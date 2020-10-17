Listed below are the advancing teams and individuals from the Elkhart and West Noble cross country regionals. The top five teams at each regional, plus the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams, qualify for the semistate race Sat., Oct. 24 at Huntington University in New Haven. Full results can be found online at ihsaa.org.
NOTE: top five times for each team count towards scoring.
ELKHART REGIONAL — GIRLS ADVANCING
1. Penn, 34 points — Nicole Marshall 19:23 (2nd), Julie Smith 19:25 (3rd), Morgan Gannon 19:51 (7th), Mark Eubank 20:09 (10th), Haley Makowski 20:16 (12th), Ellie Stabnik 20:18, Nicole Jerzak 20:41
2. Northridge, 60 points — Haylee Hile 19:06 (1st), Tamenech Baylis 19:48 (5th), Clare Ritchie 19:52 (8th), Emma Long 20:40 (16th), Ella Hoefer 21:15 (33rd), Kylie McMann 21:39, Bria Jones 21:52
3. Elkhart, 126 points — Adely Keim 20:46 (20th), Emma Hodges 20:52 (22nd), Rachel Terrell 21:02 (26th), Irie Roll 21:06 (31st), Ashlynn Anderson 21:24 (36th), Brooke Richardson 22:13, Gabby Scott 22:44
4. Mishawaka, 136 points — Sarah Beshara 20:11 (11th), Jada Rogers 20:36 (14th), Rachel Williams 20:56 (23rd), Natalie Scott 22:13 (51st), Jillian Waelbroeck 22:42 (60th), Abrielle Flick 24:02
5. South Bend St. Joseph, 144 points — Maeve Kearney 21:00 (24th), Ava Rousseve 21:03 (27th), Alexis Kintzele 21:05 (30th), Mary Clare Elliot 21:24 (35th), Kiley McGuire 22:06 (45th), Alexandra Juday 22:11, Mia Ritschard 23:04
Individuals (in order of finish Saturday): Deirdre Tomasek, Mishawaka Marian; Sophia Yordy, Goshen; Kaitlin Burden, NorthWood; Sam Legge, Mishawaka Marian; Madelyn Yoder, Fairfield; Katelynn Braun, John Glenn; Stephany Claudio, Concord; Leslee Sierra, Concord; Teresa Richer, Bethany Christian; Kaitlyn Kuhn, Fairfield.
ELKHART REGIONAL - BOYS ADVANCING
1. Goshen, 56 points — Cole Johnston 15:56 (2nd), Drew Hogan 16:17 (4th), Ryan Diaz 16:33 (9th), Tommy Claxton 16:35 (10th), Tyler Wiese 17:30 (33rd), Adrian Mora 17:45, Logan Harkenrider 17:55,
2. Penn, 60 points — Mariano Retzloff 15:45 (1st), Dillon Pottschmidt 16:26 (7th), Carter Kaser 16:43 (13th), Benjamin Boardley 16:55 (15th), Jason Juarez 17:13 (25th), Nick Probst 17:23, Caleb Evans 17:36,
3. Northridge, 77 points — Jaxon Miller 16:09 (3rd), Bryce McMann 16:49 (14th), Trevin Schlabach 16:55 (16th), Jon Spicher 17:06 (20th), David Gingerich 17:13 (26th), Will Knox 17:32, David Miller 18:33
4. NorthWood, 137 points — Brady Hunsberger 16:40 (12th), Grady Stevenson 17:11 (23rd), Jordan Burden 17:27 (31st), Sam Schlatter 17:32 (36th), Owen Miller 17:42 (44th), Cole Davies 17:46, Owen Allen 17:49
5. South Bend Adams, 162 points — William Neubauer 16:24 (6th), Dylan Hockx 17:07 (21st), Michael Camilleri 17:36 (40th), Alexander Macharaschwilli 17:46 (49th), Bol Agwick 18:07 (61st), Jackson Rancourt 18:19, Samuel Villagra Stanton 18:48
