HUNTINGTON — The Goshen boys cross country team has advanced to the state finals after finishing fifth out of 20 teams at the New Haven semistate meet Saturday at Huntington University.
The RedHawks scored 188 points, earning them a trip to state for the first time since 2014 and eighth time overall. The top six teams from each of the four semistates across Indiana advance to the state finals, along with the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams. Hamilton Southeastern won the race with 109 team points.
“The team’s going to get down to state, and that’s what’s important to me,” said Goshen coach Mike Wynn in a phone call after the meet. “They’ve worked pretty hard to get this accomplished, and now they can breathe a little sigh of relief that they’re there.”
Along with the Goshen team qualifying, Westview senior boys runners Spencer and Remington Carpenter, Northridge sophomore boys runner Jaxon Miller and Northridge sophomore girls runner Haylee Hile advanced to state as individuals. The state meet is Sat., Oct. 31 at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. The girls race is at 11:30 a.m., with the boys running at 3 p.m.
Goshen was paced by Drew Hogan, who finished 11th overall with a time of 16:04. Cole Johnston was 18th with a time of 16:13, Ryan Diaz 42nd at 16:45, Tommy Claxton 45th at 16:46 and Tyler Wiese 112th at 17:39. Others running for the RedHawks were Logan Harkenrider (17:42, 115th place) and Adrian Mora (18:32, 163rd place).
“We ought to feel good; we did well,” Wynn said. “Not as well as we were hoping; we still have some things to do. But hey, we’re there.”
Having two runners like Hogan and Johnston have been crucial to the RedHawk success this season.
“To have two of those guys like that, meet-in and meet-out, that’s huge,” Wynn said. “We’ve been working a little bit on (our third and fourth runners), trying to get them to meander their way up to them. But having (Hogan and Johnston), that’s huge.”
The Northridge team fell just short of advancing, placing seventh. They were eight points behind sixth-place Penn. The Raiders team results were: Jaxson Miller, 19th place, 16:17; Jack Moore, 26th, 16:27; Bryce McMann, 46th, 16:47; Jon Spicher, 70th, 17:07; David Gingerich, 92nd, 17:24; Trevin Schlabach, 103rd, 17:31; and Will Knox, 106th, 17:32.
The Westview boys team finished 11th. Spencer Carpenter finished fourth (15:42) and Remington Carpenter seventh (15:56) in their state-qualifying runs. Other performers for the Warriors were: Anthony Sanchez, 91st, 17:22; Lyndon Miller, 113th, 17:40; Kayden Moore, 126th, 17:46; Dominic Hostetler, 158th, 18:24; and Chad Hershberger, 176th, 19:38.
NorthWood finished 13th as a team. The Panthers team results were: Brady Hunsberger, 38th place, 16:39; Grady Stevenson, 69th, 17:06; Sam Schlatter, 104th, 17:32; Owen Allen, 117th, 17:42; Eric Hochstetler, 124th, 17:46; Jordan Burden, 134th, 17:55; Owen Miller, 147th, 18:06.
GIRLS RACE
Hile finished 10th overall in the race with a time of 19:06. She won the individual sectional and regional championships at Ox Bow Park the last two Saturdays. She will now get her second chance to run at the state meet.
Northridge had their whole team there running, finishing eighth out of 20 teams with 205 points. They finished just five points out of sixth place and qualifying for the state meet. Other Raider times were: Clare Ritchie, 31st place, 19:54; Tamenech Baylis, 46th, 20:13; Emma Long, 65th, 20:35; Ella Hoefer, 101st, 21:10; Kylie McMann, 139th, 21:45; and Bria Jones, 150th, 22:12.
Fort Wayne Carroll won the girls race with 46 team points.
OTHER AREA BOYS INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCES (179 runners):
-Anthony Roberts, Concord — 16:27, 27th place
-Grant Flora, West Noble — 16:35, 33rd place
-Karlson Hand, Wawasee — 17:31, 102nd place
OTHER AREA GIRLS INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCES (179 runners):
-Kaitlin Burden, NorthWood — 19:38, 24th place
-Sophia Yordy, Goshen — 20:14, 47th place
-Deann Fry, Westview — 20:18, 48th place
-Ruby Clark, West Noble — 20:23, 55th place
-Stephanie Claudio, Concord — 20:57, 86th place
-Leslee Sierra, Concord — 21:13, 105th place
-Madelyn Yoder, Fairfield — 21:15, 107th place
-Kaitlyn Kuhn, Fairfield — 21:13, 119th place
Full results can be found online at ihsaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.