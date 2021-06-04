Northridge junior Jack Moore, senior Carter Bach and Goshen junior Drew Hogan capped off strong 2021 boys track and field seasons by earning medalist honors Friday at the IHSAA state finals at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Moore finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 9:14.16, Bach was seventh in the discus throw with a toss of 168-01 feet and Hogan took ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:21.70. All three athletes finished above their seed time coming in to earn spots on the podium.
MOORE FINISHES STRONG
Moore broke his personal record by four seconds en route to a sixth-place finish in the 3,200-meter run. Two weeks ago, the Northridge junior ran 9:18.08 at the Goshen sectional, breaking a 44-year-old record in the event in the process.
Even with setting a new personal best time, Moore felt he could've done even better.
"It feels really good," said Moore of placing sixth. "I'm a little disappointed that I didn't run a faster time, but it was just too hot (Friday)."
Moore had a fast start to the race, actually holding the lead after the first of eight laps. He eventually tapered off, as Whiteland’s Will Jefferson won the race with an impressive time of 8:54.05.
"My plan was to stick to the pack, but when the leaders decided to go out slow, I decided to move and set the place through 500 (meters)," said Moore of his fast start.
After a strong finish to his junior year, Moore is excited for what his senior campaign will bring in both cross country and track.
“It gives me a lot of confidence going into (cross country) because I know what I am capable of when I am focused and fueled," Moore said.
BACH POWERS THROUGH
Bach was the only athlete from The Goshen News coverage area to compete in multiple events Friday, coming in seeded eighth in the discus throw and 23rd in shot put out of 27 competitors in both events.
The senior outperformed his seed mark by one spot in discus with his seventh-place throw of 168-01 feet. He made the finals after placing 10th in the prelims with a toss of 160-07 feet.
What’s more impressive is that Bach placed as high as he did after sustaining an injury to his throwing arm in practice Thursday. The senior believes he may have dislocated his right elbow, forcing him to throw with a compression sleeve on.
“It's honestly a great feeling,” said Bach of his performance in the discus. “I really wanted to hit a really big throw but a 168 will be good, especially improving my seed placement. I'm very happy with that.”
In shot put, Bach was 24th with a throw of 41-03 feet. He did not make it out of the preliminaries in the event.
After not making it to the state finals his first two years and having his junior season canceled, Bach was grateful just to get a chance to compete at the championship event.
“It was a relief of sorts,” Bach said. “I set a lot of pressure on myself to have a successful senior year, and of course that included placing high at state.”
HOGAN MAKES BIGGEST MOVE
Despite winning sectional and regional titles in the 1,600-meter run, Hogan entered as the 18th seed with his regional time of 4:25.62. Not only did Hogan shave four seconds off his performance from last week, but he cut his seed time in half with his ninth-place finish.
“Just stayed confident and didn’t go with the front of the pack because I would’ve died out,” said Hogan was the key to success for himself Friday. “Stayed where I wanted and pushed hard every lap.”
Hogan’s 4:21.70 was 14 seconds behind the winner, Camden Marshall from Corydon Central (4:07.31). Four runners broke 4:13 or less in the race.
“I knew it would be like that going into it,” said Hogan of the deep 1,600-meter run field. “I was mentally prepared, and of course it motivates me. It shows what I need to be like if I want to be top notch.”
Friday’s performance completes a year for Hogan where he finished 35th individually at the state cross country meet in the fall, moved into 11th on the basketball program’s all-time scoring list in the winter and earned a top-10 finish in the 1,600-meter run at the state track meet in the spring.
“It’s great experience for my senior year and it’s just great memories for the future,” said Hogan, reflecting on his junior year. “Just so blessed to have these opportunities and just proud that the hard work is paying off.”
HUNSBERGER 22ND IN 1,600
NorthWood junior Brady Hunsberger also ran in the 1,600-meter run. Like Hogan, the Panther standout improved on his seed time, going from being ranked 25th to finishing 22nd with a time of 4:30.91.
“It was a great experience to be able to come down here and represent NorthWood,” Hunsberger said. “I was not ready for the fast start, but still had a pretty solid race overall. … I am just happy to be here at state and taking all the tiny wins that I can get.”
RAIDERS 4X100 BATTLE
The Northridge 4x100-meter relay team of Zack Howey, Ty Hershberger, Ricky Lloyd and Chris Taylor came also competed, outperforming their seed by five spots Friday. They ran their race in 43.74 seconds, good to finish 21st overall.
Howey, a senior, appreciated the chance to run at the state meet, given what he and his teammates overcame this year.
“It was a great experience, especially for my first time (being at state),” Howey said. “For a season full of injuries [sic] — not just for me, but for my other teammates — I'm happy to have made it here with my team.”
THOMAS, GONZALEZ COMPETE IN 200-METER DASH
Two local athletes competed in the 200-meter dash: Concord junior Jaton Thomas, and West Noble junior Jalen Gonzalez. Both were in the second preliminary heat, which ultimately produced five of the nine athletes that advanced to the race finals.
Despite the loaded field, Thomas finished seventh in his heat and 19th overall with a time of 23.16 seconds. Gonzalez was eighth in the heat and 24th overall, clocking in with a 23.30-second time. Thomas was seeded 20th coming into the race, while Gonzalez was 23rd.
“It was a very weird feeling knowing that this is it and anything can happen,” Thomas said. “But when I ran, I had a good start, but it was too much and I tired myself out.”
“I went in there with a strong mindset looking to run the best race I possible could run,” Gonzalez added. “I was happy to be here and it was honestly an honor to run against those guys.”
OTHER NOTABLES
Elkhart’s 4x100-meter relay team outperformed their seeding, finishing in fifth place with a run of 42.23 seconds. Also, Lions senior Derrick Woods finished seventh individually in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.89 seconds.
Full results of Friday’s boys track state meet can be found online at ihsaa.org. The girls finals are Saturday at 3 p.m., also at Ben Davis High School. Northridge’s Hannah Hoffman in the 200-meter dash is the lone Goshen News coverage area athlete competing.
