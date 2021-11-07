Drew Hogan takes a lot of pride in being a good role model for his eight-year-old sister, Whitley. It was that pride that played the biggest factor in the Goshen High School senior choosing to stay home for his college choice.
Hogan announced his commitment to Goshen College Sunday to continue his cross country and track careers with the Maple Leaf programs.
“I couldn’t do it without my family; just seeing my sister grow up and being here to experience all of that,” Hogan said. “I just really loved what coach Rustin (Nyce) provides and how he’s really dedicated. He’s the man who really, really persuaded me to come to Goshen because I just love how he is, what he thinks, what he does, everything. Those were the big things.”
Hogan really emphasized how much being close to his family played a factor in his decision.
“I didn’t know where I wanted to be: if I wanted to stay close, if I wanted to go far,” said Hogan about making his college decision. “But, the more I thought about it, I was like, ‘Yeah, I definitely want to stay close to see my family and stuff.’”
During his three years of cross country running for the RedHawks, Hogan won multiple races, including sectional titles in 2019 and 2020. This past fall didn’t seem him win as much, as Northridge senior Jack Moore emerged with sectional and regional titles at Ox Bow Park. Hogan still had a strong postseason this year, finishing second at sectional, third at regional, third at semistate and 12th at the state finals, which earned him all-state honors.
“I guess not winning … it was like, ‘Dang, what am I doing wrong? What can we do better?’” Hogan said. “I just went all-out every time. Even though I wasn’t performing at the highest level, I felt like I was giving it all that I had, and that’s all I could’ve asked for.”
Hogan also made it to the state finals his sophomore and junior years, finishing 27th and 35th, respectively, in those appearances. While he accomplished a lot on the cross country course, what he’ll remember most from his time running at GHS is everything off of it.
“When I look back at the seasons, I just think about all the guys I was with and all the friendships and relationships I’ve made and built,” Hogan said. “It was awesome. That’s all I really think about; not really the accolades.”
Hogan will be joining a Goshen College men’s cross country program that has found recent success, both as a team and with individuals. The Maple Leafs were ranked in the NAIA top 25 last season and finished 22nd at the NAIA national championship race in April. They are led by junior Nelson Kemboi, who recently broke the school record with a run of 24:38.6 (8K, 4.97-mile race) at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge at Aquinas College on Oct. 23.
“It’s going to be amazing,” said Hogan of joining the Maple Leafs program. “I can’t wait to learn a lot more stuff from Nelson, the coaches and the other runners. It’s going to be so much fun to compete with them, to work with them and just hang out. It’s going to be my new team, so I can’t wait to just contribute to them and enjoy the ride.”
Hogan said he plans to study psychology at Goshen College.
“I don’t know why I got into it, but I did,” joked Hogan of his choice of major.
Along with being successful in cross country, Hogan has also been a standout athlete in both basketball and track at GHS, with his senior seasons still upcoming in those sports. He's currently 11th all time in points scored in boys basketball program history and is coming off a junior track season that saw him finish ninth in the 1,600-meter run at the state meet.
Although Hogan’s prep cross country career for GHS is officially over, he still has two more XC races left before he can shift his focus completely to the upcoming basketball season. He will be in the NXR (Nike Cross Regionals) this coming Saturday, then traveling to Ohio on Nov. 20 to compete in an all-star race featuring the best runners of Indiana and Ohio from this fall.
Hogan complimented both his cross country and basketball coach for helping balance his schedules so he can be prepared for both events.
“Cross country coach Mike (Wynn) and (boys basketball coach Michael) Wohlford have been really amazing putting practice plans together for both basketball and running, working with each other so I can get both in,” Hogan said. “I’m focused on everything. I’m really excited for this basketball season. I think we can be really good and top contenders. I’m excited for it all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.