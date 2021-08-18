GOSHEN — Hogan. Johnston. Claxton. Miller. Moore. Roberts. Hunsberger.
All seven of those athletes placed in the top 45 of last year’s boys cross country semi-state race. All seven represent schools in the Northern Lakes Conference. And all seven are back for the 2021 season.
Combine that with the rest of the talent returning to Goshen News area schools, and this fall is shaping up to be one of the most competitive boys cross country seasons in recent memory.
Those first three athletes — seniors Drew Hogan and Cole Johnston and junior Tommy Claxton — are part of a Goshen team that won NLC and regional titles in 2020. Hogan, Johnston and Claxton finished in the top three, respectively, at the NLC meet last year as well.
The RedHawks then finished fifth as a team at semi-state, advancing to the state championship meet. On the state’s biggest stage, Goshen placed 13th out of 24 teams, with Johnston earning all-state individual honors with a 13th place finish.
With six of the seven runners from the state meet returning this year, Johnston knows the target is squarely on the back of his team.
“I think we can handle (the pressure) well,” Johnston said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure being a top 10 ranked team, but we take pride in being a top 10 ranked team. We work hard and we are really dedicated. The good thing about this team is we’re so competitive, which makes us even better.”
Goshen coach Mike Wynn, who’s entering his 29th season leading the program, knows the key to achieving similar success this year will be how the rest of his team performs. The other returning runners from the state meet for the RedHawks are seniors Logan Harkenrider and Tyler Wiese and junior Oliver Biek.
“We have a solid three that are up there; we’ve got a great 1-2 punch, and Tommy’s following right behind,” Wynn said. “Right now, the doors are wide open for anyone else that wants to join. To be a powerhouse — what a tough year to be classified as a powerhouse. This whole distance world in the state of Indiana right now is crazy.”
Northridge’s top two returners — senior Jack Moore and junior Jaxon Miller — have already helped set the tone for what the area could expect from its boys cross country runners this season. The Raiders competed at the Valley Cross Kick-Off in Terre Haute last weekend, finishing ninth out of 30 teams overall. Moore finished 12th individually with a time of 16:38, and Miller was 18th with a time of 16:44.
Miller qualified for the state meet last season with a 19th place finish at semi-state, while Moore just missed the state final after a 26th place showing in semi-state. Those two will lead a deep Raiders roster that's looking to make some noise in the area.
“We return a lot of guys from last year's team that were just a few points away from going to the state meet,” Northridge coach Ryan McClane said. “We are very excited about our front runners this year, but even more excited about the depth of this year's team. We are hoping with that combination that the Raiders will be battling for an NLC title and making a strong push in the tournament this year to get back to Terre Haute.”
The other top returnees from NLC schools — Concord senior Anthony Roberts and NorthWood senior Brady Hunsberger — could contend for individual NLC and sectional titles as well. Roberts was already victorious this year in the Elkhart Early Bird invite, and he placed 27th at the semi-state race last year with a time of 16:27.7.
Hunsberger’s first competition was Tuesday night. As a junior last year, he finished 38th at semi-state with a time of 16:39. Both NorthWood and Concord’s overall depth has improved as well, making them team contenders in the NLC alongside Goshen and Northridge.
“We have the potential to make it to semi-state for sure and hope to be able to put a full team there to help push Anthony and possibly a couple other individuals to the state meet,” Concord coach Matt Nicoson said.
NECC TALENT RETURNS AS WELL
Grant Flora is expected to lead the way for West Noble after qualifying for the state meet last year as a sophomore. The Chargers’ team failed to make it to the final weekend of the season, but second-year head coach Mike Flora believes the improved depth could help his team make a deeper postseason run this year.
“We have a combination of hard-working upperclassmen and some dedicated underclassmen,” Mike Flora said. “That makes us a more improved team from last year. With some work, we hope to fight for the top three in the NECC. Grant Flora will lead the team, after qualifying for semi-state last year as a sophomore.”
Westview also returns some runners from its semi-state qualifying team. Although their top two runners of Spencer and Remington Carpenter have graduated, the likes of senior Anthony Sanchez and juniors Lyndon Miller and Kayden Moore will lead the Warriors in 2021.
