After plenty of success from the boys cross country runners during the fall, they’ll look to carry that momentum into the spring track and field season.
The top male runner from the fall from The Goshen News coverage area was Northridge’s Jack Moore, who placed eighth at the state cross country meet in October. The senior is already off to a fantastic start in the spring, as he finished second in the 3,200-meter run at the Hoosier State Relays Finals (HSR) meet this past weekend on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington. His time of 9:08.02 set a new school record in the event in the process.
Northridge overall had a strong boys track season in 2021, winning Northern Lakes Conference and sectional championships. Moore returns after placing sixth in the 3,200-meter run at the state meet last June, and he’s joined by other key returners in Ricky Lloyd (qualified for state in the 4x100-meter relay) and senior Mason Floria (fourth in regional in 300-meter hurdles).
“We graduated a very large, athletic group of seniors last year,” Northridge head coach Aaron Brick said. “I am excited by our seniors this year and the opportunity that our younger athletes will get to develop and grow. I see the conference as being very competitive, making for an excellent spring track and field season in the NLC and northern part of Indiana.”
The HSR Finals Saturday was also a good showing for Goshen senior Cole Johnston, who finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run. He will be another distance runner expected to contend for a spot at the outdoor state meet in June, along with classmate Drew Hogan. Last year, Hogan was a sectional and regional champ in the 1,600-meter run before finishing ninth in the event at the state finals.
Hogan and Johnston will anchor a 4x800-meter relay team that could also make it to state for Goshen.
“It is no secret that the strength of our team will be the distance runners,” Goshen head coach Scott Lancaster said. “A team podium finish and two all-state performers who also ran at the all-star meet during the fall cross country season clearly indicates where the bulk of our scoring will come from. The distance squad will also be deep with several experienced runners as well as a lot of younger up-and-coming competitors.”
Another area distance runner looking to make it back to state is NorthWood’s Brady Hunsberger. The senior also competed in the 1,600-meter run last year as a junior, finishing 22nd. He, like Moore and Johnston, had a big day at the HSR Finals this past weekend, as he was part of a 4x800 relay team — along with Jordan Burden, Daniel Medina and Titus Stutsman — that set a new school record in the event with a time of 8:19.93. The time was good enough for 11th overall in the event.
The Panthers are led this year by Mark Mikel, who’s in his first year as the boys head coach at the school. Mikel also coaches the girls’ track and cross country teams at NorthWood.
Fairfield also has a new, but familiar face as its track coach, as Kirt Hunsberger is leading both the girls and boys programs this spring. He also is the head coach of the Falcons’ cross country teams in the fall.
It’s not all about the distance runners around the area, as Concord senior Jaton Thomas and West Noble senior Jalen Gonzalez are returning state qualifiers in the 200-meter dash. Thomas finished 19th in the event at state last year, while Gonzalez was 24th.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Benjamin Hurst (19-28 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Linda Hochstetler, Stacey Farran, Michael Yeakey
Last season’s record: 5-2 (3-1 HPC)
Roster: Seniors: Josh Cartwright, Matthew Dyck, Joel Graber, Caleb Mast, Ethan Torres; Juniors: Gabriel Clark, Dylan Diener, JJ Fleming, Sam Klopfenstein, Ethan Lopez, Simon Moshier, Kaden Paul, Richard Rios, Jordan Ross Richer, Avery Rusel; Sophomores: Jesse Bontrager, Eliott Borden, Ricky Goertzen, Justin Hochstedler, Tristan Mast, Marek Penner, Jayden Schlabach, Adam Siemens-Rhodes; Freshmen: Mario Bazaldua, Landon Kauffman, Emerson Landis
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “Numbers are up from last year. With a good number of first-year athletes, it will be exciting to see how they progress throughout the season.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: CJ Shafer (11th year as head coach, career record 32-35-1)
Assistant coaches: Matt Nicoson, Rick Murray, Brett Bironic, Perry Bironic, John Dolph, Gregg Lee, Levon Parker, Ulysses Ledezma, Chase Andrews (Manager)
Last season’s record: 5-3 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jack D’Arcy, Payten Johnson, Adrien Martinez, Gadiel Montiel, Alejandro Portocarrero, Anthony Roberts, Jaton Thomas; Juniors: Jonathan Castaneda, Colyn Chris, DaeSean Emerson, Titus Hackworth, Armen Koltookian, Jacob Schmidt; Sophomores: Ben Creek
