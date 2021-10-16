LAGRANGE [mdash] Ervin M. Lehman, 93, of LaGrange, died at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at his residence. He was born March 6, 1928, in LaGrange County, to Manasses M. and Edna J. (Miller) Lehman. On Feb. 2, 1950, in LaGrange County, he married Lydia Mae Hochstetler, she died Aug. 20, 2021. …