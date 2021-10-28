Last Saturday at the New Haven semistate meet, three teams and one individual from The Goshen News coverage area earned the right to compete for top honors at the state meet at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute this Saturday.
The Goshen boys team earned its second straight trip to state after finishing fourth at semistate, with seniors Drew Hogan and Cole Johnston finishing third (15:53.40) and eighth (15:58.30), respectively.
For the first time since 2015, both the boys and girls teams for Northridge will be at state this season. The boys finished third, while the girls placed sixth last Saturday to narrowly qualify. Senior Jack Moore finished in second (15:41.30) and junior Jaxon Miller came in seventh (15:57). For the girls, juniors Haylee Hile (19:33.8) and Tame Baylis (19:33.8) finished back-to-back in 16th and 17th place.
Individually, Concord senior Anthony Roberts earned a spot in this weekend’s meet with a 13th-place finish (16:11). It’ll mark the first time since 2009 that a Minutemen cross country runner will compete at state.
The boys race gets started at 12 p.m., while the girls race will begin at 3 p.m.
NORTHRIDGE READY TO BUILD WITH BOTH TEAMS
Coming into this season, Northridge head coach Ryan McClane wasn’t sure if both teams would make it to the final race of the season, but he knew they had the pieces to do so.
For the first time in six years, those pieces all fell into place for the Raiders.
“We were honestly overjoyed,” McClane said. “We knew the boys had a pretty good shot at getting there. But the girls were on the borderline. Kind of on the outside looking in. (The girls) were right on the edge last year. This year, at semistate, I knew we’d run well, but it was still a matter of what other teams did around us.
“After the race was over, I knew we had done what we needed to do as a team. … And then to finally hear them announce that seventh place team wasn’t you, it’s been a while since we’ve felt that. It was a really, really good feeling.”
The girls team last made it to state in 2019, so some of the runners have experience on this stage. But for the boys, it’ll be the first time in that environment for most of them. In 2020, just two individual performers from Northridge made it to state in junior Haylee Hile (89th place finish) and junior Jaxon Miller (71st place finish).
“Honestly, we have very easy teams to coach,” said McClane when asked how both teams managed to advance this far. “Some years, it’s a struggle to find the right chemistry. These teams, all through the summer and beyond, have been unbelievable to work with. They all just gel well, and some years, you don’t get that.
“We’ve also had great depth with the boys and experience with the girls. It was a little bit of a struggle finding out who are top seven were going to be because of how deep we were on paper, on the boys side, during the summer. We had some hiccups along the way, but because of the depth, we were able to fill some holes. For the girls, if you look at that side, it’s all juniors and seniors. The top five girls from last year that were five points away from (making state), were still in my top seven this year.”
As far as expectation is concerned, the boys are ranked around eighth, while the girls are anywhere from 17th to 22nd, according to McClane.
“It’s always a little scary,” McClane said. “You put so much emotion into that semistate meet. … You never know what you’re going to get. Coming off such an emotional performance, you don’t want to be flat. But positioning and moving up as a team is a major focus. For the boys, we’d love to be a top-10 team at that meet. For the girls, it’s about making sure you have a performance you’re happy with and also taking pride in doing better than what the state has you ranked.”
HOGAN AND JOHNSTON LEAD GOSHEN
While the RedHawks will be appearing in their second straight state meet as a team, Goshen’s top two runners will be making their third straight trek to Terre Haute this weekend.
Both Hogan and Johnston qualified individually in 2019 before the RedHawks competed as a team in 2020. Last year, Hogan finished in 35th (16:21) at state, while Johnston earned all-state honors with a 13th-place finish (15:57).
With how they’ve been running as the season has gone on, a top-10 finish for either of them is a strong possibility.
“Oh, definitely,” said Goshen head coach Mike Wynn of Hogan and Johnston’s chances of finishing in the top 10. “They beat Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff from Columbus North at the New Haven Classic and beat him by a good margin. He’s picked to be a possible front runner, so without a doubt, they have the capability. With Tommy Claxton in the mix, we could potentially have three all-state runners.”
As a team, the RedHawks finished 13th out of 24 teams in 2020. Wynn’s hoping for a higher finish from this group this year, but with wet conditions shutting down the course until Saturday, the change in terrain compared to last year may play a factor.
“It’d be nice to run the course and have it be somewhat similar to last year,” Wynn said. “But, you know, everybody has to run it. When we ran the New Haven Classic, the creek there was flowing. I don’t think we’ll have that, but we’ve had some experience with muddy meets in the past. Everybody has to go through it, so I don’t think it’ll be much of an advantage or disadvantage to anybody in particular.”
Overall, Wynn’s been satisfied with the preparation this week as Saturday approaches. There haven’t been any special changes though. To him, it’s all about blocking out the noise and running. The rest will take care of itself.
“Our preparation has been solid,” Wynn said. “We’ve worked hard all the way through semistate. We did notice (Thursday) that they were a little nervous, so we’re trying to have them think of it as just another meet. Yes it’s state, but we have to approach it like any other one. We don’t want that pressure on them. We just want them to compete.”
ROBERTS REPRESENTING MINUTEMEN
Individually, just one area runner qualified to race without a team, and that was Roberts. The Concord senior will be making his first trip of his high school career to state, and for him, that’s been the goal dating back to the end of last season.
“It means a lot to me,” Roberts said. “It’s what I’ve been working for ever since I missed out last season. I put a lot of that motivation into this season, and a lot of time in this summer. I wanted to make this a reality.”
Roberts increased his mileage during the offseason, and as this fall went on, the results kept showing. Better times continued to pile up, and at the Marion Invitational in early September, Roberts broke a school record after finishing in first place with a 15:55.10 time.
“Running faster times in some of the meets really built my confidence,” Roberts said. “Winning the Marion Invitational and placing in the top five at almost every single meet was definitely big for me.”
When it comes to his expectations for himself this weekend, with some prior experience at the Terre Haute course from this summer, Roberts won’t be as focused on his time. Instead, he’ll be focused on ending his last high school cross country meet as best he can.
“My main goal is to get top 20 and finish as an all-state runner,” Roberts said. “I just want to run free. I’ve been trying my best not to think about it too much. I just want to run the best that I can, and put it all out there on the line because this is my last race.”