Individuals (in order of finish Saturday): Anthony Roberts, Concord; Ryan Hoppinger, Mishawaka; Jose Quinones, Elkhart; Karlson Hand, Wawasee; Kevin Liddell, South Bend Riley; Zach Taylor, South Bend St. Joseph; Luis Cruz-Portillo, Elkhart; Michael Burns, South Bend Riley; Benjamin Balderas, Mishawaka Marian; Austin Wittrock, South Bend Riley
WEST NOBLE REGIONAL - GIRLS ADVANCING
1. Fort Wayne Carroll, 49 points — Ashlyn Minton 18:49 (2nd), Shelby Christman 19:01 (3rd), Madalyn Ruch 19:32 (5th), Taylor Hansen 20:03 (9th), Marybeth Hall 21:05 (30th), Paige Hout 21:23
2. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, 70 points — Rhaya Kaschinske 20:08 (11th), Abigail Mays 20:08 (12th), Madelyn Borchelt 20:08 (13th), Callie Hoover 20:13 (15th), Keller Whicker 20:29 (19th), Emily Clark 22:23, Faye Kropf 23:10
3. Fort Wayne Homestead, 82 points — Addison Knoblauch 18:39 (1st), Claire Weidler 20:24 (17th), Elise Peckinpaugh 20:29 (20th), Heidi Warner 20:31 (21st), Reagan Albers 20:38 (23rd), Lauren Saddington 20:38, Arianna Osborn 21:37
4. Leo, 111 points — Isabelle Shenfeld 20:05 (10th), Eden Norris 20:11 (14th), Maya Norris 20:25 (18th), Olivia Lashure 21:22 (34th), Leah Handshoe 21:22 (35th), Lily Kissner 21:47, Taylor Stine 22:19
5. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 111 points — Nora Steele 19:43 (6th), Kaitlyn Woods 19:50 (8th), Ella Grashoff 20:54 (27th), Aileen Delaney 21:20 (33rd), Erin Klingenberger 21:35 (37th), Victoria Rodenbeck 22:08, Jacqueline Miles 22:20
Individuals (in order of finish Saturday): Riley Winebrenner, DeKalb; Gracynn Hinkley, Angola; Victoria Clibon, Northrop; Lydia Bennett, DeKalb; Rachel Becker, East Noble; Nataley Armstrong, Garrett; Deann Fry, Westview; Ruby Clark, West Noble; Alyssa Williams, Northrop; Mariah Maley, East Noble
WEST NOBLE REGIONAL - BOYS ADVANCING
1. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, 49 points — Karsten Schlegel 15:59 (3rd), Gabriel Connelly 16:42 (9th), Tyler Strothman 16:44 (10th), Daniel Adair 16:47 (12th), Nathan Pennekamp 16:58 (15th), Luke Bentz 17:19, Zachary Shawn 17:25
2. Fort Wayne Carroll, 79 points — Preston Sloffer 16:07 (4th), Robert Lohman 16:23 (6th), Nick Kiplinger 16:51 (14th), Blake Nietert 17:24 (26th), Ian Gongwer 17:26 (29th), Alexander Barb 18:42, Bradley Ogle 19:13
3. Fort Wayne Homestead, 100 points — Ethan Baitz 16:25 (7th), Donald McArdle 16:50 (13th), Bryson Leffers 16:58 (16th), Chase Molden 17:29 (30th), Tyler Peters 17:36 (34th), Henry Myers 17:47, Grayson Welch 17:51
4. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 107 points — Brendan Nix 16:59 (17th), Jason Wiseman 17:00 (18th), Liam Row 17:06 (19th), Pablo Sutter 17:11 (20th), Evan Smith 17:32 (33rd), Joe Schipper 18:32, Carson James 19:21
5. Westview, 114 points — Spencer Carpenter 15:55 (2nd), Remington Carpenter 16:14 (5th), Lyndon Miller 17:17 (29th), Anthony Sanchez 17:24 (32nd), Dominic Hostetler 18:40 (70th), Kayden Moore 18:44, Adrian Miller 19:10
Individuals (in order of finish Saturday): Izaiah Steury, Angola; Austin Hall, Columbia City; Grant Flora, West Noble; Kobe Miledge, Snider; Connor Jackson, Northrop; Eli Lantz, Churubusco; Seth Mills, Columbia City; Wesley Potts, East Noble; Tanner McMain, Garrett; Jaydon Steidinger, Leo
