GOSHEN — For 44 years, Maurie Kline held the Goshen boys track sectional record in the 3,200-meter run.
The Goshen alum set the mark with a time of 9:24.2 in 1977 and was the second-oldest active record in sectional history.
On Thursday, that record fell.
Northridge junior Jack Moore won the 3,200-meter run with a blistering 9:18.08, breaking the old record and helping lead the Raiders to the team sectional championship at Goshen High School.
“I didn’t know what (the second record) was,” admitted Moore. “But I knew the school record, and I knew it couldn’t have been much faster because the school record was set at state by someone who ran at this sectional meet and didn’t get the sectional record. I figured it was close, and I had a shot for sub-9:20.”
Moore said his previous best time was 9:27. The Northridge school record was 9:23 before Moore’s performance Thursday.
“It’s really exciting,” Moore said. “This really boosts my confidence heading into the regional with a lot of competitive runners.”
Making the moment even cooler was the presence of Kline at the meet. Kline was a volunteer worker Thursday, getting a first-hand look at his record being smashed by Moore.
“(Moore) looked good,” Kline said. “His sister ran for (Elkhart) Memorial, and she was really talented. So, it doesn’t surprise me that he did this.”
After the race was over, Moore had a chance to meet Kline. The prior record holder congratulated the new record holder and wished him luck the rest of the season, which will continue next Thursday at the Kokomo regional.
“It’s really cool,” said Moore when asked about being able to meet Kline. “I didn’t expect it at all, but it’s a blessing for sure. … I mean, that’s history. A sectional record from 40 years ago, and just be the first one to go faster than that at the same race is just really cool.”
OTHER NORTHRIDGE ADVANCERS
The Northern Lakes Conference champions backed up a strong regular season by scoring 132 team points Thursday, beating second-place Elkhart by 15 points.
“We overachieved, and that’s what I love about these kids … they realize they work hard in practices, and then they come to meets and they have a lot of fun,” Northridge coach Aaron Brick said. “When they start having fun, we just let loose.”
Northridge picked up two other event winners other than Moore. Junior Mason Floria won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 54.27 seconds. Floria actually qualified for regionals in three events: 300 hurdles, 110 hurdles and the long jump.
“I’m a little tired,” admitted Floria after winning the 300-meter hurdles. “The heat affected me a little bit (Thursday), honestly, more than I wished. … I think the 110 is definitely my secondary race; the 300 is my speed race. It just felt really nice to be a sectional champion.”
Senior Carter Bach was also a sectional champion in the discus throw, tossing the disc 153-04 feet.
In total, Northridge advanced to the regionals in 12 events: 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4x100-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay, 4x800-meter relay, pole vault, discus throw, long jump and shot put.
HOGAN WINS TWO FOR GOSHEN
Goshen had two winning performances, and junior Drew Hogan was at the center of both of them. The RedHawks won the 4x800-meter relay race in a time of 8:19.91, with Hogan running the final leg of the race. Goshen led wire-to-wire to win the race.
“Felt like it wasn’t our best race; we could’ve gone faster,” said Hogan of the 4x800 relay win. “But it was definitely fun.”
Hogan then won an individual sectional title in the 1,600-meter run, going in a time of 4:23.29. He is guaranteed to run in two regional races next week, and his fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run could make it as an at-large selection.
“That was a fast race,” said Hogan of the 1,600-meter run. “Jaxon (Miller from Northridge) really set the pace, and I was a little nervous that he was going to keep it. He didn’t, and then when it came down to the finish, it was a great finish.”
OTHER AREA ATHLETES AUTOMATICALLY ADVANCING
- Fairfield: Stevan Plett, long jump and high jump
- Concord: Anthony Roberts, 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run; Jaton Thomas, 200-meter dash; Arman Koltookian, 300-meter hurdles
- NorthWood: Brad Demitruk, pole vault; Brady Hunsberger, 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run; Brevin Miller, shot put
2021 Boys Sectional track meet at Goshen — advancing to Kokomo regionals
Note: Top three finishers in each event automatically advance to the regional meet at Kokomo on Thursday, May 27.
