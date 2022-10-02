GOSHEN — In a nearly identical rerun of the Northern Lakes Conference cross country round robin races, the Warsaw girls and Northridge boys once again claimed victory at the NLC Championships at Ox Bow Park on Saturday.
“It was an awesome day for us,” Northridge head coach Ryan McClane said. “(Saturday) is a really big day ... It’s a big day for every team. So we put a lot on it, and we really ran well.”
With only three opposing runners keeping Northridge from sweeping the boys’ meet, the Raiders won handily, scoring 30 points to runner-up Goshen’s 56. Mishawaka’s Liam Bauschke, a sophomore, won individually with a time of 15:47 to claim the first all-conference spot.
Northridge, which went undefeated in conference racing over the last three weeks, showcased exactly why cross country is a team sport by claiming spots four through eight at the line. Led by senior Jaxon Miller, who finished fourth overall with a time of 16:11.63, the Raiders had a 23-second spread between Miller and sophomore Marc Hernandez (16:34.24), their fifth runner.
McClane said this team has been in the works for a while.
“We’ve been building this for a couple of years," McClane said. "In that varsity race, we had five guys under [16:35] — that’s the best team I’ve ever coached. It’s fun to be a part of it, and those guys just feed off each other.”
The Northridge depth goes beyond just the varsity level, as the Raiders nearly swept the JV race with times that would have easily made the varsity cut at practically any other school. Their fifth JV runner, David Miller, finished sixth in the race with a 17:40. For context, Miller was Northridge’s thirteenth-best runner on the day.
The Raiders’ varsity pack stuck together throughout the race, with Baylor Miller (16:12), David Gingerich (16:17), and Will Knox (16:33) all finishing between Jaxon Miller and Hernandez for the Raiders. All except Hernandez secured all-conference honors, and Hernandez is a near-certain pick when the coaches vote on the remaining thirteen spots on Monday night.
Goshen, finishing in second place as they did in both round robin runs, had the two fastest runners in the race behind Bauschke. Tommy Claxton ran a 15:59 to finish second overall, while fellow senior Luis Loera was hot on his heels with a 16:03. Both runners received all-conference honors.
“Our top three ran very well,” RedHawks head coach Mike Wynn said. “I mean, freshmen going 16:36 is nice to have.”
That freshman was Dorian Diaz, who picked up a ninth-place finish for the RedHawks with a 16:36. The next two scoring runners for Goshen were Alex Lopez (16:55) in 17th place and Peter Moser (17:23) in 25th.
“It’s always nice to try to get close and compete at [Northridge’s] level,” Wynn said. “But their pack — they’re really tight, and it was tough to get.”
In stark contrast to the pack running of Northridge was the Warsaw girls’ team, champions of their race, with a spread of nearly two minutes. Junior Josefina Rastrelli won the race with a time of 18:21, more than half a minute faster than Tame Baylis (18:56), the second-place finisher from Northridge. Warsaw’s next finisher was nearly 90 seconds behind Rastrelli, with senior Mikayla Mimmaugh (19:47.92) taking seventh overall.
Northridge finished second in the girls’ race, scoring 58 points to Warsaw’s 38. Along with Baylis, Dakota Moore (19:13) and Haylee Hile (19:44) made the all-conference team, finishing fourth and sixth respectively. Izzy Snyder (21:01) finished 20th, and Addy Long (21:46) rounded out Northridge’s scoring team in 26th.
Hannah Clyde, a freshman from NorthWood, took third place overall in 19:08. Although no other Panther finished in the top 15, the team took third in the meet, with junior Sydney Prenkert (20:41) finishing 16th.
PENN TROUNCES NIC OPPONENTS
In the Northern Indiana Conference championship races also taking place at Ox Bow Park Saturday, Penn High School continued their dominance by winning both the girls’ and boys’ races easily.
Scoring just 22 points, Penn took six of the top seven spots in the girls’ race. Mary Eubank (18:53) took second, Julia Economou (19:15) finished third and Ellie Stabnik (19:37) was in fourth.
Individual champion Lillian Zelasko from New Prairie dominated the race from the start. Dropping Eubank under a mile into the race, her time of 17:46 allowed her to finish the race, take a breath, and completely leave the finishing area before the next runner came into sight. New Prairie finished fourth on the day with 109 points.
Freshman Madeline Long (23:53) led Jimtown with a 47th place finish, although the school did not have enough runners to compete as a team. Sixth-place Elkhart finished with 145 points, with 12th-place Ashlyn Anderson (20:52) likely set to receive an all-conference nomination on Monday night.
Elkhart fared better in the boys’ race. Scoring 75 points, the Lions finished third in the meet. Midway through the race, it seemed that Elkhart would be fighting South Bend Adams for second place — in the sea of blue and white, there looked to be an Elkhart runner practically side-by-side each Eagle competitor.
Although both teams snuck all five runners into the top 25, Adams beat out Elkhart by 21 points with strong finishes from fifth-place Grayson Wilson (16:38) and the race champion, Bol Agwick (16:07). Both Eagles received all-conference nominations.
Maxwell Malloy received an all-conference nomination for the Lions, finishing third with a time of 16:27. Behind him was Aaron Richter (16:46) in ninth, Francisco Rosales (17:28) in 19th, Logan Mann (17:40) in 20th and Jackson Ezzell (17:57) in 24th.
Jimtown, finishing ninth out of the ten NIC teams, crossed the line for the first time in the form of Nathan Leighton (19:03), who finished in 45th place. Dalton Cook (19:50) and Alex Moyer (20:01.64) followed in 55th and 56th, respectively.
The teams now prepare for their sectional meets. Sectional 10, which includes most teams from the Elkhart and Goshen areas, races once again at Ox Bow Park this Saturday, Oct. 8.
“We don’t take our sectionals and our tournament season lightly,” Wynn said. “We’ll come out and compete, and we’ll try to do our best.”