GOSHEN — It was an unseasonably cold day in Goshen Saturday, which must have meant one thing: it was Goshen Relays day.
With the temperatures in the mid-40s, a solid breeze and smatterings of rain in the afternoon, 30 schools descended upon Foreman Field for the 80th running of the boys Goshen Relays.
Once the final scores had been tallied, it was a pair of Saint Joseph County schools leaving as team champions. Penn won Class A with 129 points scored, while South Bend St. Joe narrowly won the Class B title over Lakeland. It was the third-straight Class A title for the Kingsmen, while it was the second time in three years the Indians have reigned in Class B.
The top individual point scorer for Class A was South Bend Riley junior Robert Nabieu (14.5 points), while Angola senior Alex Moyer was the top individual in Class B (21.25 points).
Goshen senior Kayli Anglemyer was crowned Relays Queen during a ceremony at the midway point of the meet.
ELKHART SECOND IN CLASS A
The Lions ended up finishing runner-up to Penn in Class A.
Elkhart had four winners on the day, including two in field events. Junior Trinton Harris was the high jump champion, while senior Rae’Kwon Lemons dominated in the shot put.
GALLERY: 80th running of the boys Goshen Relays
It was a vintage Goshen Relays weather day Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-40s and a steady breeze. Despite the cold temps, plenty of our area athletes had strong performances. Here are some of the images from the 80th running of one of the state's biggest track meets.
Harris had a leap of 6-02 feet, which bested his teammate, Nicholas Edwards, who finished second with a 6-foot jump.
“Trinton did really well in the high jump,” Elkhart coach Adam Homo said. “We talked about what it takes to get down to state and then place at state, and he’s focused on that. … Nick Edwards did fantastic as well.”
Lemons won the shot put with a toss of 52-03 feet, which was nearly three feet longer than the second-place finisher.
The Lions’ victories on the track came in the 4X100-meter relay and 4X400-meter relay races, with each event holding two races. The quartet of Zach Anderson, Alias Leonard, Rodney Gates and Nathan Munson won the 4X1 in a time of 43.17 seconds, while Gates was joined by Max Huckleberry, Christopher Williams and Tre’Vonn Brown in winning the second 4X4 race.
Plenty of other Elkhart runners and athletes placed in the top three of their events, helping them score 112 team points.
“We’re happy,” said Homo of his team’s overall performance. “We’re getting better. We’ve talked about focus and being consistent; we’re trying to work on that in some of our field events. … We’re coming along. As I’ve told the boys: if we all hit on the same day, we’re a very dangerous team.”
MILLER LEADS NORTHRIDGE TO FOURTH PLACE
One of the more exciting races of the day was the first of two 4X400-meter relays in Class A.
Going into the final lap, Northridge senior Jaxon Miller and Penn sophomore Kohen Turner were deadlocked. Turner seemed to gain the upper hand in the first 100 meters, taking a slight lead around the first turn.
Miller caught up across the next 200 meters, though, setting up a sprint to the finish.
In the final 100 meters, the Northridge standout was able to beat Turner to the line, securing a win for Northridge in the event. It was Miller’s second victory of the day, as he also won one of the 1,600-meter runs within Class A as well.
Jason Bauta, Max Estep and Jaden Fisher ran the first three parts of the winning relay team for Northridge.
“That’s the first tight race we’ve had all year, so it’s really nice to get a win there,” Miller said.
As a team, Northridge finished fourth, scoring 67 points. They picked up a win in a 4X200-meter relay race as well, with Fisher, Jacob Wetzel, Hazen Mathias and Mikey Squires posting a victorious time of 1:33.05.
While Miller was happy with the two wins, he knows his times will continue to get better in the coming weeks.
“Obviously, I’m not where I want to be at the end of the year right now,” Miller said. “But for where I’m at right now, especially compared to previous years, I’m really confident in my fitness and really confident that the training we’re doing going forward is going to pay off at the end of the season.”
HOFER ONE OF STANDOUTS IN CLASS B
Fairfield sophomore Nick Hofer was the top individual scorer from Elkhart County in Class B, scoring 15 of his team’s 52 points.
Ten of those came by winning the shot put event. His toss of 49-08 feet was tops in Class B by more than three feet. He then scored five more points by finishing fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 129-05 feet.
“I’m still trying to get back to my 50-foot throws,” said Hofer on where he can still improve in the shot put. “It’s obviously going to take more time. I just need to be in the right mindset and keep focused, things like that.”
OTHER AREA WINNERS
Goshen picked up two wins in Class A events, both in distance-related races. Brady Abney, Luis Loera, Dorian Diaz and Tommy Claxton won the first race of the day in the 4X800-meter relay. Then, later in the day, Claxton, Diaz and Loera were joined by Logan Miller in winning the distance medley relay.
Wawasee also one of the 4X200-meter relay races in Class A, as Bradyn Pike, Josiah Boyer, Hunter Tinkey and Lucas Linder won in a time of 1:33.58.
In Class B, Westview was victorious in the distance medley relay, with the team of Lyndon Miller, Asher Kennedy, Bentley Ryall and Noah Bontrager winning in 11:09.43.
2023 BOYS GOSHEN RELAYS — Event winners and final team standings
Note: races that had two winners (one for each championship race) are noted.
Full results can be found here.
