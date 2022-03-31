Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling sharply to near 40. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.