When Goshen competed at an indoor meet at Indiana Wesleyan last spring, it was supposed to be the start of a promising season. Instead, it became the last contest of the year for the RedHawks.
The spring of 2020 is one many people would like to forget. Count Goshen coach Scott Lancaster as one of those people.
“We were trying to stay positive with the kids, and at the same time, planning for the worst — hoping for the best, planning for the worst,” said Lancaster when recalling the events of last spring. “We had some kids that, last year, were looking forward to doing some things. … Some of those kids took it pretty hard.”
Northridge senior Bryce McMann was excited to see what he and his fellow teammates on the relays teams were going to do. That was all taken away when the IHSAA officially canceled the spring sports season on April 2, 2020.
“We were really hoping to go far to the state meet that year,” McMann said. “That week when school closed on the Monday, I remember feeling really disappointed because I kind of knew our track season was coming to an end. I kept on training and was hopeful, but as soon as the state meet got canceled, I became extremely upset. … We had a lot of good seniors that I really enjoyed running with, so I felt really bad.”
With last spring in the rearview mirror, all focus now turns to this season. While no indoor events have been contested at the high school level, outdoor events have begun this week. Lancaster, who’s entering his 34th season of coaching track, knows to cherish this season because of what happened last year.
“In your life, there are going to be instances where things happen to you and something important is going to get taken away from you,” Lancaster said. “You can’t take these things for granted. I’m certainly not taking this season for granted because, who knows? We could have another spike, another surge or anything could happen and this (season) could be gone.”
McMann echoed a lot of Lancaster’s sentiments.
“I’m definitely not taking this for granted because, last year, I didn’t even get an opportunity to go out there and show everybody what I can do,” McMann said. “I’m definitely extremely grateful that I get the chance to race this year. … We’re extremely pumped up. I think we’re ready to make a splash this year in the (Northern Lakes) conference. We want to set a lot of records this year. Our whole time is very excited.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Benjamin Hurst, 6th season at Bethany Christian, 11th overall
Assistant coaches: Stacey Farran, Linda Hochstetler, Michael Yeakey
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Jack Hager, Aaron Yeakey, Theo Siemens-Rhodes; Junior: Caleb Mast.
Other varsity members: Senior: Obed Lopez; Juniors: Matthew Dyck, Ethan Torres; Sophomores: Gabriel Clark, Dylan Diener, JJ Fleming, Samuel Klopfenstein, Simon Moshier, Richard Rios, Avery Rusel; Freshmen: Jesse Bontrager, Tristan Mast, Ethan Pairitz, Justin Hochstedler, Jayden Schlabach.
What are you most grateful for this season? “I am grateful for the hard work that so many of the area coaches and athletes have put in following protocols, giving teams the opportunity to get out and compete,” coach Hurst said.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head Coach: CJ Shafer, 10th season (27-32-1 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Matt Nicoson, Rick Murray, Brett Bironic, Perry Bironic, Craig Koehler, John Dolph, Gregg Lee
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Senior: Grayson Mast; Juniors: Jack D’Arcy, Maddox Riddle, Anthony Roberts
Other varsity members: Seniors: Brandon Cabrera, Bryce Cook, Corbin Hartpence, Tyren Moore, Will Nicoson, Kevin Ruiz Cruz, Jake Searer, Tristan Shank; Juniors: Payten Johnson, Adrian Martinez, Anthony Mensah, Gadiel Montiel, Jalen Moton, Will Odhiambo, Alejandro Porto-Carrero, Jaton Thomas, Michael Wolf; Sophomores: Lance Army, Jonathan Castaneda, Martin Centeno, Colyn Chris, Steven Courts, Kadin Ellsworth, DaeSean Emerson, Andrew Girard, Matthew Godzisz, Titus Hackworth, Chad Kennady, Armen Koltookian, Logan Moore, Alexander Pettit, Blake Rogers, Juan Ross, Jessi Salvador, Jacob Schmidt, Maxwell Spansell, Luixavier Vera Torres, Zakary Wait, Jonathan Watson; Freshmen: Christopher Adams, Moises Chiquito, Anthony Claudio-Rivera, Benjamin Creek, Lucas Green, Nicholas Kustron, Julian Mendoza, Malachi Neterer, Sam Rich, Davon Smith, Jaden Snell, Darren Ziegler
What are you most grateful for this season? “It has been encouraging seeing athletes be able to make a commitment to something once again that has some resemblance of normalcy. We are looking forward to competing and improving in the coming months,” coach Shafer said.
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Matt Thacker, 2nd season at Fairfield, 11th overall (93-16 overall, 5-4 at Fairfield)
Assistant Coaches: Emily Mercer-Nelson, Gary Fribley, Cam Kitson
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Senior: Stevan Plett; Juniors: Aldo Montoya, Andrew Zook, Austin Custer, Brenan Hochstetler, Ethan Johnson, Grant Thacker, Jason Massaro and Johnathon Estep.
Other varsity members: Sophomores: Ben Snider, Brock Berkey, Caleb Becker, Dayton Lockwood, Derek Moles, Wes Riegsecker, Wyatt Ernsberger, Zach Miller; Freshmen: Aidan Bender, Alex Hofer, Ethan Hochstetler, Gage Miller, Tian Brown, Chase Buckholz.
What are you most grateful for this season? “Thankful we get to do this again and not to take it for granted,” coach Thacker said.
