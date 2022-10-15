DUNLAP — Northridge boys earned its 11th regional championship in program history — the first since 2013 — and led the way for five area teams advancing to the semistate level in high school cross country.
Scoring 45 points, Northridge boys topped Penn (74) for the boys title Saturday in the Elkhart Regional 5 race at Ox Bow County Park.
The top 10 individuals from non‐advancing teams and the first five qualifying teams advanced to the Oct. 22 semistate to be hosted by Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. The girls race is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. with the boys starting at 11:15.
Also moving on as teams based on regional performance from The Goshen News coverage area are Goshen (third) and Elkhart (fifth) on the boys side, and Northridge (second) and NorthWood (third) on the girls side. Penn girls took regional championship No. 21 in the girls' race.
The triumphant Raider boys were paced by three top-10 finishers — freshman Baylor Miller (third in 16:06.02), senior Jaxon Miller (fifth in 16:13:36) and junior David Gingerich (sixth in 16:14.25).
“We have tough kids,” said Ryan McClane, coach of both Northridge squads. “Our boys ran lights out again. We were dealing with some adversity (Saturday) that we weren’t planning on — it’s not injury-related, but just some things that we had to go out and figure out.
“We’ve come back to this course for the third week in a row. I haven’t left Ox Bow yet this year in a bad mood. We’re excited to see what we can do next week, especially on the boys side. There’s some big goals that we have.”
The other two runners that scored for Northridge Saturday were sophomore Marc Hernandez (11th in 16:31.64) and freshman Xavier Miller (20th in 16:55.46).
Pacing the Goshen boys was race runner-up Tommy Claxton.
“It’s my senior year and my last time running at Ox Bow,” Claxton said. “My main goal was just to have fun.”
Claxton, who was clocked in 16:04.82 for 5K and finished second to Mishawaka sophomore Liam Bauschke (15:45.51), talked about racing the undulating course.
“Using downhills to your advantage is free energy,” Claxton said. “There’s a lot of up-hills, but also a lot of downhills.”
Also scoring for the RedHawks at regional were senior Luis Loera-Arambula (10th in 16:23.24), freshman Dorian Diaz (12th in 16:34.63), junior Alexander Lopez (25th in 17:03.22) and sophomore Peter Moser (43rd in 17:37.73).
The Indiana Wesleyan University course is considered very flat.
“It’ll be way faster than this,” Claxton said.
Elkhart’s top runner at regional was sophomore Maxwell Malloy (seventh in 16:14.31).
Also scoring for the Lions were sophomore Aaron Richter (ninth in 16:19.32), senior Francisco Rosales (36th in 17:23.37), senior Logan Mann (45th in 17:39.05) and sophomore David Sefu (55th in 17:54.91).
GIRLS RACE
Penn (33 points) won the girls race, followed by Northridge (50) and NorthWood (120).
Raider senior runner Tame Baylis (18:53.43) placed second to Penn junior Mary Eubank (18:50.67).
“I think we got a lot closer to Penn than people expected us to,” Baylis said. “Team-wise we did phenomenal. My legs definitely felt a lot heavier than last week, and I think that’s because coaches didn’t taper me, meaning they didn’t lessen the mileage like all the other girls.
“Indiana Wesleyan has no hills, so I’m definitely going for a lifetime (personal record).”
Other to score points for Northridge were senior Haylee Hile (third in 19:12.93), freshman Dakotah Moore (fourth in 19:20.40), freshman Addy Long (17th in 20:41.38) and sophomore Gretchen Ludwig (30th in 21:13.76).
Leading the way for NorthWood was freshman Hanna Clyde (eighth in 19:55.10).
Panthers girls coach Mark Mikel explained his team’s strategy.
“In a nutshell, it was race Northridge and you’ll get everybody else,” Mikel said. “We got our freshmen to hang with our upperclassmen and run to the best pack we can.”
The next four Panthers across the line Saturday were junior Sydney Prenkert (25th in 21:00.72), junior Savannah Slone (27th in 21:12.41), freshman Faith Towler (38th in 21:35.74) and freshman Marli Hartman 41st in 21:41.37).
