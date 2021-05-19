MIDDLEBURY — Right after Carter Bach and Zaryn Rumfelt finished first and second, respectively, in the discus throw at the conference meet last week, Rumfelt turned around to those near him and called himself and Bach the ‘Dynamic Duo.’
Rumfelt has good reason to say that. He and Bach have been dominant all season for the Northridge boys and track field team, consistently finishing in the top two of both the discus and shot put events. An hour after going first and second in discus, the seniors repeated the success in the shot put at the Northern Lakes Conference meet.
Although both are having standout senior seasons, their paths to the sport were different.
BACH, THE TEACHER
What started out as something he did for fun in middle school turned serious for Bach in his first high school practice.
“My first indoor practice — we were just throwing into a net and I was hitting the net and it would move the entire thing,” Bach said.
As a freshman, Bach just missed out on advancing to regionals, placing fourth at the sectional with a discus throw of 139-10 feet. The top three in each event advance to regionals. Bach did not compete in the shot put at sectionals that year.
His sophomore year in 2019 saw Bach reach the regional in discus, but not shot put. He threw 144 feet in discus to finish second at sectional, while his shot put distance of 45-03 feet finished seventh. At the regional, Bach struggled, throwing 131-02 feet in discus to place 12th and not advance to state.
Bach was poised to take his game to the next level last spring, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans. The entire 2020 season was canceled, leaving the then-junior with a lot of free time.
Bach used that to his advantage.
“That ‘corona-cation,’ I put on a lot of weight; whole lot of weight,” Bach said. “It was good weight. I didn’t do much footwork practice, but I did a lot of strength training. So, I got a lot stronger than I used to be.”
Bigger and stronger, Bach has been a force his senior year. At the Carmon Cripe Relays in April, Bach threw 169-3 feet in the discus throw. That mark would’ve advanced him to the state finals two seasons ago.
“I came into this season saying, ‘OK, I’ll, be happy with a mid-150 (foot throw),’” Bach said. “So, that 169 was crazy to me.”
Bach has not only improved himself, but he’s helped the other throwers around him as well.
“I’ve actually taught (Rumfelt) how to throw since eighth grade,” Bach said. “We had a coach who actually had never thrown before, so I ended up teaching everybody. … I’ve been telling (throwing coach Alicia) Hooley for years: I’m a D-1 coach. She just doesn’t realize it.”
Rumfelt agreed with his teammate’s statement.
“I’ve learned so much from Carter,” Rumfelt said. “He goes to all of these college camps and stuff like that. He goes there, and then relays it to me and the other guys. We all get better together, really, through him because he experienced success in his sophomore year, which got him (college) looks. He then comes back and teaches us what these coaches tell him. It’s a lot of fun.”
RUMFELT’S EVOLUTION
Rumfelt’s journey to track was different than Bach’s. Originally a baseball player, Rumfelt stopped playing the sport after his freshman season. Because of Rumfelt’s size, Bach convinced his friend to join the track and field team as a thrower for his sophomore year.
“(Bach) just said, ‘Hey, you should come out and throw’ because, in the weight room, I’m pretty strong,” Rumfelt said. “We just kept talking, and then he just eventually convinced me to come out here.”
Although Rumfelt showed improvement in his sophomore year, he did not compete at the Goshen sectional that year. Then, his junior season was canceled because of the pandemic, leaving this year his first chance to shine in the shot put and discus rings.
While Rumfelt is good at discus, it’s shot put where he truly excels. While Bach usually dominates in discus, Rumfelt is close to his teammate in the shot put. Rumfelt even beat Bach once in the event this season, the only time Bach hasn’t won a throwing event in 2021. Rumfelt threw 49-08.50 feet, with Bach tossing it 48-07 feet at a NLC match against Warsaw.
“The fact that we’re friends — (Bach) was kind of upset, but it was a lot of fun,” Rumfelt said. “But we were able to come back to it and push each other again after that meet.”
That being said, Rumfelt makes sure to remind Bach of his lone defeat to his friend.
“All the time,” Rumfelt said. “It’s about all I’ve got on him.”
Assistant throwing coach Chad Eppley — who’s the head throwing coach while regular coach Alicia Hooley is out due to coronavirus contact tracing — said Bach and Rumfelt know how to balance having fun with working hard.
“They’re a blast to work with,” Eppley said. “They always have fun. But the nice thing about them is, when it comes to being serious, they get serious. They know what they have to do, and they execute it. They’ve grown a lot, just from last year to this year and knowing them from football. Their maturity level has grown a lot, and they want to succeed and they want to do well, which is nice.”
Now, both Bach and Rumfelt have their sights set on one destination: Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, which is the host of the IHSAA state meet this year. The journey to there begins Thursday at the Goshen sectional.
“Goal is to get to state and place top three, hopefully,” Bach said.
“I’m just really trying to get a good chance to show what I can do,” Rumfelt added. “I feel like we get better each week and each day. … It’s really fun to come out here.”
