EMMA — Noah Bontrager set records throughout his time as a junior high student at Westview.
He hasn’t slowed down in his first year as a high schooler at the school, either.
Bontrager broke a 29-year-old high school record this past weekend at the boys cross country semistate race, hosted by Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. Bontrager’s time of 15:20 broke Ervin Slabach’s time of 15:22, also ran at the semistate race back in 1993.
The Westview freshman carries that momentum heading into this Saturday’s state championship meet at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
“It’s just crazy,” said Bontrager of breaking the record. “I couldn’t believe I did it in my freshman year. It makes me wonder what I can do for the rest of my career here.”
It’s been a special year for Bontrager, as well as his dad, Lyle, who’s the head coach of the Westview boys program. After running for the Warriors in the late 1990s, Lyle is now in his third season in charge of the Westview team.
“I love the coaching atmosphere, as far as I get to have a lot of influence on these kids who are going through a lot of changes in their life,” Lyle said. “And I realize that running isn’t everything, but what these kids learn by being disciplined, setting goals and reaching them is what’s important.”
Along with Noah being on the team, Lyle’s other son, Cole, is a sophomore runner for the Warriors. While balancing the coach-dad relationship can be difficult during the season, Lyle said it was actually harder for him to do it in the summer.
“The summer mileage is, straight up, the hardest thing for any kid,” Lyle said. “It was difficult for me, and then (Noah and Cole’s) coach lives in their house. I can go, ‘Hey, did you go run yet today? What would you coach say about this?’
“And that’s what’s been enjoyable for me: I’ve stayed in shape, so I’ll go run with them. I’ll keep on running for as long as I can — except that Noah passed me up two years ago now. It’s a little more difficult to keep up.”
Noah had a prolific eighth grade year, both in cross country and track. Last fall, he helped Westview win the junior high state championship in boys cross country. Despite being sick the day of the state meet, Bontrager was still able to run a 10:30 time across the two-mile race.
Then, in the spring, Noah set new junior high school records in the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run. His 800 time of 2:05.64 came at the state meet, where he finished second in the event. The 1,600 record of 4:39.16 came earlier in the season, but he was still able to win the state championship in the event a few weeks later.
“It was awesome,” said Noah of breaking both records. “At the start of track season, I was doing really well in the mile and in the 800. There was competition, but it seemed like nobody was around me. In the mile, I don’t know how I did it. I thought I had way less leg speed than that, and the same thing with the 800, too, because you have to have a really good kick to do really well in both of those races.”
Noah quickly then solidified himself as one of the area’s best cross country runners at the start of the fall season. In just his second race of the season, he won the Prairie Heights Invitational, beating out Heights senior Kawliga Glasgo by seven seconds (16:16 to 16:23).
For Noah, that was when he realized he might be able to have a successful season.
I went out with (Glasgo), and I realized I had him in the last mile at least,” Noah said. “I felt really happy about that because I wouldn’t know where I would be in high school coming from junior high.”
The wins piled up from there, including at the Northeast Corner Conference Super Dual in mid-September and the NECC championship race Oct. 1. He then won back-to-back weekends on the West Noble course, claiming sectional and regional titles on Oct. 8 and 15.
That all led to this past Saturday’s performance, with Noah setting a school record and winning the semistate race by six seconds.
“My heart was beating out of my chest,” admitted Lyle were the emotions during the race. “It was super exciting. I don’t think Noah fully realizes what he did. The semistate record is held by (2022 Angola graduate) Izaiah Steury at 15:10. … Noah really looks up to Izaiah, and to only run 10 seconds off his semistate time is impressive.”
As for this weekend, Noah is expected to be in contention for all-state honors. The top 20 individuals take home the all-state distinction, and according to inccstats.com, Noah is seeded eighth amongst all the runners competing Saturday.
“As far as dad, I want to have a blast,” Lyle said. “This is fun, spending time with my son. As a coach, looking at it, Noah can run with anybody. I’ve always been like, ‘Hey Noah, there’s these five guys, and they’re really legit, so be a little cautious.’ And then, bam, Noah’s in the lead by 30 feet. … I have a feeling (Carmel senior) Kole Mathison will take it from the gun and go at his own pace, but there’s going to be a solid lead pack, and Noah’s going to be in that lead pack.
“I don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out because you really never know, but I’m super excited.”
Even having the great season he’s had already, Noah doesn’t know what to expect this weekend.
“I’m still pretty nervous because it’s the state meet and everyone is really good there,” Noah said. “I’m nervous because I don’t know how I’ll do or what surprises will happen. It’s going to be crazy at the state meet.”