100-meter dash: Derrick Woods, Elkhart, 10.92 seconds; Chris Taylor, Northridge, 11.16 seconds; Tyren Mason, Elkhart, 11.22 seconds
200-meter dash: Derrick Woods, Elkhart, 22.27 seconds; Zack Howey, Northridge, 22.58 seconds; Jaton Thomas, Concord, 22.62 seconds
400-meter dash: Jacob Holt, Elkhart, 49.96 seconds; Jeremy Johnson, Warsaw, 50.32 seconds; Isaac Daniels, Jimtown, 51.03 seconds
800-meter run: Tanner Stiver, Warsaw, 1:57.46; Brady Hunsberger, NorthWood, 1:59.85; Anthony Roberts, Concord, 2:00.56
110-meter hurdles: Jaqaveion Echols, Elkhart, 15.25 seconds; Mason Floria, Northridge, 15.50 seconds; Andrew Frush, Warsaw, 15.65 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Mason Floria, Northridge, 54.27 seconds; Jaqaveion Echols, Elkhart, 54.60 seconds; Armen Koltookian, Concord, 54.78 seconds
1,600-meter run: Drew Hogan, Goshen, 4:23.29; Anthony Roberts, Concord, 4:24.63; Brady Hunsberger, NorthWood, 4:25.81
3,200-meter run: Jack Moore, Northridge, 9:18.08 (sectional record); Austin Hall, Columbia City, 9:38.08; Cole Johnston, Goshen, 9:47.44
4x100-meter run: Elkhart (Jaiven Sharp, Derrick Woods, Rodney Gates and Tyren Mason), 42.85 seconds; Northridge (Taylor Tidwell, Tyler Hershberger, Ricky Lloyd and Chris Taylor), 43.87 seconds; Columbia City (Trey Bedwell, Myles Frohling, Abe Barrera and Max Moehle), 44.54 seconds
4x400-meter run: Elkhart (Naieem Bean, Rodney Gates, Rodrigo Moran and Derrick Woods)m 3:26.98; Warsaw (Andrew Frush, Jeremy Johnson, Nathan Dailey and Tanner Stiver), 3:28.03; Northridge (Breckin Judd, Jaxon Miller, Bryce McMann and Andrew Miller), 3:32.67
4x800-meter run: Goshen (Cole Johnston, Kovan Drenth, Tommy Claxton and Drew Hogan), 8:19.91; Northridge (Andrew Miller, Micah Wieland, Aaron Cary and Jack Moore), 8:21.99; Elkhart (Jose Quinones, Daniel Ekema, David Stansbury and Teagen Rodriguez), 8:25.27
Shot put: Jaylen Holmes, Elkhart, 51-06.5 feet; Zaryn Rumfelt, Northridge, 50-05 feet; Brevin Miller, NorthWood, 48-10 feet
Discus: Carter Bach, Northridge, 153-04 feet; Will Wells, Warsaw, 149-05 feet; Ty’shaun Williams, Elkhart, 148-07 feet
Pole vault: Isaiah Litherland, Columbia City, 13-06 feet; Brad Demitruk, NorthWood, 13-00 feet; Mason Puckett, Northridge, 13-00 feet
High jump: Cameron Harness, Warsaw, 6-00 feet; Stevan Plett, Fairfield, 6-00 feet; Nicholas Edwards, Elkhart, 5-10 feet
Long jump: Isaac Daniels, Jimtown, 20-07.75 feet; Mason Floria, Northridge, 20-03.50 feet; Stevan Plett, Fairfield, 19-10 feet
Final team standings:
- Northridge, 132 points
- Elkhart, 117
- Warsaw, 91.5
- Columbia City, 55.5
- Goshen, 54
- Concord, 50
- NorthWood, 46
- Jimtown, 30
- Elkhart Christian Academy, 22
- Fairfield, 20
- Wawasee, 6
