihsaa.org