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Scott Lancaster, 3rd season at Goshen, 34th overall (229-125-1 overall, 4-6 at GHS)
Assistant Coaches: Mike Wynn, Jordan Holley, Dallan Troyer, Lucas Kauffman, Tyler Courter
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Ryan Diaz, Marlo Garcia; Juniors: Drew Hogan, Cole Johnston, Adrian Mora, Jordan Williams
Other varsity members: Juniors: Duncan Green, Wyatt Hernley, Braeden Hinkel, Eli Hochstedler, Cam Kercher, Chase Myers, Mario Santos, Michael Smith, Tyler Wiese, Andre Williams; Sophomores: Tommy Claxton, Payton Hall, Caeden Hodge, Sam Mosness, Erik Terrones; Freshman: Anderson
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Keith Thompson, 9th season (no record provided)
Assistant coaches: Thom Taylor, David Priestley, Nanette Gamble
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Kyle McBride, Miggy Delapaz; Juniors: Ayden Marks, Terrance Blankenship, Zach Chambliss
Other varsity members: Seniors: Mason Douglas, Josh Guldin, Marcus Randal; Juniors: Evan Clark, Quinnlin Raber; Sophomores: Caden Hostetler, Dominic Lawrence, Khamron Malainanh, Christian Troyer, Owen Troyer, Ezekial Wachtman, Johnny Wright
What are you most grateful for this season? “The Lakers do not return a lot of points from 2019 returning, but do have some talented athletes that have yet to run their first varsity track meet. Depending on how long it takes the young kids to adjust to varsity competition will determine how good the Lakers will be. If we can find some points in the throws and distance races, we could be pretty good by May,” coach Thompson said.
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head Coach: Aaron Brick, 6th season (13-6 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Trisha King, Ryan McClane, Chad Eppley, Alicia Hooley, Andy Williams, Mandi Lloyd, Bobby Lloyd, Eric Blankenship and Nathan Weaver.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Carter Bach, Tyler Hershberger, Zack Howey, Bryce McMann, Mason Puckett, Collin Ruemler, Taylor Tiddwell; Juniors: Mason Floria, Jack Moore.
Other varsity members: Seniors: Trent Covey, Dominic Crowder, Andrew Eichstadt, Ibrahim Khaoucha, Zaryn Rumfelt; Juniors: Ethan Cash, Dru Crofoot, Eduardo Garcia, John Keyser, Clark Lehman, Nathan Perez, Brock Reschly, Chris Taylor, Clark Lehman; Sophomores: Sam Eichstadt, Will Knox, Rickey Lloyd, Kayden Mayer, Jaxon Miller, Jon Spicher, Tyrese Thomas; Freshmen: Javin Besser, David Gingerich, Cole Hively, David Miller, Jay Mitschelen, Jacob Osborn, Trevin Schlabach, Mikey Squires, Brock Thompson.
What are you most grateful for this season? “I am grateful that our kids get the opportunity to participate in a sport I have loved and been involved in for most of my life and that they get another chance at loving the sport as much as our coaches and I do,” coach Brick said.
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Boonie Boocher, 2nd season at NorthWood, 5th overall (record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Dave Wilson, Mark Mikel, McKenna Mikel, Austin Hamsher, Bill Mitschelen, Nate Andrews, Kyle Stickley, Jason Thompson
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Darren Chapman, Brad Demitruk, Braedon Marshall; Juniors: Brevin Miller, Brady Hunsberger, Grady Stevenson, Titus Stutsman, Noah Blosser
Other varsity members: Senior: Alonzo King; Junior: Jaxon Miller; Sophomores: Jordan Burden, Chase Duerksen; Freshmen: Wes Yoder, Bereket Bennett, Owen Allen.
What are you most grateful for this season? “Excited to work with our kids at NorthWood and watch them put in the time and work to be able to go out and compete and improve. We are fortunate to have a great group of kids that are hard workers and are willing to put themselves out there to not only get themselves better, but their teammates as well. I am grateful for the opportunity to watch them grow as young men and for all the success that come their way,” coach Boocher said.
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Frank Pizana, 3rd season (record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Brady Nyland, Clayton Cook, Brandon Kidd
Returning letterwinners (ages not provided): Camden Powell, Ben Haines
Other varsity athletes (ages not provided): Jace Mishler, Calob Fein
What are you most grateful for this season? “Grateful for being able to compete and train with my athletes this season,” coach Pizana said.
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Monte Mawhorter, 10th season
Assistant coaches: Mike Flora, Tony Mast
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Hunter Forman, Isaac Flora, Jeramyah James, Coy Wolheter; Juniors: Braxton Pruitt, Jaylon Gonzalas, Lonnie Slone, Lucas Baker.
What are you most grateful for this season? “Just the chance to compete again. We lost an incredible senior class last year who never got the chance to show their talents. The team is eager to compete and move on,” coach Mawhorter said.
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head Coach: Carter Ammerman, 2nd season (record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Matt Jones, Lindon McDonald
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Remington Carpenter, Spencer Carpenter, Dom Hostetler, Andrew Cupp
Other notable returners (ages not provided): Jackson Minix, Aiden Wisler, Anthony Sanchez, Mukhammadamin Abdurakhmonov, Isaac Niccum, Kayden Moore, Aiden Koehler, Adrian Miller, Brady Helman, Chase Miller, Lyndon Miller, Andrew Jackson
Other varsity members (ages not provided): Quinton Yoder, Nick Bontrager, Jacob Peruski, Braden Rogers, Christien Noward, Brady Lehman, Jethro Hostetler, Isaiah Hostetler, Maleek Myers
What are you most grateful for this season? “Our distance program is looking strong again this year, led by the Carpenter twins. We have some very promising young men who have improved over the off season, as well as a solid group of freshmen. We are looking to improve on years past and strive to be competitive in the conference. It has been a privilege to coach these seniors all the way through their high school career. I know that they will leave the track knowing they gave everything they had. These young men have bright futures ahead of them if they pursue life with the same effort and tenacity they have exemplified in track. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and seeing these gentlemen compete after all that last year brought,” coach Ammerman said.
