GOSHEN — Three local girls teams and five boys squads will be competing in the IHSAA cross country semistate hosted by New Haven High School Saturday at The Plex in Fort Wayne.
The boys race is at 1 p.m. and the girls at 1:45 p.m.
Directions to The Plex from U.S. 30 E are turn left onto Coliseum Blvd. E, turn left onto Parnell Ave. (stoplight before Memorial Coliseum), turn right onto E. California Rd. (the turn is right behind the first station, it is a quick turn) and turn left into the Plex Complex.
Admission to the event as set by the IHSAA is $8.
The Northridge Raiders, Elkhart Central Blue Blazers and Fairfield Falcons are the local girls teams.
Northridge won its 15th regional championship last Saturday at Ox Bow County Park. Running for the Raiders were Haylee Hile fourth (19:19.83), Alison Bache sixth (20:01.10), Tamenech Baylie eighth (20:04.82), Clare Ritchie 10th (20:06.03), Caitlin Clark 11th (20:06.95), Keeton LeBaron 13th (20:18.06) and Emma Long 27th (21:01.80).
For Central, Lauren Dibley was fifth (19:48.52), Adley Keim 21st (20:53.19), Brooke Richardson 37th (21:21.8), Emma Hodges 43rd (21:41.32), Alondra Garcia 68th (23:02.66), Meleena Strukel 69th (23:20.28) and Antonia Hiland 71st (23:23.66).
Fairfield runners were Carol Haldeman third (19:19.38), Madelyn Yoder 25th (20:59.29), Chnzie Howell 33rd (21:15.62), Makayla Culp 46th (21:54.37, Delana Geier 79th (23:02.67), Ava Bontrager 81st (25:21.78) and Matilde Anaya-Corral 85th (29:11.13).
Sophia Yordy of Goshen will be competing as in individual after placing 12th (20:09.11).
Boys teams are the Goshen RedHawks, Northridge Raiders, NorthWood Panthers, West Noble Chargers are Westview Warriors.
Goshen’s Drew Hogan was the individual regional winner in a time of 16:13.59. Other RedHawk runners were Cole Johnston fourth (16:26.37), Tommy Claxton 14th ( 16:59.15), Adrian Mora 33rd (17:31.69), Ryan Diaz 38th (17:42.51), Tyler Wiese 57th (18:05.61) and Isacco D’eila 78th (19:00.79).
Running for Northridge were Jack Moore sixth (16:33.48), Jaxon Miller seventh (16:36.60), Michael Canfield 30th (17:24.23), Nathan Perez 34th (17:35.15), Jon Spicher 47th (17:51.24), Noah Zmuda 55th (18:03.48) and Bryce McMann 67th (18:22.76).
NorthWood runners were Brady Hunsberger 27th (17:13.61), Sam Schlatter 28th (17:15.39), Jordan Burden 35th (17:38.77), Austin Escamilla 44th (17:48.8), Owen Miller 50th (17:56.28), Garrett Myers 53rd (17:58.74) and Eric Hochstetler 58th ( 18:08.09).
The West Noble boys placed third in their own regional led by Colten Cripe ninth (16:23.9), Abraham Longoria 14th (16:36.1), Austin Cripe 18th (16:48.5, Nathan Mast 22nd (16:51), Grant Flora 265h (17:01.8), Cameron Dupuy 36th (17:18.8) and Isaac Flora 38th (17:19.4).
Westview was led by Spencer Carpenter 10th (16:32.2), Remington Carpenter 16th (16:44.1), Anthony Schwartz 25th (17:01.5), Anthony Sanchez 28th (17:05.9), Andrew Cupp 58th (18:07.8), Darrion Thornburgh 71st (18:34.6) and Lyndon Miller 86th (19:56.4).
The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and the first six qualifying teams from each semistate shall advance to the state finals, Saturday, Nov. 2 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
