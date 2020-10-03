GOSHEN — The Goshen boys and Warsaw girls ran away with the NLC titles Saturday at the cross country NLC championship at Ox Bow Park.
Both Goshen and Warsaw dominated their respective races. The defending sectional champion RedHawks picked up the win with a score of 33 points — 21 points better than the 2nd place team — and the Tigers finished with 38 points as they brought home the gold.
The Goshen boys dominated the top 10 with a 1-2-3 placing from Drew Hogan (16:04), Cole Johnston (16:05), and Tommy Claxton (16:11), and a sixth place finish from Ryan Diaz (16:33). The trio of Hogan, Johnston, and Claxton jumped out to a quick lead and never relinquished it, even maintaining the same running order throughout the entirety of the contest.
“We ran well. They put it out there and had a good race.” said Goshen head coach Mike Wynn, who was excited about his team's top five grouping. “It’s nice seeing three guys run that well, to have that much help within that group has got to be huge.”
Wynn expressed pride for the team's top ten performance, but also said that work was still to be done for the team's fifth man.
All Goshen runners finished within the top 40, with Oliver Blek in the 21st position (17:23), Tyler Wiese at 27th (17:29), and Adrian Mora finishing 37th (17:57).
The Warsaw girls came out of this contest with the upset win over the defending sectional champion Northridge Raiders.
The Tigers finished with three top ten junior runners in Wini Barnett, who lead the way for the Tigers with third place finish (19:43), followed by Ava Knight, who finished fourth (19:44), and Regan Brouwer who closed out the top ten finishers for the Tigers at sixth place (19:46).
The Tigers ran a tight race, with their top three runners all finishing within three seconds of each other, and the entirety of their team placing in the top 20. Andree Beckham finished at the 12th position (20:43), and Elizabeth Vander Ble (20:52) at 13th.
“We had a couple of new PR’s today, ran two freshman for the first time on this course, one of them PR’d on the course, one of them was close to a season best, and the junior core of our group were all under 20 today,” Tigers head coach Jason Fleming said.
Coach Fleming also expressed how he was glad that the team was still taking strides to better themselves despite the shortened season due to COVID-19.
“Everytime they run, they do amazing things," Fleming said. "It’s always beautiful to watch, regardless of what the time says.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.