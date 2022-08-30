GOSHEN — The Northridge boys and Warsaw girls cross country teams took the first steps towards a Northern Lakes Conference title Tuesday at the conference’s first round robin run of the season at Ox Bow Park.
The Raider boys and Tiger girls were able to go 7-0 on the day, giving them a leg-up heading into the second round robin event, which will be on Sept. 13 at Warsaw High School.
Even though all eight NLC teams are racing at the same time, the scoring is conducted as if each team was facing each other in a one-on-one contest, hence why the Northridge boys and Warsaw girls both now have conference records of 7-0.
Individual race winners Tuesday were Mishawaka’s Liam Bauschke in the boys’ race and Warsaw’s Josefina Rastrelli in the girls’ competition.
PACK RUNNING HELPS NORTHRIDGE BOYS
Although Northridge didn’t have individuals place in the top two, they had four of their five varsity scorers in the top 10 and all five in the top 14.
Even the two varsity runners that didn’t have their points count toward the team score did well, as Xavier Miller finished 15th with a time of 17:19 and Jon Spicher was 19th in a time of 17:30.
Leading the Raiders was senior Jaxon Miller, who’s time of 16:31 was good for third overall. He was trailed right behind by David Gingerich, who was fourth in a time of 16:35. Baylor Miller (16:59, 8th place), Marc Hernandez (17:12, 10th) and Will Knox (17:18, 14th) rounded out the scoring for Northridge.
“We had a really strong second half (of the race),” Northridge coach Ryan McClane said. “We know we’re going to be a strong pack-running team. The more experience we get, the better. We’ve got a lot of young guys out there; we’ve got some freshmen and some sophomores that we’re counting on as our number three, four, five and six runners. … They just need more of that experience of racing, and the more we get that, the better (our pack-running) is going to get.”
The Goshen boys wound up going 6-1 on the day. All five of their varsity scores finished in the top 32, led by two, top-10 finishers: seniors Tommy Claxton (16:25, 2nd place) and Luis Loera-Arambula (16:45, 7th).
Other notable male performances from The Goshen News coverage area came from a pair of NorthWood standouts, as senior Jorden Burden placed sixth in a time of 16:42 and junior Owen Allen 17th with a time of 17:26. The Panthers went 4-3 overall in their dual matches Tuesday, good for fourth place in the conference.
INJURIES HURT NORTHRIDGE GIRLS
While the Northridge girls cross country team still had a strong showing Tuesday, they were hampered by two key injuries.
Seniors Haylee Hile and Emma Long did not compete for the Raiders, both of which have been key contributors for Northridge over the last two seasons. According to McClane, Hile is dealing with an ankle injury, while Long was given a rest day.
Northridge still had Tame Baylis ready to go, though, and she was able to lead the team with a second-place finish individually with a time of 19:39. Her teammate, freshman Dakota Moore, then finished third in a time of 20:31.
Warsaw’s depth would be too much for the Raiders to overcome, however, as the Tigers scored five of the top 15 positions.
“We really feel like we competed well,” McClane said. “We knew we couldn’t beat Warsaw’s pack, but we had some girls who really competed. … We talked (Monday) about how we’re going to be shorthanded and we’re going to need people to step up, and Izzy Snyder ran a 40-second (personal best). So, it’s fun to see girls doing that, and we had some other girls that dropped another minute or two that were in the back of the pack.”
A lot of other individuals from The Goshen News coverage area had strong showings in the girls’ race Tuesday. NorthWood freshman Hanna Clyde was fifth with a time of 20:44, Wawasee freshman Mia Hodgson seventh in a time of 21:05 and Concord sophomore Zoe Roberts 10th with a time of 21:20.
NLC CROSS COUNTRY ROUND ROBIN #1 AT OX BOW PARK 8/30/22 — Results
GIRLS
(Top five times for each team listed. Top 10 individuals noted)
Warsaw (7-0): Josefina Rastrelli 19:22 (1st overall), Elizbeth Vander Bie 21:18 (9th overall), Samantha Rastrelli 21:37, Marissa Howett 21:38, Ella Laput 21:44
Northridge (6-1): Tame Baylis 19:39 (2nd overall), Dakotah Moore 20:31 (3rd overall), Addy Long 21:29, Izzy Snyder 21:13, Gretchen Ludwig 22:22
Mishawaka (5-2): Koryn Flick 20:36 (4th overall), Jada Rogers 21:07 (8th overall), Camryn Long 21:19, Jaci Naragon 22:47, Maddie Buraczewski 22:50
NorthWood (4-3): Hanna Clyde 20:44 (5th overall), Sydney Prenkert 21:27, Savanah Slone 21:58, Faith Towler 22:44, Marli Hartman 23:15
Concord (3-4): Zoe Roberts 21:20 (10th overall), Samia Latif 22:52, Maggie Weldy 22:53, Ava Plank 23:46, Mia Mejia 23:55
Goshen (2-5): Edith Loera-Arambula 22:11, Caitlin Yoder Rupp 23:06, Jetcimani Cid 23:10, Marisol Diaz 23:20, Micaela Corbin 24:07
Plymouth (1-6): Sophie Wray 20:57 (6th overall), Lauren Gurtner 23:24, Bailey Edmiston 23:59, Ellie Gifford 24:04, Emma Erhart 24:10
Wawasee (0-7): Mia Hodgson 21:05 (7th overall), Trinity LaJoice 23:19, Abby Speicher 25:46, Francie McDonald 28:16, America Benitez 28:32
BOYS
(Top five times for each team listed. Top 10 individuals noted)
Northridge (7-0): Jaxon Miller 16:31 (3rd overall), David Gingerich 16:35 (4th overall), Baylor Miller 16:59 (8th overall), Marc Hernandez 17:12 (10th overall), Will Knox 17:18
Goshen (6-1): Tommy Claxton 16:25 (2nd overall), Luis Loera-Arambula 16:45 (7th overall), Dorian Diaz 17:17, Alexander Lopez 17:22, Brady Abney 18:11
Warsaw (5-2): Tyler Swartz 17:08 (9th overall), Garrett Hall 17:16, Jackson Gackenheimer 17:17, Ryun Hoffert 17:40, Andrew Potter 17:46
NorthWood (4-3): Jordan Burden 16:42 (6th overall), Owen Allen 17:26, Jonathan Towler 17:39, Cole Davies 17:45, Daniel Medina 18:06
Mishawaka (3-4): Liam Bauschke 15:58 (1st overall), Dakota Jozwiak 16:41 (5th overall), Toby Quintana 17:27, Blake Overmyer 18:34, Jonathan Waelbroeck 19:30
Concord (2-5): Reid Sollars 18:12, Colyn Chris 18:30, Anthony Claudio 18:38, Chad Kennedy 18:47, Jackson Yoder 19:06
Wawasee (1-6): Cade Beer 18:29, Hunter Allen 18:47, Brady McDonald 19:17, Josiah Boyer 19:39, Dominic Speybroeck 19:42
Plymouth (0-7): Trey Hall 17:39, Coby Walters 19:14, Joe Stauffer 19:53, Max Marohn 19:57, Gavyn Ferman 20:43