Other varsity players: Seniors: Amarion Moore, Jalen Moton, Kavion Snider; Juniors: Lance Army, Martin Centeno, Ta’Kyi Cole, Steven Courts, Darien Decker, Kaden Ellsworth, Diego Fernandez, Andrew Girard, Matthew Godzisz, Chad Kennady, Gabriel Nasciemeto, Victor Ortiz, Blake Rogers, Juan Ross, Jessi Salvador, Jeshua Sotelo, Luixavier Vera Torres, Zakary Wait, Jonathan Watson; Sophomores: Christopher Adams, Cody Byler, Anthony Claudio-Rivera, Reed Gill, Lucas Green, Salomon Hernandez, Nicholas Kustron, Kamrin Lewis, Aaron Makin, Joseph Moon, Malachi Neterer, Brennan Rumble, Jayden Snell, Shamon Wells-Moore, Kyler Williams, Courtney Wilson, Darren Ziegler; Freshmen: Dawson Baumer, William Bennett, Camden Bonds, Korbin Burkus, Trent Cripe, Noah Culp, Jake DeShone, Trevor Dorrier, Jacob Egendoerfer, Giovanni Estrada, Hudson Glantz, Ernest Jennings, Jack Jewett, Zach McDonald, Santiago Pedroza, Yazid Salvador, Thomas Schmidt, Josh Sullivan, Elijah Swanson, Jaron Thomas, Drew Trigg, Garrett Tucker, Demitrius Wilson, Jayvion Wilson
Coach’s comments about the upcoming season: “We have guys that are dedicated to working hard this season so far. If we can maintain this intensity, we will have a chance to be successful.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Kirt Hunsberger, 1st season back as head coach (2nd overall at school)
Assistant coaches: Gary Fribley, Levi Neuzerling
Last season’s record: 1-4 (1-4 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Johnathon Estep, Jason Massaro, Grant Thacker; Juniors: Caleb Becker, Brock Berkey, Austin Bustamante, Wyatt Ernsberger, Zach Miller, Derek Moles, Ben Snider, Aiden Bender, Chase Buckholz, Ethan Hostetler, Alex Hofer, Marco Garcia
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The boys’ numbers are about the same as last year, but there are some guys that spent some time in the weight room in the offseason, and others have gotten in some running. The addition of senior Braeden Helms will give us some speed in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes and add depth in relays. Just like the girls team, kids are learning events and the techniques that go with them. We are working on gaining track and field IQ’s and a positive team culture. The boys teams on the NECC West are also strong, so we will need to learn how to compete each and every night. The guys have four seniors, so it is also about building for the future.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Scott Lancaster
Assistant coaches: Mike Wynn, Tyler Courter, Lucas Kauffman, Dallin Troyer, Macallister Seitz
Last season’s record: 4-6 (2-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Andy Eby, Duncan Green, Wyatt Hernley, Eli Hochstedler, Drew Hogan, Cole Johnston, Camden Kercher, Adrian Mora, Mario Santos, Michael Smith, Jordan Williams; Juniors: Tommy Claxton, Luis Loera; Sophomores: Alex Lopez, Jacob Walton Clark, Andre Williams
Other varsity players: Seniors: Kento Baughmann, Chase Myers; Juniors: Payton Hall, Caden Hodge, Sam Mosness, Rayhan Romo, Blake Wyman; Sophomores: Lincoln Clark, Caeden Evans; Freshmen: Rikelme Sanchez, Isaiah Weishaupt
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “In the sprints, hurdles, and field events, it will be a season-long development process. We have some capable individuals, and our aim is for them to develop into consistent point scorers as the season progresses. The goal is for these athletes to reach a level of development that they can enter the tournament phase of the season as legitimate contenders to score in the upper half of the event and for them to compete for spots to advance through the state tournament series.”
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Keith Thompson
Assistant coaches: Thom Taylor, Nannette Gamble, Tara Chapman, Mike Troyer, Guy Glick
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Terrance Blankenship, Evan Clark, Rubio Gonzalo, Jake Guldin, Leo Munoz, Quinnlin Raber; Juniors: Caden Hostetler, Dom Lawrence, Kham Malaivanh, Wyatt Priestley, Christian Troyer, Owen Troyer, Zeke Wachtman, Johnny Wright; Sophomore: Aiden Tuttle
Other varsity players: Juniors: Jeremiah Hart, Ruben Hertado, Konner Palmer, Cole Penick, Luis Ramirez-Cruz, Brady Schiffli, Andre Thompson, Tyler Yoder; Sophomores: Blake Alleshouse, Kevin Carmona, Payton Cowley, Andre Guerrero, Jeffery Mendez, Cam Riegling, Zed Seibert; Freshmen: Ledger Allen, Keaton Bell, Case Edsall, Dakota Feller, Tyler Garolfalo, Oliver Hofer, Braden Hohenstein, Landon Jaeger, Anthony Kharehoreum, James Naylor, Owen Oakley, Chuck Schackow, Luke Yoder; Exchange students: Denis Daniele, Arnau Quintanilla-Labios
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The Lakers have 47 boys out, 15 more than last year. We have several newcomers and freshmen that should provide depth. The Lakers return seven of their top nine scorers, including their top three in Dom Lawrence, Owen Troyer and Zeke Wachtman as well as Kham Malaivanh, Gonzolo Rubio, Caden Hostetler and Josh Guldin. Churubusco should be the favorite to win conference, while West Noble also returns a lot of points. East Noble looks to be the favorite in the sectional.