2021 BOYS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM PREVIEWS
Note: Westview did not submit any info by our deadline.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Benjamin Hurst, 9th season (21-23 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Linda Hochstetler
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Caleb Mast; Juniors: Gabe Clark, Simon Moshier, Sam Klopfenstein; Sophomores: Eliott Borden, Nico Brenneman, Jesse Bontrager
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are returning seven of our eight runners from last year's team. Our guys are coming into the season healthy, in shape, and ready to see what improvements they can make both as individuals and a team,” coach Hurst said.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Matt Nicoson, 10th season (50-38 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Gregg Lee
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Anthony Roberts, Michael Wolf, Ethan Smith; Juniors: Colyn Chris, Matthew Godzisz
Other varsity runners: Juniors: Martin Centeno, Chad Kennedy, Jeshua Sotelo, Jessi Salvador, Yahir Mariano, Jon Watson, Alan Arriaga; Anthony Claudio, Nicholas Kustron, Luis Navarro; Freshmen: Reid Sollars, Yazid Salvador, Zachary McDonald
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Anthony Roberts will contend for the NLC and Sectional championship individual title and lead our team. Colyn Chris and Ethan Smith will pick up where they left off and give us a solid top three. Matthew Godzisz and newcomers Anthony Claudio and Reid Sollars will most likely round out our top seven, but several others are right there with the potential to be our #6-#10 guys with continued efforts including Chad Kennedy, Martin Centeno, Jon Watson, and Jessi Salvador. I also expect this to be a really fun team! They get along very well and are just really easy to coach!” coach Nicoson said.
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Dave Long, 1st season
Assistant coaches: None
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jenson Long, Josh Moreland; Juniors: Jon Frey, Noah Troup; Sophomore: Luke Mast
Other varsity runners: Sophomore: Aiden Bender; Freshmen: Carson Miller, Kaden Decker
Coach’s expectations on the upcoming season: “Build team culture, prepare for County Clash / NECC Conference Meet / sectional at Ox Bow,” coach Long said.
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Mike Wynn, 29th season (204-111 record overall).
Assistant coaches: Lee Wynn, Chris DuBois
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Drew Hogan, Cole Johnston, Logan Harkenrider, Michael Smith, Adrian Mora, Tyler Wiese; Juniors: Tommy Claxton, Oliver Biek, David Dominguez; Sophomores: Brady Abney, Alex Lopez
Other varsity runners: Seniors: Kento Baumann, Angel Hernandez Barcenas; Juniors: Eduardo Gonzalez, Luis Loera, Andrew Studebaker, Bryan Sixtos-Armas; Sophomores: Lincoln Clark, Cesar Ortiz; Freshmen: Jason Vance, Kael Bestul, Todd Kauffman, Peter Moser, Quinn Scheiner Landes
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Guy Glick, 4th season
Assistant coaches: Co-Coach with Thom Taylor (Varsity Girls) Coach
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Terance Blankenship; Juniors: Caden Hostetler, Konner Palmer, Christian Troyer, Zeke Wachtman
Other varsity runners: Junior: Ashton Stanley; Sophomore: Aiden Tuttle; Freshmen: Thomas Ferguson-Drake, Oliver Hofer, Landon Jaeger
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are still a growing team. We have strong upperclassmen leaders and great potential in the incoming freshman class,” coach Glick said
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Ryan McClane, 10th season
Assistant coaches: Sam Miller, Andy Williams, Jen Schrock
Returning letterwinners: David Gingerich, David Miller, Trevin Schlabach, Austin Abelseth, Will Knox, Brock Reschly, Jon Spicher, Jaxon Miller, Matt Friesner, Brendan Gleim, Josiah Dyck, Nathan Perez, Jack Moore
Other varsity runners: None provided
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Justin Bell, 13th season
Assistant coaches: Adam Polhemus
Returning seniors: Brady Hunsberger, Clayton Martin, Grady Stevenson, Titus Stutsman, Aidan Wolfe, and Drew Callander
Other varsity runners: None provided
Coach’s expectations on the upcoming season: “Team State Qualification (top 6 at Semi-State),” Bell said.
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jose Lopez, second season (1-7 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Dave Stookey
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Cam Powell, Ian Kaase, Austin Ganshorn; Juniors: Josiah Boyer, Dominic Speybroek; Sophomores: Senate Shaw, Summit Shaw, Landon Kessler, Brady McDonald, Zeke Ihnen
Other varsity runners: Senior: Harry Doss; Junior: Cade Beer; Freshmen: Hunter Allen, Wes Hoffert, Joey Mykel
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our main goal for this year is to be more competitive in our conference meets. I’m very excited and looking forward on what the boys can do on the course. It will definitely be a better year for us,” coach Lopez said.
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Mike Flora, 2nd season (9-2 record overall)
Assistant coaches: None
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Isaac Campos; Juniors: Grant Flora, Logan Schuller, Isaac Silva
Other varsity runners: None provided