Mikel talked about training in recent weeks.
“Going into (the Northern Lakes Conference meet), we cut mileage a little bit and picked up the intensity of workouts, and then even more so going into sectional,” Mikel said. “This week we really backed things off.”
The coach said doing that has gotten the energy systems back up and gotten the team ready to race.
2022 IHSAA CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL 5 AT OX BOW PARK - Results
Top five teams and top ten individuals on non-advancing teams qualify for semistate on Sat., Oct. 22 at Indiana Wesleyan University. Advancers are listed in bold.
BOYS RACE
1. Northridge (45 points) — 3rd, Baylor Miller 16:06.02; 5th, Jaxon Miller 16:13:36; 6th, David Gingerich 16:14.25; 11th, Marc Hernandez 16:31.64; 20th, Xavier Miller 16:55.46; 21st, Jonathan Spicher 16:57.28; 23rd, Joseph Keyser 17:00.05.
2. Penn (74) — 8th, Nicholas Probst 16:17.65; 13th, Matthew Givens 16:35.32; 14th, Hudson Kaser 16:39.80; 15th, Brandon Mueller 16:40.30; 24th, William Mickelson 17:02.12; 33rd, Kush Grewal 17:17.87; 41st, Mikel Cox 17:35.37.
3. Goshen (88) — 2nd, Tommy Claxton 16:04.82; 10th, Luis Loera-Arambula 16:23.24; 12th, Dorian Diaz 16:34.63; 25th, Alexander Lopez 17:03.22; 43rd, Peter Moser 17:37.73; 58th, Brady Abney 17:57.95; 63rd, Todd Kauffman 18:03.92.
4. South Bend Adams (123) — 4th, Bol Agwick 16:12.13; 16th, Grayson Wilson 16:42.62; 19th, Michael Camilleri 16:51.71; 31st, Isaac Howk 17:10.39; 61st, Jonas Larsen 18:00.61; 68th, Carter Keen 18:17.81; 71st, Benjamin McVeigh 18:26.83.
5. Elkhart (141) — 7th, Maxwell Malloy 16:14.31; 9th, Aaron Richter 16:19.32; 36th, Francisco Rosales 17:23.37; 45th, Logan Mann 17:39.05; 55th, David Sefu 17:54.91; 56th, Jackson Ezzell 17:55.94; 60th, Denis Kale 17:59.51.
6. NorthWood (142) — 17th, Jordan Burden 16:45.55; 18th, Owen Allen 16:47.80; 35th, Calix Truex 17:21.77; 38th, Bereket Bennett 17:30.59; 40th, Jonathan Towler 17:32.35; 46th, Cole Davies 17:41.36; 53rd, Daniel Medina 17:53.80.
7. Mishawaka (177) — 1st, Liam Bauschke 15:45.51; 22nd, Toby Quintana 16:58.91; 27th, Dakota Jozwiak 17:06.05; 70th, Cameron Melton 18:25.06; 78th, Blake Overmyer 18:41.35; 81st, Jonathen Waelbroeck 18:47.56; 88th, Jonathan Rogers 19:28.46.
8. Concord (200) — 32nd, Colyn Chris 17:12.52; 34th, Reid Sollars 17:21.61; 49th, Anthony Claudio-Rivera 17:46.33; 51st, Jaxson Meyer 17:51.43; 54th, Jackson Yoder 17:54.13; 66th, Daniel Montiel 18:12.44; 67th, Chadwich Kennedy 18:16.97.
9. South Bend St. Joseph (205) — 28th, Gabriel Polaniecki 17:07.64; 29th, Carmelo Russo 17:07.80; 50th, Charlie Weber 17:46.72; 52nd, Gonzalo Serrano 17:53.50; 69th, Jason Kintzele 18:18.52; 75th, Josh Dolniak 18:37.58; 76th, Aiden Dowdle 18:38.57.
10. South Bend Riley (238) — 30th, Austin Whittrock 17:08.88 ; 44th, Riley Fuerbringer 17:38.78; 57th, Deven Caparell 17:57.05; 62nd, Aiden Caparell 18:01.00; 74th, Elijah Gaddey 18:36.95; 77th, Brody Goetz 18:41.30; 84th, Isiah Rivas 19:03.76.
