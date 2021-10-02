GOSHEN – After clinching the Northern Lakes regular season title with a perfect 14-0 conference record, the Goshen boys cross country team finished off a fantastic season in style before sectionals begin next week.
The RedHawks came in at first place after three of the first four runners to cross the finish line were dawning Goshen tank tops. Tommy Claxton came in fourth (16:05.18), Drew Hogan was second (15:33.59) and Cole Johnston came through in first with a time of 15:24.35.
“It definitely meant a lot, because there are a lot of good people here to run against,” Johnston said. “Especially Jack Moore from Northridge, my teammates, Anthony (Roberts) from Concord. There’s just a ton of good competition. To go 15:25 at this course means so much, especially since I’m a senior. It’s special.”
It was Johnston’s first individual win of the season, and what better place to do it then Ox Bow Park, a course all of the Goshen runners are very familiar with. It helps even more when you consider both sectionals and regionals will be held at Ox Bow in the ensuing weeks.
“It’s good preparation for us for the next two weeks,” Goshen boys coach Mike Wynn said. “With any of these three kids, nothing surprises me with them. You go to some of these workouts and I’m flabbergasted with how well they handle it.
“After running against Jack (Moore) at Warsaw, I made some comments basically saying they couldn’t run with him. But I thought about it last night, and I was like ‘did I really just tell them they can’t run with him’? What I meant to say was that our strategy would have to change. And it did… So I hope this race gives them confidence in knowing they can run with anyone in the state.”
Northridge finished in second as a team behind Moore’s third-place finish (15:50.40). Jaxon Miller (16:11.01) finished in sixth and David Gingerich (16:34.21) finished in 10th.
Other top-10 individual finishes from teams within The Goshen News coverage area came from Concord’s Anthony Roberts (fifth place, 16:08.47) and NorthWood’s Brady Hunsberger (ninth place, 16:33.48).
NORTHRIDGE GIRLS FALL TO WARSAW
The Raiders and Tigers seemed as if they were racing one-on-one against each other as runners started to reach the finish line.
Eight of the top 10 finishers had either Warsaw or Northridge written across their chest. Warsaw’s Josefina Rastrelli finished in first place with a time of 19:08.82. The other Warsaw runners that placed in the top 10 were Wini Barnett (fourth place, 19:42.13), Mikayla Mimnaugh (fifth place, 19:52.52) and Regan Brouwer (seventh place, (20:02.73).
Those four, top-10 finishers allowed the Tigers to win the championship and split NLC title honors with the regular-season champions from Northridge.
For the Raiders, two runners finished in the top three Saturday. Haylee Hile (second place, 19:26.88) and Tame Baylis (third place, 19:27.86) came in back-to-back. Clare Ritchie (sixth place, 19:57.76) and Emma Long (ninth place, 20:09.45) were the other Raiders that finished in the top 10.
Hile’s performance stood out specifically, because not only did she finish in second, the time she ran was one of the highest this season for her personally.
“I’m pretty happy with it,” said Hile of her time. “It was close to my best run of the season. It was only a few seconds off. This is one of my favorite courses, and luckily we’re here a lot. Some of my fastest times are here.”
Next weekend, the teams will gather once again at Ox Bow Park for sectionals.
2021 NLC Championship Meet – team results
BOYS:
1. Goshen – (16:11.07) 39
2. Northridge – (16:33.32) 56
3. Warsaw – (17:05.03) 90
4. NorthWood – (17:07.09) 93
5. Mishawaka – (17:21.54) 110
6. Concord – (17:35.07) 138
7. Plymouth – (17:54.40) 160
8. Wawasee – (18:48.85) 220
GIRLS:
1. Warsaw – (19:50.06) 29
2. Northridge – (20:05.91) 39
3. NorthWood – (21:49.63) 121
4. Mishawaka – (22:14.44) 139
5. Concord – (22:21.74) 142
6. Plymouth – (22:36.92) 151
7. Wawasee – (23:29.07) 158
8. Goshen – (24:11.90) 179
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.