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Aaron Brick (15-4 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Trisha King, Mandi Lloyd, Alicia Hooley, Amy Floria, Bobby Lloyd, Andy Williams, Ryan McClane, Eric Blankenship
Last season’s record: 10-0 (7-0 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Mason Floria, Eduardo Garcia, David Gingerich, Clark Lehman, Ricky Lloyd, Jaxon Miller, Jack Moore, Nathan Perez, Trevin Schlabach, Mikey Squires, Jacob Wetzel, Dru Crofoot
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Mark Mikel, 1st season as boys coach at the school
Assistant coaches: McKenna Mikel, Bill Mitschelen, Brian Ramer, Austin Hampsher, Scott Tuttle, Roman Smith
Last season’s record: 4-4 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Owen Allen, Logan Becker, Bereket Bennett, Noah Blosser, Jordan Burden, Troy Cutter, Cole Davies, Alex Escamilla, Brady Hunsberger, Daniel Medina, Ethan Mestach, Brevin Miller, Evan Miller, Jacob Moyer, Seth Russell, Titus Stutsman, Jonathan Towler, Wesley Yoder
Other varsity players: Clayton Cohen, Joe Mitschelen
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “It is exciting to be coaching both the NorthWood boys and girls track teams this season. We have a great group of athletes and excellent coaches for the various events. We hope to be competitive in the NLC, and the ultimate goal is to see how far we can advance individuals and relays through the state tournament. Senior leadership from Brevin Miller and Brady Hunsberger will help this young team grow as the season progresses.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Frank Pizana
Assistant coaches: Clayton Cook. Brandon Kidd, Chris Allen
Last season’s record: 0-10 (0-7 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Quintin Spitzmacher, Mason Shoemaker, Senate Shaw, Summit Shaw, Hunter Tinkey, Cameron Zimmerman
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “Glad to be competing again. We are a very young team this year. We lost several juniors from last year that would have made us strong this season. They chose not to participate this year, so we will be missing them but will make ends meet. With having a young team, it will be difficult to win a meet this year. The main goal is to get these young guys to reach their full potential by the end of the season.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Monte Mawhorter
Assistant coaches: Nick Cain, Mike Flora
Last season’s record: 5-0, NECC West Division Winners
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Lucas Baker, Jalen Gonzalez; Juniors: Grant Flora, Nate Shaw, Isaiah Lowe, Wesley Hilbish, Isaac Silva, Isaac Campos, Long Schuller; Sophomores: Nolan Parks, Evan Rodriguez
Other varsity players: Senior: Darren Reyes; Junior: Mikey LeCount; Sophomores: Keegan Clark, Alonso Murillo, Alberto Guiterrez, Zeb Phenning, Drew Yates, Adrian Garcia; Freshmen: Devon Bartlett, Seth Pruitt, Angel Servin, Julian Carillo, Deivid Haro, Fernando Daza, Andres Sandoval, Fernando Macias, Jesse Castillo, Blare Pha, Camilo Lopez
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “With good leaders and talented youth, we hope to be competitive in all of our meets.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Matt Jones
Assistant coaches: Mandy Stone, Lyndon McDonald
Returning letterwinners: Chase Miller, Aidan Koehler, Andrew Johnson, Adrian Miller, Christian Norward, Jacob Peruski, Nick Bontrager, Jackson Minix, Lyndon Miller, Anthony Sanchez, Aiden Wisler, Spencer Conatsor, Mohamed Abdurakhmonov
Other varsity players: Saleh Omar, Juraj Hurny, Asher Kennedy, Tristan Pearson, Cole Bontrager, Chad Hershberger, Curtis Miller, Caden Suddarth
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Looking forward to helping these guys improve on PR’s and hitting some of our goals we have set for this year. We have some great young talent and we look forward to helping them to advance to the regional level and beyond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.