Honorary referee: Herb Resler
Relays Queen: Kayli Anglemyer
CLASS A
4X100-meter relay:
- Race 1: Columbia City (Noah Pletcher, Landon Fazio, Peyton Shearer and Ethan Sievers), 45.60 seconds
- Race 2: Elkhart (Zach Anderson, Alias Leonard, Rodney Gates and Nathan Munson), 43.17 seconds
4X200-meter relay:
- Race 1: Northridge (Jaden Fisher, Jacob Wetzel, Hazen Mathias and Mikey Squires), 1:33.05
- Race 2: Wawasee (Bradyn Pike, Josiah Boyer, Hunter Tinkey and Lucas Linder), 1:33.58
4X400-meter relay:
- Race 1: Northridge (Jason Bauta, Max Estep, Jaden Fisher and Jaxon Miller), 3:33.97
- Race 2: Elkhart (Max Huckleberry, Christopher Williams, Tre’Vonn Brown and Rodney Gates), 3:45.42
4X800-meter relay:
- Race 1: Goshen (Brady Abney, Luis Loera, Dorian Diaz and Tommy Claxton), 8:22.70
- Race 2: Penn (Hudson Kaser, Shahmeer Turk, Nate Batchelor and Brandon Muller), 8:30.98
Sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400):
- Race 1: Penn (Trevor Hardesty, Christian Kaczynski, Jaedon Parker and Will Sidorowicz), 1:41.27
- Race 2: SB Riley (Antwann Simpson, Travion Ford, Robert Nabieu and Maleek Richardson), 1:39.24
Distance medley relay (1200, 400, 800, 1600): Goshen (Tommy Claxton, Logan Miller, Dorian Diaz and Luis Loera), 10:54.56
100-meter dash: Kellen Watson, Penn, 11.37 seconds
110-meter hurdles: Michael Patipe, Culver Academies, 16.03 seconds
1,600-meter run:
- Race 1: Jaxon Miller, Northridge, 4:23.81
- Race 2: Bol Agwick, SB Adams, 4:38.17
Long jump: Elijah Coker, Penn, 22-01.25 feet
High jump: Trinton Harris, Elkhart, 6-02 feet
Pole vault: Ethan Schelstraete, South Bend Adams, 13-00 feet
Discus throw: Josh Handschu, Penn, 146-07 feet
Shot put: Rae’Kwon Lemons, Elkhart, 52-03 feet
Final Class A team standings:
- Penn, 129 points
- Elkhart, 112
- Columbia City, 74
- Northridge, 67
- Concord, 66
- NorthWood, 51
- Culver Academies, 50
- SB Riley, 44
- Goshen, 37
- SB Adams, 30
- Wawasee, 29
- Fort Wayne North Side, 24
- FW Wayne, 20
- East Noble, 19
Top individual point scorer in Class A: Robert Nabieu, SB Riley, 14.5 points
CLASS B
4X100-meter relay:
- Race 1: Lakeland (Andre Thompson, Owen Troyer, Dominic Lawrence and Kham Malaivanh), 44.61 seconds
- Race 2: SB Washington (Mekhi Wilson, Devon Devries, Damon Johnson and Jaquan Patton), 44.10 seconds
4X200-meter relay:
- Race 1: LaVille (Cody Allen, Cole Stafford, Lincoln Hulsey and Owen Smith), 1:38.48
- Race 2: Lakeland (Andre Thompson, Dominic Lawrence, Kham Malaivanh and Owen Troyer), 1:36.37
4X400-meter relay:
- Race 1: Lakeland (Wyatt Priestly, Sam Larimer, Christian Troyer and Zeke Wachtman), 3:42.06
- Race 2: SB St. Joseph (Sam Sparks, Le’Bralyn Booker, Gonzalo Serrano and Lucas Miller), 3:46.04
4X800-meter relay:
- Race 1: South Bend St. Joseph (Jack Moran, Gabe Polaniecki, Charlie Weber and Lucas Miller), 8:41.52
- Race 2: Lakeland (Caden Hostetler, Brady Schiffli, Sam Larimer and Zeke Wachtman), 8:44.74
Sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400):
- Race 1: SB St. Joseph (Luke Kaufhold, Reuben Rutland, Bill Imanene and Gavin Sparke), 1:41.79
- Race 2: Lakeland (Dominic Lawrence, Kham Malaivanh, Andre Thompson and Owen Troyer), 1:40.16
Distance medley relay (1200, 400, 800, 1600): Westview (Lyndon Miller, Asher Kennedy, Bentley Ryall and Noah Bontrager), 11:09.43
100-meter dash: Alex Ortiz, SB St. Joseph, 11.93 seconds
110-meter hurdles: Luke Kaufhold, SB St. Joseph, 15.23 seconds
1,600-meter run:
- Race 1: Hank Glasgo, Prairie Heights, 4:50.82
- Race 2: Sam Yarnelle, Angola, 4:42.89
Long jump: Alex Meyer, Angola, 22-04.50 feet
High jump: Alex Meyer, Angola, 6-03 feet
Pole vault: Lincoln Husley, LaVille, 13-00 feet
Discus throw: AJ Bedock, LaVille, 149-06 feet
Shot put: Nick Hofer, Fairfield, 49-08 feet
Final Class B team standings:
- SB St. Joseph, 110.5 points
- Lakeland, 104
- Angola, 82
- LaVille, 76
- West Noble, 55.5
- Wabash, 55
- Fairfield, 52
- Westview, 48
- Bremen, 41
- SB Trinity at Greenlawn, 40
- SB Washington, 27
- Prairie Heights, 27
- Mishawaka Marian, 22
- Central Noble, 17
- Whitko, 8
- SB Clay, 4
Top individual point scorer in Class B: Alex Meyer, Angola, 21.25 points