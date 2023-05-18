GOSHEN — Elkhart reigned at the Goshen boys track sectional for a second-straight season, scoring 135.5 points to lead the pack Thursday night.
"I told (our guys) that Elkhart High School holds the record at 29 (sectionals) in a row, so it's a far cry — two's a start," Elkhart coach Adam Homo said. "We've been building, as a team. I'm really happy for the boys."
The Lions had multiple winners on the night. Sophomore Max Malloy kept up a strong season in the distance events, winning the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:19.54. He and Goshen senior Tommy Claxton were neck-and-neck for the majority of the race before Malloy closed the final 150 meters strong, winning by three seconds.
Malloy then finished second to Claxton in the 3,200-meter run. The Lion sophomore was also part of the runner-up 4X800-meter relay team, alongside freshman Jackson Ezzell, senior Denis Kale and sophomore Aaron Richter.
The quartet of sophomore Zach Anderson, senior Aalias Leonard, senior Rodney Gates and junior Nathan Munson triumphed in the 4X100-meter relay with a time of 42.83 seconds.
Leonard was also second in the long jump with a leap of 20-09.25 feet. The only competitor better than him was his teammate, junior Nicholas Edwards, who won with a distance of 21-02 feet.
Elkhart swept the throwing events as well. Senior Rae’Kwon Lemons dominated the shot put, with his throw of 53-07 feet winning by more than five feet. Sophomore Trenton Bias then had his best day of the season in discus, winning with a toss of 153-11 feet. That won by more than 11 feet.
Other regional qualifiers for Elkhart were Anderson and Munson in the 100-meter dash, Gates in the 200-meter dash, junior Trinton Harris in the high jump and senior Michael Gaff in the pole vault.
"It was a team effort all the way around," Homo said. "There are very few teams I have disliked, and this team is one that I've really loved. Once we've merged, we haven't had any kind of problems with this team. Everybody's working together and everybody's focused on the same goal. I'm very proud of what the boys did."
MILLER WINS THREE TIMES TO LEAD NORTHRIDGE
Northridge senior Jaxon Miller had another memorable night on the track, winning in three events to help Northridge finish tied for third in the final standings.
Miller started the evening by anchoring the Raiders’ 4X800-meter relay, which won in a time of 7:59.39. He then picked up an individual win in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.71. The senior then capped off the festivities, running the final leg of the 4X400-meter relay to help Northridge win with a time of 3:27.27.
"Last week at the (Northern Lakes) conference meet, we did similar stuff in the 4X8 and the (800)," Miller said. "Like, in the 4X8, I was able to get (the baton), get a lead and finish. And then in the open-800, the same thing. In the 4X4, though, we got third last week at the conference, losing to Warsaw and Concord. We were able to come back this week and beat both of them."
Northridge advanced in six total events on the day. Joining Miller on the 4X8 was junior David Gingerich, junior Trevin Schlabach and senior Will Knox. On the 4X4, it was Miller teaming with junior Mathias Hazen, junior Max Estep and freshman Jaden Fisher.
Hazen triumphed in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.18 seconds. Fisher took second in 400-meter dash (51.37 seconds), while senior Max Petersheim was third in the shot put (48-00 feet).
CONCORD FINISHES TIED FOR THIRD
Concord showed off its speed Thursday, qualifying in a lot of the sprint races.
Sophomore Jaron Thomas was a standout once again for the Minutemen, winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.91 seconds, taking third in the 200-meter dash (22.96 seconds) and running the opening leg of the third-place 4X100 team, alongside sophomore Will Bennett, senior Armen Koltookian and senior DaeSean Emerson.
"He's good, man," said Concord coach CJ Shafer of Thomas. "He does all the right things. He is a strong young man. ... Anytime you run both the 100 and 200 in a meet like this, that's not easy to do. He never sits it out. He's a tough dude."
Concord was able to advance two in the 110-meter hurdles, with sophomore Ernest Jennings taking second (15.61 seconds) and junior Davon Smith third (15.86 seconds).
Emerson, Koltookian, senior Darian Decker and senior Juan Ross teamed up to take third in the 4X400-meter relay (3:28.95), while senior Jonathan Castaneda also qualified in the discus throw with a third-place finish (138-06 feet).
"The one thing I know about our guys is that they compete," Shafer said. "We mentioned the last couple of weeks, we had a rough stretch of the season. We're running our best times right now, though. We've got a lot of guys getting through to next week, and that was the goal (Thursday). When you've got a lot of guys going through, you score a lot of points."
OTHER AREA AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS
As mentioned earlier, Claxton had a strong night, winning the 3,200-meter run (9:40.21) and taking second place in the 1,600-meter race (4:22.75) to advance to regionals in both events. Goshen added another automatic qualifier when senior Luis Loera finished third in the 800-meter run (1:59.36).
