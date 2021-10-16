DUNLAP — Goshen has now won back-to-back regional titles in IHSAA boys cross country.
The RedHawks reigned Saturday in Elkhart Regional 5 at Ox Bow County Park.
Goshen scored 53 points and earned a berth in the Oct. 23 Huntington Semistate as along with Northridge (58), Penn (79), NorthWood (139) and Mishawaka (144).
The top 10 individuals from non‐advancing teams and the first five qualifying teams advanced.
What makes this group of Goshen runners the ones that have won the program’s two regional crowns?
“I have no idea,” said RedHawks coach Mike Wynn. “We have a group of individuals that came together. We’re not training any different. We haven’t increased our intensity. It’s just them. It really is.
“This group is just competitive whether we’re playing frisbee or rock-paper-scissors. That stems well coming out here (to the cross country course).”
Northridge’s Jack Ford (15:24.92) won the boys race. Goshen put five runners in the top 11 — Cole Johnston (15:38.95) second, Drew Hogan third, Tommy Claxton sixth and Luis Loera 11th — followed by Adrian Mora 31st, Oliver Biek 34th and Brady Abney 61st.
“My strategy was the hang with Jack,” said Johnston. “It was fun and definitely challenging. “It was a lot different from last week (in the Elkhart Sectional at Ox Bow) when there were a lot of people around me. At the 2-mile I was mostly by myself and a I had pace myself and just run.
“I like running in a crowd because they push me and make me a better runner.”
According to Johnston, the course at Huntington University has more big turns compared to the tighter areas at Ox Bow.
“You have more room to move your arms and just keep going,” said Johnston.
Ford said he made his move to put distance between he and Johnston about the midway point in the 5K race.
“I just wanted to race the competition and learn it for the next couple of weeks,” said Ford, who led wire-to-wire. “They come strong with something every week. I knew I had to respond.
“(Winning regional) was a big goal of mine.”
Northridge’s Tame Baylis () placed third in the girls race behind Penn’s Julie Smith (18:58.26) and Mary Eubank (19:11.08).
Baylis compared the regional to the sectional.
“Last week, me and Haylee Hile were expected to win,” said Baylis. “We didn’t have the (outside) competition and I was just competing with my own teammate. This week we knew Penn was here and I needed to break 1-2-3.
“It’s a lot better for me to be pushed by somebody else and not be left alone in the woods. That’s what happened last week. I didn’t run so well in the woods.”
Baylis passed Penn’s third runner right before the 3K mark Saturday.
“If you’re going to be in the State Meet you’ve got to run against teams like Penn,” said Northridge Coach Ryan McClane. “We’ve got to try to continue to move up the best we can.
“This week we ran much better than last week so we took a step in the right direction. It was scary seeing three Penn girls at the front at the start.”
2021 IHSAA CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL 5 - RESULTS
Top five teams and top ten individuals on non-advancing teams qualify for semistate next Saturday at Huntington University.
BOYS
1. Goshen (53 points) — 2nd, Cole Johnston 15:38.95; 3rd, Drew Hogan 15:53.84; 6th, Tommy Claxton 16:12.88; 11th, Luis Loera 16:41.22; 31st, Adrian Mora 17:27.85; 34th, Oliver Biek 17:31.90; 61st, Brady Abney 18:18.25.
2. Northridge (58) — 1st, Jack Moore 15:24.92; 4th, Jaxon Miller 15:57.62; 13th, David Gingerich 16:44.75; 19th, Nathan Perez 16:59.88; 21st, Will Knox 17:06.38; 22nd, Jonathan Spicher 17:10.37; 43rd, Josiah Dyck 17:45.61.
3. Penn (79) — 8th, Mariano Retzloff; 12th, Carter Kaser; 15th, Jason Juarez; 20th, Nicholas Probst; 24th, Hudson Kaser; 27th, Elijah Poorman; 45th, William Mickelson.
4. NorthWood (139) – 14th, Brady Hunsberger 16:24.88; 16th, Jordan Burden 16:53.67; 29th, Bereket Bennett 17:26.76; 40th, Grady Stevenson; 47th, Owen Allen 17:57.68; 48th, Cole Davies 17:58.04; 50th, Daniel Medina 18:00.25.
5. Mishawaka (144) — 7th, Ryan Hoopingarner 16:16.72; 10th, William Bauschke 16:34.36; 28th, Dakota Jozwiak 17:20.02; 37th, Toby Quintana 17:40.84; 76th, Jonathan Waelbroeck 18:56.45; 78th, Ethan Scott 19:01.74; 84th, Justin Szajko 19:19.15.
6. Elkhart (166) – 9th, Teagan Rodriguez 16:29.82; 18th, Maxwell Malloy 16:59.10; 26th, Aaron Richter 17:19.04; 57th, Logan Mann 18:09.67; 71st, Francisco Rosales Cano 18:48.31; 72nd, David Stansbury 18:50.31; 73rd, Jacob Windy 18:50.76.
