GOSHEN — It was total domination from both the Goshen boys and Northridge girls cross country teams Saturday at the IHSAA Cross Country Sectional 10 meet at Ox Bow Park. The RedHawks scored 37 points and the Raiders 32 as both brought home team championships.
Goshen had the top two individual finishers in the boys race, as sophomores Drew Hogan (16:15) and Cole Johnston (16:17) went 1-2 for the RedHawks. Both Hogan and Johnston jumped out to early leads and held on from there.
"That says a lot. I don't know if we've gone 1-2 since the late 90s," Goshen coach Mike Wynn said. "Our whole top five, really, they're just competitors. To come out here and put it down against each other, it was neat."
The rest of the Goshen team performed well also, as Tommy Claxton, Adrian Mora and Ryan Diaz finished 7th, 10th and 17th, respectively.
"We expected them to do well. We didn't really know, in terms of places, where we'd be at," Wynn said. "With Drew and Cole running up front, that certainly is a big help. Adrian Mora did an awesome job. We're just so young; it's nice to see them race a whole race."
It's Goshen's first team sectional championship since 2014.
"It feels good," Wynn said. "It's for the kids. The gratification for the kids of doing well, that's what it's all about."
The Northridge girls didn't have anyone place in the top three, but five of their runners placed in the top 10, earning them a dominant victory.
Freshman Haylee Hile led the charge for the Raiders, finishing 4th with a time of 19:38. Two seniors, Caitlin Clark and Alison Bache, took 5th and 6th, respectively. Sophomore Clare Ritchie was 8th and freshman Tamenech Baylis 9th.
Another Raider, junior Keeton LeBaron, finished 10th. Her time didn't go toward official scoring, though, as only the top five times are counted for a team's overall score.
"Honestly, we had two great performances out of Tamenech Baylis and Keeton LeBaron," Northridge coach Ryan McClane said. "Both ran quite a bit faster than last week, which that was fun. Our top four girls all season have been really, really good."
Northridge ran in a pack mentality throughout the race, and it proved to work with a team sectional championship.
"Today, we were close to what I had anticipated," McClane said. "We were really hoping to bring our fifth runner (time's) down. Last week that kind of hurt us against Warsaw, so that was something we had to try and figure out today."
The regional race is next Saturday, also at Ox Bow Park. The top five teams from the sectional, plus the top 10 individuals from non-qualifying teams, advanced to regional.
McClane believes his team can do special things the rest of the postseason.
"We kept telling the girls that we have the ability to get to state, do some amazing things here in the tournament. But, we have to find a fifth runner," McClane said. "And, today was a good day. We had seven really good performances. ... We're hoping to go out and have a really good regional meet."
IHSAA CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL 10 RESULTS — BOYS (advancing teams and non-team qualifying individuals in bold)
1. Goshen 37 — Drew Hogan 16:15 (1st overall), Cole Johnston 16:17 (2nd), Tommy Claxton 16:55 (7th), Adrian Mora 17:08 (10th), Ryan Diaz 17:32 (17th)
2. Northridge 81 — Jack Moore 16:26 (4th), Jaxon Miller 16:45 (5th), Michael Canfield 17:41 (21st), Bryce McMann 17:46 (25th), Nathan Perez 17:48 (26th)