Wawasee had a champion in the 200-meter dash, with junior Lucas Linder winning in a time of 22.64 seconds. Linder was also part of the 4X100-meter relay team of senior Cameron Zimmerman, sophomore Bradyn Pike and junior Hunter Tinkey that finished second, sending them to next week’s Warsaw regional.
Jimtown junior Bishop Williams kept up his impressive season, winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.36 seconds. He will be joined at the regional meet by junior Bryson Crowder, who placed third in the long jump with a leap of 20-08.75 feet.
NorthWood and Fairfield both qualified a thrower for the regional. Panther junior Tyler Bowman placed second in the shot put (48-05.50 feet), while Falcon sophomore Nick Hofer was runner-up in discus (141-09 feet).
2023 BOYS TRACK SECTIONAL 7 AT GOSHEN — Automatic regional qualifiers and team standings
Qualifiers advance to the Warsaw regional Thursday, May 25. Others from sectional may advance once final times from around the state are collected.
100-meter dash: Jaron Thomas, Concord, 10.91 seconds; Zach Anderson, Elkhart, 11.16 seconds; Nathan Munson, Elkhart, 11.24 seconds
200-meter dash: Lucas Linder, Wawasee, 22.64 seconds; Rodney Gates, Elkhart, 22.87 seconds; Jaron Thomas, Concord, 22.96 seconds
400-meter dash: Bishop Williams, Jimtown, 51.36 seconds; Jaden Fisher, Northridge, 51.57 seconds; Colton Martin, Warsaw, 52.03 seconds
800-meter run: Jaxon Miller, Northridge, 1:56.71; Marcus Ridge, Columbia City, 1:59.10; Luis Loera, Goshen, 1:59.36
1,600-meter run: Max Malloy, Elkhart, 4:19.54; Tommy Claxton, Goshen, 4:22.75; Tyler Mimnaugh, Warsaw, 4:25.98
3,200-meter run: Tommy Claxton, Goshen, 9:40.21; Max Malloy, Elkhart, 9:46.09; Tyler Mimnaugh, Warsaw, 9:47.74
110-meter hurdles: Blake Keene, Warsaw, 15.37 seconds; Ernest Jennings, Concord, 15.61 seconds; Davon Smith, Concord, 15.86 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Mathias Hazen, Northridge, 41.18 seconds; Blake Keene, Warsaw, 41.33 seconds; Sam Allebach, Warsaw, 42.35
4X100-meter relay: Elkhart (Zach Anderson, Aalias Leonard, Rodney Gates and Nathan Munson, 42.83 seconds); Wawasee (Cameron Zimmerman, Bradyn Pike, Hunter Tinkey and Lucas Linder, 43.75 seconds); Concord (Jaron Thomas, William Bennett, Armen Koltookian and DaeSean Emerson, 44.10 seconds)
4X400-meter relay: Northridge (Mathias Hazen, Max Estep, Jaden Fisher and Jaxon Miller, 3:27.27); Warsaw (Morgan Johnson, Jackson Winey, Emilian Juarez-Torres and Colton Martin, 3:27.72); Concord (Darian Decker, Juan Ross, DaeSean Emerson and Armen Koltookian, 3:28.95)
4X800-meter relay: Northridge (David Gingerich, Trevin Schlabach, Will Knox and Jaxon Miller, 7:59.39); Elkhart (Jackson Ezzell, Denis Kale, Max Malloy and Aaron Richter, 8:02.65); Warsaw (Garrett Hall, Rick Orr, Gabe Klein and Tyler Swartz, 8:03.95)
Shot put: Rae’Kwon Lemons, Elkhart, 53-00.25 feet; Tyler Bowman, NorthWood, 48-05.50 feet; Max Petersheim, Northridge, 48-00 feet
Discus throw: Trenton Bias, Elkhart, 152-11 feet; Nick Hofer, Fairfield, 141-09 feet; Jonathan Castaneda, Concord, 138-06 feet
Long jump: Nicholas Edwards, Elkhart, 21-02 feet; Aalias Leonard, Elkhart, 20-09.25 feet; Bryson Crowder, Jimtown, 20-08.75 feet
High jump: Jordan Randall, Warsaw, 6-07 feet; Trinton Harris, Elkhart, 6-03 feet; Martin Smith, Columbia City, 6-02 feet
Pole vault: Morgan Johnson, Warsaw, 14-04 feet; Michael Gaff, Elkhart, 13-00; Matt Marsh, Warsaw, 12-06 feet
Final sectional team standings:
- Elkhart, 135.5 points
- Warsaw, 109
- Northridge, 83.5
- Concord, 83.5
- Columbia City, 47
- NorthWood, 38
- Goshen, 37
- Wawasee, 31
- Jimtown, 25.5
- Fairfield, 23
- Bethany Christian, 5
- Elkhart Christian, 3
Total automatic regional qualifiers by school: Elkhart 13, Warsaw 12, Concord 7, Northridge 6, Goshen 3, Jimtown 2, Wawasee 2, Fairfield 1, NorthWood 1