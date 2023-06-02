Elkhart sophomore Max Malloy proved to be the lone athlete from The Goshen News coverage area to earn all-state honors at the IHSAA boys track state finals Friday, placing ninth in the 1,600-meter run to earn himself a medal. He ended up finishing in a time of 4:15.36, which was a new personal best for the sophomore.
“I was really happy that I was able to reach the podium as a sophomore at the state meet,” Malloy said. “It was a huge PR for me (four seconds), so that was a bright spot. I’m grateful that I was able to do so well, even after almost falling with 700 meters to go, falling all the way from sixth to 11th place, but being able to get back into the top nine.”
Malloy also competed in two other events at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington. He placed 22nd in the 3,200-meter run (9:39.95) and was part of the 4X800-meter relay team that placed 28th, alongside freshman Jackson Ezzell, sophomore Aaron Richter and senior Denis Kale.
The next-best finisher for the Lions was senior Aalias Leonard in the long jump, taking 17th with a leap of 21-01 feet.
Both throwers for Elkhart placed 26th in their respective events: senior Rae’Kwon Lemons in the shot put (48-08 feet) and sophomore Trenton Bias in the discus (144-02 feet). The Lions also competed in the 4X100-meter relay, but were disqualified in the event due to running outside of their lane during part of it.
Northridge was in the next most events out of Goshen News schools with four. Senior Jaxon Miller took 12th in the 800-meter run (1:55.20), junior Mathias Hazen was 18th in the 300-meter hurdles (40.15 seconds), the 4X400-meter relay quartet of Miller, Hazen, freshman Jaden Miller and junior Max Estep placed 22nd (3:27.21) and the 4X800-meter relay team of seniors Will Knox and Jonathan Spicher and juniors David Gingerich and Trevin Schlabach finished 24th (8:17.04).
Two schools from the area were in two events. Concord sophomore Jaron Thomas took 16th in the 100-meter dash (10.97 seconds), while the Minutemen’s 4X400-meter relay team of all seniors — Darian Decker, Juan Ross, Dae Sean Emerson and Armen Koltookian — placed 21st with a time of 3:26.83.
For West Noble, junior Drew Yates finished 20th in the 110-meter hurdles, with his prelim time of 14.98 seconds falling just 0.3 seconds short of advancing to the championship race of the event. Yates was joined on the night by teammate, senior Nate Shaw, who finished 25th in the 800-meter run (2:00.31).
The decorated career of Goshen senior Tommy Claxton came to an end with a 14th-place showing in the 1,600-meter run, posting a time of 4:19.56. Claxton ran at the state cross country meet three times and the state track finals twice during his time as a RedHawk.
Jimtown junior Bishop Williams proved he was mortal in the 400-meter run, finishing 24th with a time of 50.99 seconds. Williams had not been beaten in the race all season until Friday.
Two breakout seasons also came to a close. Wawasee junior Lucas Linder was 26th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.72 seconds, and Westview freshman Noah Bontrager was 24th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:41.02. It was the first time being at the state meet for both competitors.
Brownsburg High School won the team title with 55 points. Carmel, Plainfield, Fishers and Bloomington North rounded out the top five of the standings.
Three new state records were set during the meet: the Brownsburg 4X100-meter relay team (40.70 seconds), the Bloomington North 4X800-meter relay team (7:37.24) and Plainfield’s Nayyir Newash-Campbell in the 400-meter dash (46.98 seconds).