3. NorthWood 92 — Brady Hunsberger 17:27 (15th), Sam Schlatter 17:28 (16th), Garrett Myers 17:36 (19th), Eric Hochstetler 17:37 (20th), Jordan Burden 17:41 (22nd)
4. Elkhart Memorial 99 — Neil Terrell 16:21 (3rd), Juan Cepero 17:22 (13th), Daniel Brown 17:45 (24th), Teagen Rodriguez 17:52 (29th), Luis Cruz Portillo 17:52 (30th)
5. Wawasee 145 — Michael Hammer 17:08 (9th), Karlson Hand 17:09 (11th), Jace Alexander 17:54 (31st), Camden Powell 18:19 (46th), Thomas Conley 18:28 (48th)
6. Concord 148 — Luke Owings 117:06 (8th), Kevin Ruiz Cruz 17:44 (23rd), Richard Pietrariu 18:04 (34th), Andres Mejia 18:12 (41st), Ethan Smith 18:13 (42nd)
7. Elkhart Christian Academy 153 — Tony Maxwell 17:25 (14th), Josh Bevier 17:35 (18th), Luke Schramm 17:51 (28th), Omar Corona 18:10 (40th), Ross Bell 18:41 (53rd)
8. Elkhart Central 159 — Jose Quinones 16:53 (6th), Eric Garcia 17:14 (12th), Zane Lightfoot 18:09 (39th), Jay Vindel 18:34 (50th), Marcus Rodriguez 18:41 (52nd)
9. Fairfield 263 — Jaren Hagerman 18:08 (35th), Zach Miller 18:20 (47th), Marco Almiray-Pujol 18:40 (51st), Jared Hagerman 19:08 (63rd), Stevan Plett 19:35 (67th)
10. Jimtown 291 — Jonathan Wiggins 17:54 (32nd), Isaac Daniels 18:54 (56th), Brandon Doan 19:24 (66th), Aaron DeLaLuz-Mancilla 19:37 (68th), Tyler Borders 19:51 (69th)
11. Bethany Christian 293 — Kelby Youngberg 18:09 (38th), Sam Klopfenstein 18:55 (57th), Jacob Plank 18:56 (58th), Aaron Yeakey 19:23 (65th), Gabe Clark 20:35 (75th)
IHSAA CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL 10 RESULTS — GIRLS (advancing teams and non-team qualifying individuals in bold)
1. Northridge 32 — Haylee Hile 19:38 (4th overall), Caitlin Clark 20:00 (5th), Alison Bache 20:06 (6th), Clare Ritchie 20:16 (8th), Tamenech Baylis 20:17 (9th)
2. Fairfield 109 — Carol Haldeman 19:16 (2nd), Chynzie Howell 21:00 (12th), Madelyn Yoder 21:05 (13th), Makayla Culp 21:43 (28th), Delana Geiger 23:50 (54th)
3. Elkhart Central 117 — Lauren Dibley 20:15 (7th), Adley Keim 21:18 (20th), Brooke Richardson 21:23 (21st), Emma Hodges 21:27 (23rd), Alondra Garcia 22:52 (46th)
4. Goshen 125 — Nataly Esqueda 21:13 (16th), Sophia Yordy 21:14 (17th), Sophia Koshmider 21:30 (24th), Celeste Arroyo 21:45 (29th), Kassidy Bestul 22:35 (39th)
5. Concord 128 — Summer Cooper 19:27 (3rd), Stephany Claudio 21:15 (18th), Sydney Simon 22:12 (32nd), Carina Bollero 22:14 (33rd), Elyse Meranda 22:42 (42nd)
6. NorthWood 131 — Kaitlin Burden 21:00 (11th), Emilie Allen 21:26 (22nd), Megan Miller 21:35 (27th), Mia Wellington 22:08 (31st), Reese Barhydt 22:36 (40th)
7. Elkhart Memorial 133 — Morgan Dyer 19:11 (1st), Rachel Terrell 21:05 (14th), Gabriella Scott 22:14 (34th), Adriana Shepard 22:40 (41st), Morgan Eash 22:43 (43rd)
8. Wawasee 164 — Emma Ebright 21:35 (26th), Cammy Kryder 21:53 (30th), Bailey Mayhew 22:26 (35th), Ella Beezley 22:27 (36th), Mariah Hurst 22:28 (38th)
9. Bethany Christian 214 — Teresa Richer 21:13 (15th), Clara Lind 21:33 (25th), Luisa Dutchersmith 23:04 (47th), Hanbing Wei 25:58 (62nd), Naomi Torres 27:00 (65th)
10. Jimtown 301 — Carly Landon 23:49 (53rd), Charlotte Pendell 25:07 (60th), Abbigail Griffin 25:39 (61st), Spring Geans 26:14 (63rd), Kolby Gluchowski 26:14 (64th)
Elkhart Christian Academy had four runners, not enough to qualify for the team standings. Their performers were Emma Gruet 21:37 (28th), Adaline Russell 22:36 (41st), Keely Cox 24:58 (62nd), Brooklynn Deardorff 26:33 (68th)
