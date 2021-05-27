Multiple boys track and field athletes from The Goshen News coverage area advanced out of regional action Thursday to next Friday's state meet at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
At the Kokomo regional Thursday, Northridge led the charge from the TGN area. Carter Bach had another strong performance in the throwing events, winning the discus throw with a toss of 168 feet and finishing third in the shot put. Top-three finishers in each event at regionals automatically qualify for the state meet.
"He was ecstatic," said Northridge head track coach Aaron Brick on Bach. "... He knows he has more in him, so that'll be exciting to see what he can do down there at state. He was a very happy young man."
The Northridge 4x100-meter relay team of Zack Howey, Ty Hershberger, Ricky Lloyd and Chris Taylor also placed third in their race, advancing to state as well.
"They won it by two-hundredths of a second; not even a blink of an eye, so it was a tight race," said Brick of the 4x100-meter relay team. "... This was, I think, the second or third time this group even ran together. So, they were very happy."
Jack Moore, fresh off a dominating win at the Goshen sectional in the 3,200-meter run, finished second at the regional in a close race to Penn's Mariano Retzloff.
"Those two should've been in the 200-meter dash," Brick joked, referencing Retzloff and Moore's close finish at the end. "They started before the 200-meter mark, and it was all-out. I really thought Jack was going to get the Penn kid."
Northridge finished second in the team standings with 61 team points. Penn won the regional title, scoring 85.50. Elkhart was third with 53 points.
1,600-METER RUN ADVANCES TWO
Goshen junior Drew Hogan and NorthWood junior Brady Hunsberger both advanced to the state meet in the 1,600-meter run. Hogan won the race in a time of 4:25.62, while Hunsberger was third with a 4:27.37.
Concord junior Anthony Roberts finished fourth, just 0.06 seconds behind Hunsberger with a time of 4:27.33. Although he doesn't automatically advance to the state meet, Roberts could still advance based on other times from across the state.
The full field for the state track meet should be released by the IHSAA no later than Saturday afternoon.
"It was a slow, tactical race, and nobody wanted to push the pace," said Goshen coach Scott Lancaster of the 1,600-meter run. "Drew just ran out in front and ran from there. It was really a tactical mistake on their part because Drew could run a fast 400 — he might be the fastest 400-meter runner we have on our team. That just sets up well for him.
"At 300 meters, he kind of pushed the pace out a little bit. Then, when he came off the turn, he just let it loose and there was nobody that could respond to it."
OTHERS ADVANCERS TO STATE
Concord junior Jaton Thomas finished fourth in the 200-meter dash, which wouldn't have made him an automatic qualifier for the state meet. However, one of the runners who finished ahead of him scratched, meaning Thomas finished third and will get a chance to compete in the final boys track meet of the season next week.
Over at the Marion regional, West Noble junior Jalen Gonzalez advanced to the state meet in the 200-meter dash as well with a time of 22.92 seconds. He was the only athlete from The Goshen News coverage area at that regional to advance past this week automatically.
JUST SHORT
Northridge also had a couple of fourth-place finishers that could eventually selected for the state meet based on their times compared against others across the state.
Mason Floria was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.72 seconds, while the 4x800-meter relay team of Aaron Cary, Andrew Miller, Jack Moore and Jaxon Miller also placed fourth for the Raiders in a time of 8:13.41.
Goshen had no other runners or relay teams advance. After being seeded third in the 4x800-meter run, the RedHawks finished fifth in the race.
Although the RedHawks only advanced one runner to the state meet, Lancaster is not disappointed in his team's effort from Thursday.
"The only disappointment is for the kids who had goals to make it to state; just disappointed for them that they know that they didn't reach that," Lancaster said. "In the 4x8, it was really, really fast. I think the third-place team was an 8:05, 8:06 — that is 12 seconds faster than what we've run this season. ... Can't be disappointed in the teams going out in front of us; they just hammered their times and their performances. It was just faster than what we were used to doing."
The boys state track meet is Friday, June 4, while the girls is Saturday, June 5. Both days' events begin at 3:00 p.m. at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Full list of boys track athletes automatically advancing to state from The Goshen News coverage area:
Northridge: Carter Bach (discus, shot put), Jack Moore (3,200-meter run), 4x100-meter relay team (Zack Howey, Ty Hershberger, Ricky Lloyd and Chris Taylor)
Goshen: Drew Hogan (1,600-meter run)
NorthWood: Brady Hunsberger (1,600-merer run)
Concord: Jaton Thomas (200-meter dash)
West Noble: Jalen Gonzalez (200-meter dash)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.