WARSAW — Armen Koltookian would not quit.
In one of the greatest displays of guts and competitiveness, the Concord senior dove, literally, to the finish line at the end of the 4X400-meter relay, edging Penn’s Kellen Watson by 0.05 seconds to earn the Minutemen third place at the boys track regional Thursday, automatically advancing them to next week’s state meet.
“I knew it was really close, and I really wanted to be able to take my team to state,” Koltookian said. “It means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me, too, that I can put that effort on the line for them.”
The lunge came after Koltookian closed a 10-meter gap in the final stretch of the race.
It also punctuates an incredibly emotional month for Koltookian, as his father, Aram, passed away unexpectedly May 3, less than a week before the track postseason began.
“I just imagine my dad out in the stands watching, and I’m just trying to make him proud,” Koltookian said. “It really means a lot to me. He was a really big part of my sports career, always supporting and always being there for me.”
The others joining Koltookian on the relay team are Darian Decker, Juan Ross and DaeSean Emerson. Concord also automatically advanced to state in the 100-meter dash, with sophomore Jaron Thomas finishing second in that race to punch his ticket to Indiana University in Bloomington.
ELKHART FINISHES SECOND
While Concord ended the night with a bang, the top team from Elkhart County throughout the evening at Warsaw High School was Elkhart. They advanced to state in seven different events, scoring 71 points as a whole to finish regional runner-up to Penn.
Sophomore Max Malloy will be going to the state finals in three events. He was a champion in the first race of the day, anchoring a winning 4X800-meter relay team that also featured Jackson Ezzell, Denis Kale, Aaron Richter.
Malloy then nearly won in the 1,600-meter run, losing by 0.01 seconds to Tipton’s Evan Long. Malloy then finished his evening with a third-place showing in the 3,200-meter run.
“It means a lot,” said Malloy on advancing to state in three events. “I was only going to do two, but me and my coach were talking earlier in the meet, and we decided we wanted to run all three. … I was actually really happy with (my times). My 1600, I’m not sure if it was a personal best; it was about the exact same time as the sectionals last week. My 4X8 split, I was happy with; it was about 2:00. And then my 3200 was 9:33, which was good being it was my third event.”
Elkhart picked up another individual regional champion in the shot put, with senior Rae’Kwon Evans prevailing with a toss of 52-05.50 feet. The Lions then added second-place finishes in the 4X100-meter relay (Zach Anderson, Aalias Leonard, Rodney Gates and Nathan Munson) and the discus (Trenton Bias), as well as a third-place showing from Aalias Leonard in the long jump.
WILLIAMS WINS DRAMATIC 400-METER DASH
Bishop Williams has still yet to be defeated in the 400-meter dash.
Despite entering the event with the fifth-best time of all competitors, the Jimtown junior was able to sprint past them all down the final stretch to punch his ticket to state.
“Really, what I do is pace myself; I don’t worry about anyone else,” said Williams of his strategy running the 400. “What I do, is I sprint at first, then jog a little bit to let everyone else get tired out, and then in the last 200, I’m emptying my tank.”
The last 100 meters of the race came down to Williams and Maconaquah’s AJ Kelly. As Williams ran past him, Kelly slightly lost his footing, allowing Williams to cross the line with Kelly taking second. The winning time of 49.91 seconds for Williams was a new personal best by more than a second.
“My expectations were to get top three,” Williams said. “I didn’t know about getting first because I saw (Kelly) had a 49 and I was like, ‘Oh shoot. I can’t get there.’ I knew I had to do it for my community. This small Jimtown community, I had to do it for them.”
OTHER AREA ADVANCERS
Northridge will be in four events in Bloomington.
They won two events Thursday, with Jaxon Miller triumphing individually in the 800-meter run and as part of the 4X400-meter relay team, alongside Mathias Hazen, Max Estep and Jaden Fisher. Miller also helped the Raider 4X800-meter relay team finish second, while Hazen took finished runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles. Rounding out the 4X8 for Northridge was David Gingerich, Trevin Schlabach and Will Knox.
Goshen and Wawasee each had a third-place finisher, with RedHawk senior Tommy Claxton achieving that in the 1,600-meter run and Warriors junior Lucas Linder doing so in the 200-meter dash.
