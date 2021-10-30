TERRE HAUTE — It was a successful day for both the teams and individuals from Northridge and Goshen at the boys state cross country meet Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
As teams, Northridge finished eighth in the final standings and Goshen 10th. Those strong team finishes were aided by three-all state individual performances. Northridge senior Jack Moore finished eighth, Goshen senior Drew Hogan 12th and fellow teammate, senior Cole Johnston, was 18th.
Also competing from the area was the Northridge girls team and Concord senior Anthony Roberts as an individual. The Raiders girls finished 16th, while Roberts was 43rd individually in the boys race.
NORTHRIDGE BOYS HAVE STRONG DAY
For Moore, 2021 served almost like a redemptive year for him. After not making the state finals last season, the senior emerged as the top runner from the area through this year. That culminated with his eighth-place finish Saturday in a time of 15:50.
“It’s probably the biggest thing in my life up to this point,” said Moore of his top-10 finish. “It’s definitely huge.”
A steady rainfall for nearly two days straight forced Thursday and Friday practices on the course to be canceled, leaving damp running conditions in the process. Moore talked about his strategy of running the course because of said conditions.
“The course was definitely in a better condition when we were walking it than we thought it’d be,” Moore said. “When the race started, I think we all just wanted to get out. So, at the start of the race, it wasn’t too mushy … everybody was just together at the front. I tried to use certain landmarks on the course to have certain surge points to get myself in a better position, hoping to get into the top 10 or top five. Unfortunately, the top five didn’t happen, but everything else was pretty good.”
Moore led a strong performance for the Raiders, resulting in their first top-10 finish at the state meet since 2013. Junior Jaxon Miller was 45th in a time of 16:29, sophomore David Gingerich finished in 16:56, junior Will Knox 17:12, junior Jonathan Spicher 17:26, senior Nathan Perez 17:32 and junior Nolan Bales 17:43.
“With the conditions, you just don’t know what to expect,” Northridge coach Ryan McClane said. “The meet’s so big and you can’t tell what other teams are doing — I knew we weren’t running as fast as we were last week (at semistate), but who would? It was kind of questionable when we finished; we had a couple of good performances …
“We were walking with the girls on the course, and my assistant, Sam (Miller) looked at the scores and said, ‘We’re eighth.’ It sent a chill down my spine. I was really excited to be eighth; almost overwhelming.”
HOGAN, JOHNSTON FINISH OFF CAREERS
After struggling to a 35th place in last year’s state final, Hogan came back in the final race of his high school cross country career this season and finished 12th in a time of 16:02.
“It was great,” said Hogan of earning all-state honors. “Just so much work was put in during the summer and the offseason. To see finally make it pay off, it was amazing.”
Johnston wasn’t too far behind with an 18th place finish in a time of 16:10. It was the second-straight year that Johnston earned all-state honors after finishing 13th in 2020.
“It definitely means a lot because there’s not a lot of people who get to be in this position,” Johnston said. “It was just a goal for me to try my best, and it definitely means a lot (to be all-state), especially because I’m a senior. Just to go out with this one means a lot.”
Johnston and Hogan have been the leaders of the Goshen boys cross country program the last two seasons, so for them to both earn all-state honors in their senior years meant a lot to Johnston.
“We’ve been the 1-2 punch since sophomore year and we’ve always pushed each other; we’ve basically grown to be so close,” said Johnston of his relationship with Hogan. “It’s been nice to race with him because he pushes me a lot, and just for us to both finish all-state is just a good ending to our career here.”
Goshen went as a team to state last year and finished 13th, meaning they improved by three positions in the final standings this season. Other finishing times for the RedHawks were junior Tommy Claxton 16:41, junior Luis Loera 17:37, junior Oliver Biek 17:46, senior Adrian Mora 17:54 and sophomore Brady Abney 18:42.
Hogan tried to put in perspective what Saturday meant to him.
“It’s just been a fun ride; it’s been amazing,” Hogan said. “It’s crazy to say this is my last official high school race for cross country, but I’m glad I met so many new people and friends. The coaches have been amazing through the whole process, and I loved every minute of it.”
ROBERTS LOOKING FORWARD TO GROWTH
Although he was hoping to get all-state, Roberts was happy with his time of 16:27, which put him 43rd overall in the final individual standings.
“I didn’t necessarily get to where I wanted to be, but I respect this course,” Roberts said. “It was a fast first two miles. It was definitely really competitive; I loved it. There was definitely a lot of strong kicks at the end.”
Cross country was a sport Roberts only started doing two years ago. He put a lot of work in during the offseason, and it paid off with a state finals trip. He became the first Concord runner since 2009 to make it to the final weekend of the season.
“It makes me really excited for what the future holds for me,” said Roberts of his strong senior season. “I’m going to go run in college; I’m still undecided (on which school). But I definitely would like to see where I get to in college. … This is only the beginning for me.”
NORTHRIDGE GIRLS RUN HARD
After finishing sixth in the New Haven semistate, the Northridge girls team built off that to finish 16th overall Saturday. Leading the way was junior Tame Baylis with a time of 19:41, finishing 47th individually.
Other times for the Raiders’ girls team were junior Haylee Hile 19:57, senior Clare Ritchie 20:29, junior Emma Long 21:06, junior Kylie McMann 21:51, senior Ella Hoefer 22:10 and senior Delaney Lopez Martinez 22:22.
“We were really excited about what we did … We knew that times were out the window, so it was about competing,” said McClane of the girls’ performance. “That was fun to see out there. Our girls constantly, every time we saw them, they were responding to what we were saying and following our race plan. You could just see them attacking groups, moving through girls. I think we probably ran about as well as we did last week.”
This was the first time since 2015 that both Northridge programs made it to the state cross country finals. With plenty of runners coming back on both sides next season, McClane hopes this is the start of building up both Northridge programs back into consistent state contenders.
“It kind of hit me in the face that it had been since 2015 that we hadn’t had two teams here,” McClane said. “That’s not what we want to do. We talk every year: our goal is to be here. We don’t know how we’re going to run here, but our goal is to be here and do whatever it takes. … It’s big for our community to see that, hey, both teams made it.”
2021 BOYS AND GIRLS STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET — Local results
BOYS:
Northridge, eighth place — Jack Moore 8th 15:50, Jaxon Miller 45th 16:29, David Gingerich 97th 16:56, Will Knox 115th 17:12, Jonathan Spicher 139th 17:26, Nathan Perez 149th 17:32, Nolan Bales 158th 17:43.
Goshen, 10th place — Drew Hogan 12th 16:02, Cole Johnston 18th 16:10, Tommy Claxton 70th 16:41, Luis Loera 151st 17:37, Oliver Biek 163rd 17:46, Adrian Mora 174th 17:54, Brady Abney 201st 18:42.
Concord senior Anthony Roberts: 43rd 16:27.
GIRLS:
Northridge, 16h place — Tame Baylis 47th 19:41, Haylee Hile 67th 19:57, Clare Ritchie 114th 20:29, Emma Long 147th 21:06, Kylie McMann 177th 21:51, Ella Hoefer 188th 22:10, Delaney Lopez Martinez 189th 22:22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.