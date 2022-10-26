MIDDLEBURY — For most of the year, Sam Miller has done a good job of putting “coach” ahead of “dad.”
When his oldest son, Jaxon, had a chance to win his first ever high school cross country race, though, he knew which one to prioritize.
“When (the coaches and I) were all running towards the tower from where we had last seen kids, I told Ryan (McClane) and Andy (Williams), ‘Sorry guys, I’m just going to go be a dad,’” Sam said. “So, I ran down and was right at the end of the chute.”
Jaxon, a senior on the Northridge cross country team, wound up winning the sectional championship that Saturday at Ox Bow Park.
His dad was right there at the finish line, welcoming him with a hug. Middlebury Schools Superintendent Jayson Snyder was there to capture the moment, taking one of the best pictures of the fall.
“Part of it was I was just hanging on to him because I was really tired,” Jaxon admitted. “It was hard just to stand there. But yeah, that was really cool to see him down there.”
Sam is an assistant coach with the Northridge cross country teams. This year has been extra special for him, as along with Jaxon competing in his senior season, his twin sons, Xavier and Baylor, are freshmen contributors on a team that has top-10 aspirations heading into this weekend’s state championship meet.
All three Miller’s will run at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“The sectional was one of those times where I wanted to be a dad because I know exactly what my kid has put into this sport,” Sam said. “Parents know some things that their kids are putting in that coaches don’t know, and coaches know a lot of things that parents don’t know. I know what my kid has done, so to see him get that reward was an awfully proud moment.”
Sam has been an assistant coach for Northridge for 11 years now, ever since McClane took over head coaching duties of the boys’ program. His first year as an assistant was the first year his oldest daughter, Eva, ran for the girls’ team.
For years, the Miller family knew this season was coming where all three boys would be on the high school team together. Sam wanted to make sure the timeline didn’t feel rushed, though.
“We knew this year was coming, and we really tried to be intentional the last couple of years of not wishing years away because middle school athletics were awfully fun for all three of our boys, and I really wanted to enjoy middle school athletics last year with Baylor and Xavier,” Sam said. “In the summer, I really tried to make sure I was enjoying this year because I knew it was going to be a special year.”
Last year, Jaxon was the number-two runner for a team that finished eighth out of 24 teams at the state meet. The Raiders were led in 2021 by senior Jack Moore, who finished sixth individually in the final race of the season to earn all-state honors.
With Moore now off at the University of Louisville, the leadership duties fell more on Jaxon this summer and into the fall season.
“Having Jack (Moore) here, every workout and every race, he set the example,” Jaxon said. “He was out in front and he was awesome about workouts — like, he had great workouts all the time. So, seeing that standard of excellence every day in practice and seeing that from our top guy, there’s some pressure there to continue that.”
There were high expectations within the Northridge program heading into the season, as five of the seven runners that competed at the state meet last year were returning. Add in Baylor and Xavier coming off of successful junior high careers, and anything short of qualifying for the state meet would’ve been a disappointment.
“We knew we’d have a pretty good boys team because we knew we had good stuff coming back from last year, and we had a pretty good idea that Baylor and Xavier were going to be contributors,” Sam said.
While everyone around them had lofty goals, the twin brothers focused on just trying to make an impact in their first years of high school.
“I was hoping to definitely be a varsity runner,” Xavier said. “Time-wise, I was hoping to get under 16:30.”
“I was thinking I could be the number-two runner on our team,” Baylor added. “And time-wise, probably low-16s. I was expecting to go low-16s, but I was also hoping to just get under 16 minutes.”
With Jaxon leading the way, Northridge accomplished a lot of its team goals. They won both Northern Lakes Conference round robin races, then won the conference championship meet Oct. 1. They followed that up with team titles at both the sectional and regional, the latter of which was the program’s first since 2013. They then finished second place at this past weekend’s semistate meet, falling five points short of champion Fishers.
Each of the last four Saturdays has brought a special moment for the Miller family. At the NLC race at Ox Bow, Xavier had to earn his way into the varsity lineup. He did just that by winning the boys’ junior varsity race in a time of 16:57. Xavier called it his favorite moment of the season for him.
“Winning a race feels really good; it’s something I got to do more of in middle school,” Xavier said. “It’s kind of hard to go through that transition, so winning that felt really good. It was also when I knew I’d run varsity in the tournament for at least the next few races, so that felt good. Northridge took 1-2-3-4 in that (JV) race as well.”
Jaxon then had his big moment at the sectional, winning with a time of 15:51. Xavier also finished in the top five of Northridge runners, with his 16:50 good for 12th overall individually.
“That postseason win is something I’ve been looking towards, really, since middle school,” Jaxon said. “That was actually the first high school meet that I won period, and for that to be a fairly large meet, it felt awesome. And usually, (Sam) and the other coaches are on the tower at the end of meets and kind of watching, so I was really surprised to see down there. That was really cool.”
At regional, all three Miller kids ran in a postseason race for the first time, as Baylor had sat out the sectional a week prior. All three placed in the top 20 individually, with Baylor beating his older brother by seven seconds. Baylor went 16:06, Jaxon 16:13 and Xavier 16:55 to help the Raiders win a regional championship.
“Taking a picture with a trophy with my three boys and (my wife) Meghan was awesome,” Sam said.
Then there was the semistate race this past Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University. Baylor turned out an historic performance, finishing fourth individually with a time of 15:48. It broke the Northridge freshman record by 13 seconds, as the previous best mark was set by Josh Fletcher (16:01) back in 1991.
“I don’t get out really well in any races, so I kind of have to move my way up from the back,” Baylor said. “So, constantly having people to pass helped me (in the semistate race). … I was just trying to beat the Leo kid (at the end). He was a senior, so I was pretty concerned he was going to out-kick me. Once I crossed the line, I knew I had broken 16 (minutes) and had run a fast time, so I was pretty happy with that.”
Jaxon came in 11th overall with a time of 16:05. Once again, Xavier crossed as the fifth score for Northridge, finishing 42nd with a time of 16:45.
There are mixed emotions from the older brother seeing his younger sibling beat him the past two weeks.
“I will say that it’s definitely cool to see that he has the guts to go around me when he realizes I’m not running as well,” said Jaxon of Baylor. “… (Baylor) was a big reason why our team was in contention at semistate with Fishers. That’s cool to see him doing that.
“But yeah, it is a little frustrating to see him beating me out there.”
The focus now turns to the state meet this weekend. Both Baylor and Jaxon could be in contention to finish in the top 20 and earn all-state honors, while Xavier will look to place in the top five for his team again.
Regardless of what happens Saturday, Sam knows its been a great year for both the team he helps coach and his family.
“As a parent, I try pretty hard to not be proud of what my kids achieve, but to be proud of the commitment that gets them to their achievements,” Sam said. “I’m struggling with that this year because watching my kids achieve is awfully fun. So, I’m just trying to have fun with that while being proud of our whole team for their work and commitment.”