7. Concord (175) — 5th, Anthony Roberts; 38th, Reid Sollars; 46th, Colyn Chris; 49th, Anthony Claudio-Rivera; 51st, Ethan Smith; 58th, Matthew Godzisz; 65th, Michael Wolf.
8. South Bend Saint Joseph (195) – 30th, Gabriel Polaniecki 17:26.81; 32nd, Brendan Pruitt 17:29.71; 36th, Carmelo Russo 17:33.65; 52nd, Colten Brandt 18:01.76; 56th, Alex Garcia 18:05.74; 63rd, Alex Gutierrez-Herrera 18:22.44; 69th, Joshua Frabutt 18:36.82.
9. South Bend Riley (206) – 25th, Austin Whitrock 17:17.04; 41st, Riley Fuerbringer 17:44.10; 42nd, Luke Hanson-Phipps 17:44.80; 55th, Ethan Vandezande 18:04.47; 60th, Christopher Ashley 18:15.27; 68th, Brody Goetz 18:33.70; 82nd, Isiah Rivas 19:15.33.
10. South Bend Adams (211) — 17th, Bol Agwick 16:57.16; 23rd, Dylan Hockx 17:11.31; 54th, Grayson Wilson 18:04.17; 62nd, Isaac Howk 18:20.22; 79th, Carter Keen 19:02.42; 81st, Cole Evans 19:07.80; 86th, Samuel Mischak 19:33.
GIRLS
1. Penn (34 points) — 1st, Julie Smith 18:58.26; 2nd, Mary Eubank 19:11.08; 4th, Julie Economou 19:18.01; 7th, Ellie Stabnik 19:39.79; 21st, Aubrey Morgan 20:55.92; 25th, Kaylie Hanyzewski 21:16.30; 38th, Nicole Jerzak 21:58.68.
2. Northridge (54) — 3rd, Tame Baylis 19:16.93; 5th, Haylee Hile 19:24.76; 8th, Clare Ritchie 19:40.91; 13th, Emma Long 20:03.65; 29th, Ella Hoefer 21:26.88; 30th, Kylie McMann 21:29.50; 32nd, Delaney Lopez Martinez 21:35.10.
3. Elkhart (102) — 9th, Emma Hodges 19:47.11; 17th, Ashlyn Anderson 20:46.61; 20th, Adley Keim 20:52.43; 28th, Alaina Dibley 21:22.65; 39th, Aaliyah Vaught 21:58.91; 43rd, Rachel Terrell 22:06.15; 58th, Elise Walker 22:38.57.
4. South Bend Saint Joseph (119) — 14th, Margaret Baxter 20:17.88; 23rd, Cameron Ritschard 20:57.26; 26th, Tess Collins 21:21.85; 34th, Ava Rousseve 21:46.09; 37th, Mia Ritschard 21:57.84; 59th, Molly Bella 22:39.33; 68th, Mary Clare Elliot 23:16.
5. NorthWood (139) — 6th, Katlin Burden 19:37.27; 22nd, Emille Allen 20:57.16; 41st, Mackenzie Brewer 22:01.64; 44th, Savannah Slone 22:06.83; 48th, Sydney Prenkert 22:16.57; 50th, Cassie Hunsberger 22:17.39; 77th, Jenna Markham 23:40.87.
6. Mishawaka (164) — 15th, Jillian Waelbroeck 20:20.46; 16th, Koryn Flick 20:30.24; 45th, Camryn Long 22:12.48; 47th, Jada Rogers 22:16.15; 70th, Abigail Radecki 23:18.97; 75th, Abrielle Flick 23:32.16; 86th, Kamdyn Hock 25:03.61.
7. South Bend Adams (169) — 18th, Lexie Lawwill 20:49.15; 35th, Sofia Frazee 21:52.68; 40th, Emily Shepherd 22:01.30; 52nd, Trinity Breathitt 22:18.72; 54th, Delany Packard 22:24.54; 57th, Cecilia Frazee 22:33.33; 62nd, Olivia Purcell 22:46.24.
8. Concord (208) — 11th, Zoe Roberts 20:01.05; 49th, Samia Latif 22:17.23; 61st, Margaret Weldy 22:43.13; 63rd, Ava Plank 22:46.91; 66th, Alexandra Brunswick 22:57.03; 73d, Charity Donis 23:27.89; 87th, Mia Mejia 25:07.88.
9. Goshen (224) — 12th, Nataly Esqueda 20:02.73; 53rd, Micael Corbin 22:22.84; 64th, Marisol Diaz 22:47.52; 69th, Jackie Sixtos 23:17.20; 71st, Mara Schrock 23:20.31; 80th, Sopia Yordy 24:09.69; 81st, Carly Yoder 24:11.15.
10. Glenn (252) — 19th, Katelynn Braun 20:49.84; 60th, Ciara Vincent 22:39.34; 65th, Haley Vermillion 22:49.41; 82nd, Alivia Turnage 24:24.47; 83rd, Eliana Lang 24:35.55; 85th, Taylor McVoy 24:56.83; 88th, Kayla McClain 28:22.37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.