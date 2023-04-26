DUNLAP — Three very strong boys tracks teams got together for a competitive meet Wednesday at Concord High School.
Coming into the night, both Warsaw and Northridge were undefeated in Northern Lakes Conference meets, while Concord was 2-1 in conference duals.
When the night ended, it would be Warsaw reigning over both Northridge and Concord, while the Raiders were able to edge the Minutemen in their head-to-head matchup. Warsaw won 74-58 over Northridge and 83-49 over Concord, while Northridge was a 70-62 winner over Concord.
Depth in a couple of events helped the Tigers improved to 4-0 in the NLC, as they took the top three spots in both the pole vault and 400-meter dash. They also won the 3,200-meter run, high jump, discus and shot put events.
NORTHRIDGE PLEASED WITH SPLIT RESULT
Raiders coach Aaron Brick wasn’t sure how the night would go for his team, so being able to not only beat Concord, but also stay close with Warsaw, was a positive sign for him.
“I pre-scored the meet, and I had us being beat by both teams,” Brick said. “So, it was really nice to beat Concord and be as close as we were to Warsaw. The boys have put themselves in a very good position when it comes to the conference meet itself.”
Northridge was led by a stellar performance from senior Jaxon Miller. He ran 3,600 competitive meters Wednesday, being victorious in all of them.
Miller won individually in the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run. He started his night by anchoring the 4X800-meter relay, winning alongside teammates David Gingerich, Will Knox and Joe Keyser.
Then, in the last race of the night, Miller once again ran the final leg of a winning relay, finishing with a flurry to edge Warsaw in the 4X400. The senior was joined by Jason Bauta, Max Estep and Jaden Fisher on that relay.
“I think, physically, he’s so much stronger,” said Brick of Miller. “But I think, mentally, he’s in the game. His development, as far as how he’s going to run and train — there are very few runners that have the running intelligence as Jaxon does.”
Northridge swept the relay races, as they also won the 4X100-meter relay in the most dramatic finish of the night. The quartet of Fisher, McClain Miller, Mathias Hazen and Mikey Squires won with a time of 45.01 seconds, beating Warsaw by 0.08 seconds and Concord by 0.1.
“To come in here and win all three relays against Warsaw and Concord is impressive,” Brick said.
Other winners on the night for Northridge were Squires in the 200-meter dash and Hazen in the 300-meter hurdles — the latter of which has only been doing the event for a month or so.
“(Hazen) has just fell in love with it,” Brick said. “It’s exciting because he wasn’t a hurdler before this. So, to come out and learn the hurdles, and be able to run a 300-hurdles like he has is impressive.”
With a 5-1 NLC record, Northridge has one conference dual left, which comes against Mishawaka next Wednesday in Mishawaka. The Cavemen also only have one loss in conference action, which means a guaranteed second place finish in the regular season NLC standings will be on the line when the two compete against each other.
“(Wednesday’s results) actually changes my mindset as we go into the Mishawaka meet,” Brick said. “We’ll have to evaluate that, as a coaching staff, and figure out what lineup we want to take in because that needs to be a win now."
CONCORD LOOKS TO LEARN FROM DEFEATS
It was two disappointing losses for Concord, who is in the middle of a grueling part of their schedule. A meet last week with Mishawaka and Plymouth was postponed midway through, leading to it being finished on Monday. Concord competed at the Goshen Relays this past Saturday, then had the continued conference meet Monday before racing again Wednesday.
They also host the Kelly Relays Friday night, giving them five nights of competition in an eight-day stretch.
“A lot was riding on the line (Wednesday),” Concord coach CJ Shafer said. “We probably didn’t run perfect, which to beat good teams, you have to run really, really well. We had some really, really good things, and they did some good things, too, to take advantage of us. That’s what happens sometimes on a 40 degree night in April.”
There were some positives for the Minutemen on the night. Freshman Char’rese Breveard won the long jump with a leap of 19-07.75 feet, sophomore Jaron Thomas won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.76 seconds and sophomore Ernest Jennings reigned in the 110-meter hurdles, posting a time of 16.29 seconds.
Like Hazen of Northridge, Jennings is new to running hurdle events.
“Really excited for him,” said Shafer of Jennings. “He’s been running the hurdles for a month. He’s worked really hard learning the event on his own time, watching YouTube and those types of things. That was for sure a highlight. We saw a lot of positive things (Wednesday), and that was one of them.”
Shafer knows his team can learn and improve from going against three quality foes like Mishawaka, Warsaw and Northridge within a 48 span.
“I think anytime you can find things that you need to fix, you should hopefully take advantage of that,” Shafer said. “That’s where we’re at. The conference championship part being highly unlikely is tough to swallow, but we’re still going to get better and compete.”
NORTHRIDGE, CONCORD AND WARSAW NLC BOYS TRACK DUAL — Final scores and individual event winners
Final team scores:
Warsaw 74, Northridge 58
Warsaw 83, Concord 49
Northridge 70, Concord 62
100-meter dash: Jaron Thomas, Concord, 10.76 seconds
200-meter dash: Mikey Squires, Northridge, 23.02 seconds
400-meter dash: Colton Martin, Warsaw, 52.74 seconds
800-meter run: Jaxon Miller, Northridge, 2:01.45
1,600-meter run: Jaxon Miller, Northridge, 4:29.31
3,200-meter run: Tyler Mimnaugh, Warsaw, 9:54.34
110-meter hurdles: Ernest Jennings, Concord, 16.29 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Mathias Hazen, Northridge, 42.22 seconds
4X100-meter relay: Northridge (Jaden Fisher, McClain Miller, Mathias Hazen and Mikey Squires), 45.01 seconds
4X400-meter relay: Northridge (Jason Bauta, Max Estep, Jaden Fisher and Jaxon Miller), 3:30.93
4X800-meter relay: Northridge (Jaxon Miller, David Gingerich, Will Knox and Joe Keyser), 8:16.75
Shot put: James Leiter, Warsaw, 48-10 feet
Discus throw: James Leiter, Warsaw, 142-07 feet
Long jump: Char’rese Breveard, Concord, 19-07.75 feet
High jump: Jordan Randall, Warsaw, 6-04 feet
Pole vault: Tucker Curtis, Warsaw, 12-00 feet