BOYS TRACK REGIONAL 2 AT WARSAW — Automatic advancers to state and final team standings
(Top three in each event automatically advance to the state meet, which is Friday, June 2 at Indiana
University in Bloomington)
100-meter dash: Kellen Watson, Penn, 10.82 seconds; Jaron Thomas, Concord, 10.88 seconds; Jaquan
Patton, South Bend Washington, 11.03 seconds
200-meter dash: Wade Jones, Tippecanoe Valley, 22.07 seconds; Elijah Coker, Penn, 22.24 seconds;
Lucas Linder, Wawasee, 22.33 seconds
400-meter dash: Bishop Williams, Jimtown, 49.91 seconds; AJ Kelly, Maconaquah, 50.13 seconds; Aldan
Zolman, Mishawaka, 51.03 seconds
800-meter run: Jaxon Miller, Northridge, 1:55.55; Hudson Kaser, Penn, 1:58.38; RJ Keranko, Rochester
Community, 1:58.86
1,600-meter run: Evan Long, Tipton, 4:19.83; Max Malloy, Elkhart, 4:19.84, Tommy Claxton, Goshen,
4:22.96
3,200-meter run: Liam Bauschke, Mishawaka, 9:25.02; Brandon Mueller, Penn, 9:28.34; Max Malloy,
Elkhart, 9:34.04
110-meter hurdles: Luke Kaufhold, South Bend St. Joseph, 14.77 seconds; Michael Patipe, Culver
Academies, 15.41 seconds; Skyler VanSkyhawk, Mishawaka, 15.53 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Luke Kaufhold, South Bend St. Joseph, 39.38 seconds; Mathias Hazen, Northridge,
39.52 seconds; Owen Smith, LaVille, 40.18 seconds
4X100-meter relay: Penn (DJ White, Elijah Coker, Kellen Watson and Josiah Williams, 42.35 seconds);
Elkhart (Zach Anderson, Aalias Leonard, Rodney Gates and Nathan Munson, 42.47 seconds); South Bend
St. Joseph (Samuel Harshman, Bill Imanene, Gavin Sparke and Alex Ortiz, 42.88 seconds)
4X400-meter relay: Northridge (Mathias Hazen, Max Estep, Jaden Fisher and Jaxon Miller, 3:25.38);
Warsaw Community (Morgan Johnson, Jackson Winey, Emiliano Juarez-Torres and Colton Martin,
3:25.94); Concord (Darian Decker, Juan Ross, Dae Sean Emerson and Armen Koltookian, 3:26.60)
4X800-meter relay: Elkhart (Jackson Ezzell, Denis Kale, Aaron Richter and Max Malloy, 8:00.11);
Northridge (David Gingerich, Trevin Schlabach, Will Knox and Jaxon Miller, 8:02.31); Columbia City (Zach
Pletcher, Marcus Ridge, Gavin Good and Daniel Mullett, 8:03.33)
Shot put: Rae’Kwon Lemons, Elkhart, 52-05.50 feet; Erik Bedock, LaVille, 50-09.25 feet; James Leiter,
Warsaw Community, 50-04.00 feet
Discus throw: Erik Bedock, LaVille, 151-06 feet; Trenton Bias, Elkhart, 144-08 feet; Izaac Fale, Cass, 144-
04 feet
Long jump: Robert Nabieu, South Bend Riley, 22-11.75 feet; Elijah Coker, Penn, 22-07.75; Aalias
Leonard, Elkhart, 21-09.50 feet
High jump: Jordan Randall, Warsaw Community, 6-09 feet; Kolby Haecker, Manchester, 6-08 feet; Ian
Joyce, South Bend St. Joseph, 6-04 feet
Pole vault: Lincoln Hulsey, LaVille, 14-08 feet; Morgan Johnson, Warsaw Community, 14-00 feet; Matt
Marsh, Warsaw Community, 13-00 feet
Final team standings:
1. Penn, 82.50
2. Elkhart, 71
3. Warsaw Community, 62
4. Northridge, 45
5. LaVille, 45
6. South Bend St. Joseph, 42.33
7. Mishawaka, 37.33
8. South Bend Riley, 28
9. Maconaquah, 24
10. Concord, 18
11. Goshen, 15
12. Manchester, 15
13. Culver Academies, 15
14. Tipton, 14
15. Columbia City, 12.50
16. Wawasee, 12
17. Jimtown, 11
18. Tippecanoe Valley, 10
19. Madison-Grant, 9
20. South Bend Adams, 7
21. South Bend Washington, 7
22. Cass, 7
23. Rochester Community, 6
24. Trinity (Greenlawn), 6
25. Northwestern, 5
26. Kokomo, 4
27. Triton, 4
28. Eastern (Greentown), 4
29. NorthWood, 2
30. Fairfield, 2
31. Western, 1.33