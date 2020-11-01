The Goshen boys cross country team placed 13th out of 24 teams at the IHSAA state meet Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
Junior Cole Johnston led the way for the RedHawks, placing 13th individually with a time of 15:57. This earned him All-State and medalist honors for his performance.
“He ran well,” said Goshen coach Mike Wynn of Johnston. “We had seen and heard from the girls teams that the course might be running a little slower just because of softer conditions. He started off just a little bit slower than he did last week at semistate … and that seemed to work.”
Also earning individual All-State and medalist honors was Westview senior Spencer Carpenter. He finished 20th overall with a time of 16:03. While the Warriors team did not advance to state, Spencer was able to run his final high school race alongside his twin brother, Remington. He finished 93rd with a time of 16:52.
Drew Hogan had been leading the Goshen team all season, but struggled a little bit during the race Saturday. The junior still finished 35th in a time of 16:21.
“I think he went and fell asleep a little bit in the middle part of the race and just didn’t respond to some other moves people had made,” Wynn said. “I don’t expect that to happen much more to him.”
Other Goshen times were: sophomore Tommy Claxton 16:55, senior Ryan Diaz 17:17, junior Tyler Wiese 17:46, sophomore Oliver Biek 18:24 and junior Logan Harkenrider 18:25.
“Cole was the big surprise,” Wynn said. “Everybody else kind of fell within the norm, if you will. Cole was really close to his personal best time on all courses, so to break 16 (minutes) on the state course is quite the feat for us right now.”
With six of the seven runners who ran Saturday coming back next year, Wynn is hopeful his team can improve on the 13th-place finish. He knows that to do that, though, the team needs to have a focused mindset in the offseason.
“I think the biggest thing we’re going to have to deal with is we’re going to have to act like we haven’t been there before,” Wynn said. “I think what happens, a lot of times is you’ve been there before and you’re expecting to be there again, so you think it’s going to come to you automatically. We’ve got to get that mindset out of there and get back to work when the time comes.”
Other than being the year of COVID-19, Wynn said he’ll remember this team for being one that was able to adjust to different situations thrown at them.
“We went through a lot of change, from having to run without Tommy and Cole at sectionals and to run without Adrian Mora at state,” Wynn said. “A lot of guys stepped up to fill those spots.”
One other individual from the area competed in the boys race as well, and that was Northridge sophomore Jaxon Miller. He finished in 71st place with a time of 16:41.
GIRLS RACE
Two individuals from the Northern Lakes Conference competed in the girls race earlier in the day Saturday. NorthWood junior Kaitlin Burden finished 67th with a time of 19:47, while Northridge sophomore was 89th with a time of 19:59.