Non-scoring teams that had individuals advance: Bethany Christian's Jesse Bontrager (17:05)
GIRLS RACE
1. Penn (33) — 1st, Mary Eubank 18:50.67; 5th, Julia Economou 19:22.70; 7th, Ellie Stabnik 19:49.38; 11th, Arianna Balinnang 20:04.38; 12th, Anabelle Rebolloso 20:05.39; 16th, Gabrielle Smith 20:39.99; 37th, Abigail Stevens 21:33.23.
2. Northridge (50) — 2nd, Tame Baylis 18:53.43; 3rd, Haylee Hile 19:12.93; 4th, Dakotah Moore 19:20.40; 17th, Addy Long 20:41.38; 30th, Gretchen Ludwig 21:13.76; 32nd, Kylie McMann 21:20.40; 44th, Isabel Snyder 21:44.60.
3. NorthWood (120) — 8th, Hanna Clyde 19:55.10; 25th, Sydney Prenkert 21:00.72; 27th, Savannah Slone 21:12.41; 38th, Faith Towler 21:35.74; 41st, Marli Hartman 21:41.37; 54th, Madelyn Harner 22:17.43; 55th, Cassie Hunsberger 22:19.74.
4. Mishawaka (127) — 9th, Koryn Flick 19:57.44; 19th, Jillian Waelbroeck 20:43.56; 26th, Jada Rogers 21:03.95; 43rd, Camryn Long 21:42.05; 51st, Madeline Buraczewski 22:11.89; 66th, Abrielle Flick 22:43.62; 69th, Elliana Buraczewski 22:55.98.
5. South Bend Adams (154) — 10th, Lexi Lawwill 19:59.23; 34th, Emily Shepherd 21:22.66; 36th, Cecilia Frazee 21:23.28; 48th, Trinity Breathitt 22:01.51; 53rd, Delaney Packard 22:15.39; 56th, Sofia Frazee 22:21.21; 64th, Rose Kelly 22:38.00.
6. South Bend St. Joseph (162) — 21st, Hypatia Hamkins 20:55.64; 33rd, Isabella Frabutt 21:21.90; 42nd, Mia Ritschard 21:41.78; 46th, Margaret Hopkins 21:48.72; 49th, Ava Rousseve 22:02.44; 57th, Lexi Juday 22:22.92; 68th, Margaret Baxter 22:54.81.
7. Elkhart Christian (177) — 14th, Leah Huber 20:31.38; 15th, Hannah Schramm 20:39.52; 23rd, Sheridan Maxwell 20:57.58; 78th, Cozette Brolin 23:24.76; 79th, Lydia Burch 23:32.52; 88th, Chloe Smith 25:37.42.
8. Concord (191) — 18th, Zoe Roberts 20:41.92; 35th, Margaret Weldy 21:23.20; 52nd, Samia Latif 22:14.68; 58th, Lilian Hunter 22:27.19; 60th, Ava Plank 22:30.68; 61st, Rylie Meyer 22:30.68; 63rd, Alexandra Brunswick 22:37.25.
9. Goshen (210) — 22nd, Edith Loera-Arambula 20:55.87; 45th, Lindsay Rodman 21:44.93; 50th, Caitlin Yoder Rupp 22:02.46; 62nd, Katherine Rheinheimer 22:34.26; 67th, Micaela Corbin 22:51.35; 77th, Britney Ramirez 23:20.66; 89th, Marisol Diaz 25:51.82.
10. South Bend Riley (226) — 20th, Annika Retana 20:44.98; 29th, Morgan Wittrock 21:13.45; 71st, Abigail Wittrock 23:01.45; 72nd, Stella Mowery 23:06.69; 75th, Meghan Freitag 23;16.09; 76th, Jessica Ziegert 23:18.52; 85th, Julie Ashley 24:54.15.
Non-scoring teams that had individuals advance: Wawasee's Mia Hodgson (6th, 19:44), Mishawaka Marian's Deirdre Tomasek (20:09), Bremen's Hallie Klockow (20:58)