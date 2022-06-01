NAPPANEE — Brevin Miller was reminded of his motivation every day walking to lunch.
As he would get ready to eat his midday fuel, the NorthWood senior would pass a big board listing all of the school’s track and field records. Each time he’d walk by, he’d look at one name and one number: Bob Vicary, 54-4.
That was the school’s boys shot put record, which had stood for 30 years. Miller’s goal was to break that mark.
On May 19, he did just that.
Miller’s throw of 55-10 in the Goshen sectional was good enough to win him the individual title in the event. He followed that was a 54-11 in the regional, earning him top honors in the event at that meet as well.
All of the NorthWood senior’s hard work and determination has resulted in him qualifying for the IHSAA boys track and field state meet, which is this Saturday at Indiana University in Bloomington.
“My best before that was (52 feet), which was good and all, but the (sectional) was definitely a breakthrough,” Miller said. “I’ve been able to stay pretty high, with throwing a 54-11 in the regional. So, (the sectional) was definitely a huge breakthrough, and if I can keep those numbers up, I’m definitely happy with that.”
Adding to the motivation this season was Miller’s performance as a junior. He was on the cusp of qualifying in the state meet in shot put, falling one spot short in the regional. His was only 4.75 inches away from being third place and advancing on.
“That’s where a lot of my motivation came from,” said Miller of last year’s regional placing. “I started practicing for track this year probably three or four months before track even started. A lot of that motivation pushed me to become better and learn a new technique; learn the spin and become better to get to state.”
Miller has received some reinforcements this year in the form of a throwing coach. Brian Ramer was brought on to coach the shot put and discus throwers as part of coach Mark Mikel’s new staff, something Miller hadn’t had last season.
“He definitely has helped me out with my technique and just being there, helping me out with where I need to improve,” said Miller of Ramer. “A lot of it is having a second person that is just watching you, they can see stuff that maybe you’re not seeing or feeling while you’re doing it. So, that has definitely helped me a lot.”
Getting a chance to coach an athlete like Miller has been a rewarding experience, according to the coach. While Ramer was a thrower in high school and has worked with specific individuals in the past, this is the first year he’s ever been an official coach for a high school team.
“Once I found out about Brevin and knew I had a chance to help him along — to watch someone of that caliber is just exciting,” Ramer said.
While Miller has excelled at shot put for most of the season, his big moment happened at the sectional with that school record-breaking toss. The throw won him the event by more than two feet.
“He had had some good throws in practice in the last couple of weeks before sectional, but just hadn’t been able to put it together in the meets,” Ramer said. “And, when he hit that (in the sectional), it was just great. We knew it was good; we just didn’t know how far it was until we got the reading. That just blew me away because when he hit 55-10.”
Shot put has been the main focus for Miller all season, but in recent weeks, the senior has also started working on his discus throwing as well. After not placing in the event at the Northern Lakes Conference meet, Miller finished second in the sectional and third in the regional to advance to the state meet in that competition as well.
“I have a good friend from Elkhart, (Ty’Shaun Williams), and he really pushed me to be better in both events, but definitely in discus,” Miller said. “We cheer each other on to do better and to throw better. He, obviously, has thrown better than me (Williams won the sectional and regional titles in discus), but he’s definitely pushed me to be better and work on my technique a little bit more. I’ve definitely seen some improvements there for sure.
“At the beginning of the season, I was dogging it and I wasn’t even sure if I’d even break 150 (feet). And then it finally happened, and now I feel like if I throw well, I can get the school record for discus, which is 159 feet.”
Heading into the state meet, Miller is seeded 15th in the shot put and 23rd in the discus out of 27 competitors. The senior will be facing some stiff competition in his specialty event, as 18 of the athletes in shot put have thrown the “state standard” mark of at least 54-06.50 feet.
That includes Columbus North senior Tucker Smith, who is the only Indiana high school athlete ever to throw more than 70 feet in the event. Smith had a toss of 72 feet, 1/2 inch during a meet April 29 this year and is committed to the University of Oklahoma’s track and field team to continue his career at the next level.
“I’m feeling good,” Miller said. “Obviously, we have someone who’s the best in the nation as our top thrower, and he’s amazing. I’m just going in there with the mindset of as long as I can perform to where I’m seeded or even better, that would be amazing. If I could get on the podium, that would be amazing as well. I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not — that’s all up to God at this point. All it takes is one throw and everything clicking at the right time.”