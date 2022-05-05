ELKHART — Jack Moore lost a sprint to the finish line against Anthony Roberts in the 1,600-meter run Wednesday, yet wasn’t upset.
In fact, he was far from it.
That’s because what Moore and Roberts had just done in the race was historical — literally.
Roberts broke a 43-year-old Concord school record in the race, winning with a time of 4:15.91. Moore was right behind Roberts with a time of 4:16.21, which was also good to break a 14-year-old school record at Northridge.
“We both did something special,” said Moore of his and Roberts’ performances. “Anthony is a cool guy. He’s pretty nice, he’s pretty respectful. He doesn’t race dirty by any means; he’s clean. It was fun. I was actually shot afterwards, but he’s a mile specialist and I’m a 3,200 specialist. So, honestly, I was a little shocked.
“Not only was I shocked that I went 4:16, but I was shocked that I went 4:16 and lost.”
Roberts’ time broke Walter Bliss’ mark, who ran the one-mile run in 4:19.70 seconds for Concord back in 1979. The previous Northridge best time in the 1,600 was 4:18.49, ran in the 2008 sectional by Ladd Mercer.
Roberts’ big victory was part of a dual meet win for the Minutemen, who finished NLC action with a 6-1 record. Northridge went 5-2 in its conference dual meets.
“It really wasn’t my intention to really go out there and break the record (Wednesday),” Roberts said. “I was just going out there and I wanted to get the team some points.”
Those two weren’t the only ones setting new school records Wednesday, as Moore’s teammate, senior Mason Floria, set a new school record in the 300-meter hurdles race. Floria’s time of 40.08 seconds was just good enough to edge Michael Presnell’s 2013 time of 40.79 seconds in the event.
ONE RACE, TWO RECORDS
Breaking a school record in the 1,600 was a goal for Roberts coming into the school year.
“I absolutely wanted to break (the 1,600 record) and a few others, for sure,” said Roberts of his goals coming into the season. “It was 4:19.7, and that record was set back in 1979 by Walter Bliss. I’ve been knowing that since last year.”
Moore specializes more in the 3,200-meter run, so it wasn’t high on his priority list to set any records in the 1,600 this season.
“I wanted it because it was the last record I thought I could get, but I never really thought about it,” Moore said. “I was just going for a personal record.”
The two standout runners battled neck-and-neck throughout the race, with Moore primarily leading the whole way.
“Jack, he’s very fast and very competitive; he’s not one to hold back, for sure,” said Roberts of Moore. “He’s definitely one to push the pace and see if anyone else can keep up with him and challenge him. He’s definitely one that has a ‘who has the most guts’ mentality when it comes to running.”
Moore said he started his big push with 500 meters remaining. Roberts was able to stay pace the entire time, setting up a final sprint to the finish.
Roberts’ training in the 1,600 would pay off at the end, as Moore stumbled a little in the closing seconds. This allowed the Concord senior to edge the Northridge senior at the finish line, producing the most dramatic finish of any race on the night.
“I wanted to get out quick and maintain the pace throughout the race; mainly just staying relaxed, taking care of my breathing,” said Roberts of his strategy during the race. “And then the last 400, I knew it would take care of itself. It was all a strong mentality thing at that point.”
“I stumbled a little the last 50 meters because my legs were so jelly,” Moore added. “I kind of lost focus and let up a little bit, and he got me.”
Both guys will now enter the postseason stretch of the track season, which begins this Tuesday with the Northern Lakes Conference meet at Warsaw High School. There will be stiff competition at the NLC, sectional and regional meets for them, as two state qualifiers in the 1,600-meter run last year — Goshen senior Drew Hogan and NorthWood senior Brady Hunsberger — will be joining them in the field.
“The one thing I know is that I better be prepared to run fast,” Roberts said. “There are no easy runs left. This is all just putting it out there. Each race is going to be earned. It’s nothing, talent-wise; it’s going to be all about toughness and who has the most guts.”
While competing well in the 1,600 is important for Moore, he has his sights set on performing in his favorite event, the 3,200-meter run.
“I think, right now, nobody in our conference is really ready for a sub-9 (minute time in the 3,200), and that’s the goal for Tuesday; 8:55, 8:56 for a big PR and a conference record,” Moore said.
FLORIA HAS BIG GOALS
Like Roberts, Floria had a goal coming into this season of breaking his school’s record in the events he competes in.
“It’s been a goal since last year, but it hasn’t been my main goal,” Floria said. “It was just going to be something that was going to come along the way.”
The Raider senior said he didn’t go into the event planning on breaking the school record, but he could tall halfway through the race that he had a chance to go for it.
“(Wednesday), when I came around for that last 150 (meters), that’s when I knew because my last 150 is always better than my first 150,” Floria said. “I just knew that if I had kept it up, it’d be a record.”
Floria fell just short of qualifying for state in the event last year, finishing fourth at regionals. His goal this season aren’t to just make it to state in the race, but do well while there.
“Podium at state; that’s a real goal,” Floria said. “It’s really hard right now because that podium is going to be Indy kids, and then me pretty much.”
