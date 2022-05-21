Below is the list of athletes from each school in The Goshen News coverage area that will be competing in boys track regional action this Thursday. The schools that competed at the Goshen sectional last week will be going to the Goshen regional, while the teams at the East Noble sectional are headed to the Marion regional, hosted by Indiana Wesleyan University.
The top three finishers in each event at regional automatically qualify for the state championship meet, which will be held on Saturday, June 4 at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Regionals begin at 6 p.m. in both locations. To see the full performance list of each regional from across the state, visit ihsaa.org.
GOSHEN REGIONAL
Northridge (11 events): 100-meter dash (Eduardo Garcia); 200-meter dash (Eduardo Garcia); 400-meter dash (Jett Mann); 800-meter run (Jaxon Miller); 1,600-meter run (Jaxon Miller); 3,200-meter run (Jack Moore); 110-meter hurdles (Mason Floria); 300-meter hurdles (Mason Floria); 4X100-meter relay (Eduardo Garcia, Jacob Wetzel, Matt Rutledge and Mason Floria); 4X400-meter relay (Quinton Long, Max Estep, Jett Mann and Jaxon Miller); 4X800-meter relay (Will Knox, Jon Spicher, Matt Friesner and Jack Moore).
Concord (10 events): 100-meter dash (Joseph Moon, Jaton Thomas); 200-meter dash (Jaton Thomas); 400-meter dash (Armen Koltookian); 800-meter run (Anthony Roberts); 1,600-meter run (Anthony Roberts); 110-meter hurdles (Dae Sean Emerson); 300-meter hurdles (Dae Sean Emerson); 4X100-meter relay (Jaron Thomas, Jack D’Arcy, Dae Sean Emerson and Jaton Thomas); 4X400-meter relay (Darien Decker, Dae Sean Emerson, Armen Koltookian and Jaton Thomas); discus throw (Lance Army).
Goshen (6 events): 800-meter run (Drew Hogan); 1,600-meter run (Drew Hogan, Luis Loera); 3,200-meter run (Tommy Claxton, Cole Johnston); 4X800-meter relay (Cole Johnston, Luis Loera, Tommy Claxton and Drew Hogan); high jump (Andre Williams); pole vault (Eli Hochstedler).
NorthWood (6 events): 110-meter hurdles (Noah Blosser); 800-meter run (Brady Hunsberger); 1,600-meter run (Jordan Burden); 4X800-meter relay (Jordan Burden, Daniel Medina, Brady Hunsberger and Titus Stutsman); discus throw (Brevin Miller); shot put (Brevin Miller).
Fairfield (3 events): 100-meter dash (Braedon Helms); discus throw (Jason Massaro); shot put (Nick Hofer).
MARION REGIONAL (AT INDIANA WESLEYAN)
Lakeland (5 events): 110-meter hurdles (Dom Lawrence); 300-meter hurdles (Dom Lawrence); 4X100-meter relay (Dom Lawrence, Andre Thompson, Gonzalo Rubio-Sanchez and Arnau Quintanilla-Labios); 4X400-meter relay (Dom Lawrence, Gonzalo Rubio-Sanchez, Zeke Wachtman and Owen Troyer); long jump (Owen Troyer).
West Noble (4 events): 100-meter dash (Jalen Gonzalez); 200-meter dash (Jalen Gonzalez); 3,200-meter run (Grant Flora); 110-meter hurdles (Drew Yates).
Westview (3 events): 400-meter dash (Juraj Hurny); 800-meter run (Lyndon Miller); high jump (Lyndon Miller, Juraj Hurny).