GOSHEN — Powered by regional champions in senior Jack Moore and junior Jaxon Miller, Northridge finished fourth as a team at the Goshen boys track regional Thursday night.
Moore was the champion in the 3,200-meter run with a state-standard time of 9:18.23, while Miller also hit the standard with his win in the 800-meter run, winning in a time of 1:55.61 in one of the more dramatic finishes of the night.
Penn was the team champion of the night, dominating with 97 points scored.
Along with Moore and Miller, senior Mason Floria also became a state qualifier for Northridge in the 300-meter hurdles. He finished second place in that race in a time of 40.13 seconds.
NorthWood also brought home a regional champion to The Goshen News coverage area, as senior Brevin Miller won the shot put event with a toss of 54-11.50 feet, which is also the state standard for that contest.
Brevin Miller also advanced to the state meet in the discus, finishing third in that event.
OTHER TGN AREA QUALIFIERS
Both Concord and Goshen will be represented in two events at the state meet next weekend as well.
For the Minutemen, senior Anthony Roberts finished in second place in the 1,600-meter run at regionals with a time of 4:20.83. Roberts was in a sprint to the finish line with a couple of other runners before being passed in the final moments by Tipton junior Evan Long, who won the race by 0.62 seconds.
Also qualifying for state for Concord was senior Jaton Thomas in the 100-meter dash, who’s time of 11.02 seconds was good for a third-place finish Thursday.
Goshen continued to perform well in the distance running events, qualifying in the 4X800-meter relay and the 3,200-meter run. The relay team of senior Cole Johnston, junior Luis Loera, junior Tommy Claxton and senior Drew Hogan was second in their event, while Claxton advanced individually in the 3,200 with a third-place finish in that contest.
The top three finishers in each event Thursday automatically advanced to the state track meet, which is next Saturday, June 4 at Indiana University in Bloomington.
JAXON MILLER, MOORE RUN TO VICTORY
In a race that ended up being decided by 0.02 seconds, Jaxon Miller caught Penn’s Carter Kaser in the final stretch to win.
“With 300 meters left, I think I was still in third, and so I just started gaining on him there,” recalled Jaxon Miller of the end of his victory. “I got around, and with 100 meters to go, I was still a little bit back. From there, I just shortened my stride, tried to turn over and get him. I didn’t know I got him … It’s a lot of suspense waiting that out to see what they announce.”
Meanwhile, it was more business as usual for Moore, who won the 3,200-meter run by more than five seconds.
“(Thursday), the plan was to get used to going out fast,” said Moore of his race strategy. “Especially the first 400 (meters), but maybe even the first full mile as well. A 4:40 (first mile) like I had last week wasn’t good, so I went out (Thursday) in 4:35; that was the goal, at least, and I think I did that. And then I attacked laps five and six because, at state, that’s where the leaders will try to separate, and I want to be with those guys.”
2022 GOSHEN BOYS TRACK REGIONAL — Automatic qualifiers for the state meet
Boys track state meet is Saturday, June 4 at Indiana University in Bloomington
100-meter dash: Plez Lawrence, Kokomo, 10.81 seconds; Alec Hardrict, Penn, 10.83 seconds; Jaton Thomas, Concord, 11.02 seconds.
200-meter dash: Plez Lawrence, Kokomo, 21.85 seconds; Tanner Brooks, Madison-Grant, 22.23 seconds; George Bourdier, Culver Academies, 22.33 seconds.
400-meter dash: Aiden Kelly, Maconaquah, 49.62 seconds; Jeremy Johnson, Warsaw, 50.28 seconds; Sam Taylor, South Bend Riley, 51.26 seconds.
800-meter run: Jaxon Miller, Northridge, 1:55.61; Carter Kaser, Penn, 1:55.63; Pete Bradshaw, Western, 1:55.63.
1,600-meter run: Evan Long, Tipton, 4:20.21; Anthony Roberts, Concord, 4:20.83; Austin Hall, Columbia City, 4:21.29.
3,200-meter run: Jack Moore, Northridge, 9:18.23; Austin Hall, Columbia City, 9:23.74; Tommy Claxton, Goshen, 9:28.38.
110-meter hurdles: Dominic Lincoln, Manchester, 14.94 seconds; Kanaan Jewett, Mishawaka, 14.96 seconds; Luke Kaufhold, South Bend St. Joe, 15.12 seconds.
300-meter hurdles: Dominic Lincoln, Manchester, 39.03 seconds; Mason Floria, Northridge, 40.13 seconds; Jamaree McClinton, Kokomo, 41.18 seconds.
4X100-meter relay: Penn (DJ White, Jake Balis, Skjold Aallmann and Alec Hardict), 42.71 seconds; Mishawaka (Xavier White, Dentrayives Woods, Aiden Hooton and Jacob Landry), 43.35 seconds; Elkhart (Zachary Anderson, Christopher Williams, Rodney Gates and Nathan Munson), 43.51 seconds.
4X400-meter relay: Manchester (Ethan Cummins, Braxton Ream, Cade Jones and Dominic Lincoln), 3:25.55; Warsaw (Morgan Johnson, Andrew Frush, Colton Martin and Jeremy Johnson), 3:28.38; Penn (Kohen Turner, Carter Kaser, Connor Hamilton and Seth Jankowski), 3:29.37.
4X800-meter relay: Penn (Carter Kaser, Hudson Kaser, Mariano Retzloff and Seth Jankowski), 7:57.27; Goshen (Cole Johnston, Luis Loera, Tommy Claxton and Drew Hogan), 8:01.75; Columbia City (Marcus Ridge, Seth Mills, Jackson Smith and Jack Mills), 8:06.49.
Shot put: Brevin Miller, NorthWood, 54-11 feet; Ty’Shaun Williams, Elkhart, 54-06.50 feet; Wade Melanson, Tippecanoe Valley, 54-00.50 feet.
Discus throw: Mike Paquette, Penn, 166-10 feet; Ty’Shaun Williams, Elkhart, 157-09 feet; Brevin Miller, NorthWood, 152-01 feet.
Long jump: Robert Nabieu, South Bend Riley, 21-06.50 feet; Dentrayives Woods, Mishawaka, 21-02.25 feet; Matt Ross, Peru, 21-00 feet.
High jump: Dawson Perkins, Tippecanoe Valley, 6-06 feet; Trey Thomas, Mishawaka, 6-04 feet; Kolby Haecker, Manchester, 6-04 feet.
Pole vault: George Bourdier, Culver Academies, 14-06 feet; Isaiah Litherland, Columbia City, 14-00 feet; Lincoln Hulsey, LaVille, 13-00 feet.
Top 10 team standings:
- Penn, 97.5 points
- Mishawaka, 44
- Manchester, 39.5
- Northridge, 39
- Columbia City, 38
- Elkhart, 36.5
- Warsaw, 34
- Kokomo, 28
- Culver Academies, 27
- South Bend Riley, 26
Other area notables: Concord, 12th place; NorthWood, 13th place; Goshen, 14th place.