ELKHART — After years of coming up short, Westview finally left the Kelly Relays with championship hardware.
The Warriors won the Class B title, scoring 92 points Friday night to leave with its first team trophy in the 49-year history of the event at Concord High School. Elkhart scored 100 points to win Class A.
“Finally,” Westview assistant boys track coach Matt Jones said. Jones was the acting head coach Friday because head coach Carter Ammerman was out due to having surgery. “We’ve been close for many years, but we’ve never just been able to put it all together. To do it without our two best distance runners and our next two running their first races in quite a while — it was good to just win a meet for once instead of always being so close.”
Friday marked the final regular season for the boys track teams in action, as next week begins championship season in the track world. The Northern Lakes Conference championship meet is Tuesday at Warsaw, while the Northeast Corner Conference boys race is next Friday at Angola.
For Goshen coach Scott Lancaster, the Kelly Relays allowed his team to get one last competitive meet in before the conference race next week. The RedHawks finished second in Class A with 81 points.
“We just want our kids to compete, and we got that (Friday),” Lancaster said. “Our kids went out and battled in several different races. And, the other thing — especially in the field events — we wanted to put that fine edge on things and get ready for conference. The competition part of it — the fighting on the track for places — that’s what we really wanted to get out of that. After (Friday), it’s all about finishing.”
Concord coach CJ Shaffer was happy that his kids were able to participate in an event like the Kelly Relays after the pandemic canceled it in 2020. The host Minutemen were third in Class A, scoring 77 team points.
“The kids need to experience it,” Shaffer said. “It’s a big thing; kids come out here that aren’t on the track team and get to see us run a little bit. The Friday night part of it is cool, too. There’s a different feel to it. We were excited. … It’s good to be out. It’s good to be getting stuff done.”
Fairfield finished fifth in Class B with 57 points. The Falcons haven’t had as many meets this year as other teams due to a combination of weather and COVID-19 cancelations, making the Kelly Relays a valuable experience for coach Matt Thacker’s team.
“It’s always important to get a chance to compete, no matter the conditions,” Thacker said. “With us being as young as we are, it’s just great to see them compete and have some success on the track.”
Westview was able to win Friday despite not having their top two senior runners in Remington and Spencer Carpenter. This allowed Jones to try some other runners at different places, something that should bode well for the conference meet next week.
“For some of the other guys, it was more of loading them up a little bit because we have a full week, and they’re not going to do a whole lot of hard stuff next week,” Jones said. “So, (Friday), we wanted to see if they can handle doing four events at conference and maybe three events at sectional.”
49th annual Kelly Relays — winners
Note: the Kelly Relays score field events as the combined scores of the top three performers from each school.
Class A
4x100-meter relay: Jaiven Sharp, Derrick Woods, Rodney Gates and Tyren Mason, Elkhart, 44.87 seconds
4x400-meter relay: Rodrigo Moran, Naieem Bean, Daniel Ekema and Jacob Holt, Elkhart, 3:36.36
4x110-hurdle relay: Will Odhiambo, DaeSean Emerson, Payten Johnson and Jack D’Arcy, Concord, 1:06.08
Distance medley relay (400, 400, 800, 1,600): Luis Lorea, Tommy Claxton, Cole Johnston and Drew Hogan, Goshen, 8:47.56
4x200-meter relay: Derrick Woods, Rodrigo Moran, Naieem Bean and Donye Higgins, Elkhart, 1:35.14
4x800-meter relay: Cole Johnston, Tommy Claxton, Luis Loera and Drew Hogan, Goshen, 8:42.15
Sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): Jacob Holt, Derrick Woods, Rodney Gates and Rodrigo Moran, Elkhart, 1:40.04
Freshman medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): Jaiven Sharp, Nathan Munson, Nicholas Edwards and Max Huckleberry, Elkhart, 1:44.99
Intermediate medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): Amen Koltookian, Jaton Thomas, Bryce Cook and Anthony Roberts, Concord, 3:44.54
Discus throw: Northridge (Carter Bach, Zaryn Rumfelt and Clark Lehman, combined 118-06 feet)
Shot put: Northridge (Carter Bach, Zaryn Rumfelt and Ibrahim Khaoucha, combined 136-4.75 feet)
High jump: Elkhart (Nicholas Edwards, Donovan Johnson and Aalias Leonard, combined 16-3 feet)
Long jump: Concord (Jaton Thomas, Titus Hackworth and Jack D’Arcy, combined 53-2.25 feet)
Pole vault: Goshen (Moses Kratzer, Eli Hochstedler and Matthew Snyder, combined 35 feet)
Final team standings:
- Elkhart, 100 points
- Goshen, 81
- Concord, 77
- NorthWood, 76
- Northridge, 38
Class B
4x100-meter relay: Braden Rogers, Jacob Peruski, Chase Miller and Brady Lehman, Westview, 50.40 seconds
4x400-meter relay: Noah Wagers, Lextin Willis, Brady Ginter and Lennin Diaz, Bremen, 3:44.66
4x110-hurdle relay: Jacob Peruski, Dominic Hostetler and Brady Helman, Westview, 1:15.04
Distance medley relay (400, 400, 800, 1,600): Lyndon Miller, Aiden Wisler, Kayden Moore and Andrew Cupp, Westview, 9:25.80
4x200-meter relay: Noah Wagers, Aaron Miller, Brady Ginter and Lennin Diaz, Bremen, 1:40.38
4x800-meter relay: Stephen Rice, Reid Gillis, Adrian Beltran and Ben Balderas, Mishawaka Marian, 8:56.88
Sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): Owen San Gabriel, Colin Christman, Johntu Reed and Isaac Daniels, Jimtown, 1:41.18
Freshman medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): Braden Rogers, Jacob Peruski, Nicholas Bontrager and Brady Lehman, Westview, 1:51.85
Intermediate medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): Jesse Wisler, Nathan Andrews, James Wordleman and Lextin Willis, Bremen, 4:11.73
Discus throw: Mishawaka Marian (Trace Walter, Zach Kaser and Jacob Herzig, combined 350-07 feet)
Shot put: Jimtown (Yvens Reisacher, Bryce Holloman and Kyle Clements, combined 118-10 feet)
High jump: Fairfield (Stevan Plett, Johnathan Estep and Alex Hofer, combined 15-11 feet)
Long jump: Jimtown (Isaac Daniels, Johntu Reed and Camden McKee, combined 50-3 feet)
Pole vault: Jimtown (Brendan Wu, Camden McKee and Deegan Wrathell, 24-6 feet combined)
Final team standings:
- Westview, 92
- Bremen, 84
- Jimtown, 74
- Mishawaka Marian, 60
- Fairfield, 52
