Westview freshman Noah Bontrager capped off his debut high school season with a 12th place finish at the IHSAA state cross country meet Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
Bontrager finished in a time of 15:41. He won the West Noble sectional and regional and Marion semistate races the past three weekends. His showing at the state meet earned him all-state honors, as the top 20 individual finishers in the race get that distinction.
"There were three guys that went out hard, then Noah was in the chase pack," Westview coach and Noah's dad, Lyle Bontrager, said. "At mile two, the chase pack thinned out to nine people, with Noah in the front. Then at the end of the race, Noah was just holding on, and the older guys separated from him in the final stretch."
Carmel senior Kole Mathison won with a time of 15:02.
The Northridge and Goshen boys teams ran the race in-full, with the Raiders placing 8th and the RedHawks 15th. It's the second-straight year Northridge finished 8th at the state meet.
Times that counted toward the Northridge score were Jaxon Miller 16:02 (29th place), Baylor Miller 16:20 (51st), David Gingerich 16:40 (80th), Will Knox 16:53 (110th) and Marc Hernandez 17:00 (116th). Also competing for the Raiders was Xavier Miller 17:09 and Jonathan Spicher 17:20.
"The boys ran well, for the most part," Northridge coach Ryan McClane said. "Unfortunately, the last two weeks were not our best meets, but we still ran competitive and finished ahead of what they predicted for us and stayed in the top 10.
"Jaxon Miller had a great meet and fought like crazy in the last 1K to get back into the top 30. He got faster every year he raced at the state meet and improved his place by about 15 spots each year. I am very proud of what this boys team did this year."
For Goshen, its scoring times were Tommy Claxton 16:07 (33rd), Luis Loera-Arambula 16:19 (48th), Dorian Diaz 16:50 (103rd), Alexander Lopez 17:19 (140th) and Peter Moser 18:03 (180th). Also running were Lincoln Clark 18:33 and Brady Abney 19:06.
It was the third-straight appearance at the state meet for Goshen, following a 13th place finish in 2020 and 10th place showing in 2021.
Three Northridge girls individuals also competed on the day, all placing in the top 60 of the girls' race. Senior Tame Baylis was 33rd with a time of 19:03, freshman Dakotah Moore 49th in 19:26 and senior Haylee Hile 55th in 19:29.
"I was really excited with the girls," McClane said. "All three girls ran really well and Tame had one of our fastest times on that course. Haylee was excited with how she ran and finished the season, and Dakotah actually fell at the 2K mark, got up and ran a great second half to get back into the top 50.
"We will miss our seniors, but we're really excited about Dakotah as a freshman and getting the team back (to state) next year."