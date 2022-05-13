GOSHEN — While Churubusco won the Northeast Corner Conference boys track championship meet with relative ease, there was plenty of success for The Goshen News coverage area at the event hosted by Fairfield High School.
West Noble finished third in the team standings with 69 points. The Chargers had the most dramatic win of the evening, as senior Jalen Gonzalez won the 100-meter dash in a photo finish over Fairfield’s Braeden Helms and Angola’s Gabe Cruz. Gonzalez crossed the line in a time of 11.54 seconds, which was just 0.01 ahead of Helms and 0.04 ahead of Cruz.
The Chargers also picked up a win in the 3,200-meter run, as Grant Flora won in a time of 9:50.47, good for a victory of more than 10 seconds.
Elsewhere, Lakeland finished fourth in the team standings at 65 points. They ended up winning three events on the night: the 110-meter hurdles, the 4X100-meter relay and the long jump.
Junior Dominic Lawrence kept up his dominant performance in the short hurdle event, winning with a time of 15.02 seconds. The fact he was even able to perform Friday night was a miracle in itself, according to Lakeland head coach Keith Thompson.
“He actually threw up when we got here,” said Thompson of Lawrence. “So, we didn’t even know if he was going to race (Friday) or how many races he was going to do. … We have a virus going around. Our 200-meter runner had 102-degree fever two days ago, otherwise that would’ve changed some things, too.
“Dominic in the hurdles — really nobody has touched him this year. So, we’re waiting for some competition to see what he can do in there. Hopefully, he can bounce back, too, in the 300-meter hurdles.”
Lawrence then ran one of the legs of the 4X1 relay, being joined in the winning effort by Gonzolo Rubio, Owen Troyer and Kham Malaivanh. It was the first time the latter of those four had competed in the event all season.
“That’s the first time Malaivanh has run that all year because of a hamstring injury,” Thompson said. “We kind of took a chance that he’d hopefully be able to finish a race, and he did. And then he placed in the 100, so that was great to see.”
Troyer was then victorious in the long jump with a leap of 20-11.5 feet.
“He just missed 21 (feet),” said Thompson of Troyer in the long jump. “He’s been kind of frustrated, but we haven’t had great weather.”
Westview claimed fifth place as a team, emerging victorious in both events that featured 800-meter runs in them. Lyndon Miller was the individual champ in the 800-meter run, and then he anchored the winning 4X800-meter relay team that started the meet with a win.
“(Miller), that’s where he’s got the most confidence in and that’s his best race,” said Westview coach Matt Jones of Miller in the 800. “We weren’t going to run him in the 4X8, but we looked at the overall times of the other teams and thought we could win it if we put him in.”
Along with putting Miller in the relay, Jones made another lineup change that allowed them to find success in the race.
“We put our quarter-miler (Juraj Hurny) — who has never run an 800, is from Czechoslovakia and has never run track until this year and said he’d never run an 800 or he’d quit — and I finally convinced him this week, ‘If we stick you in this, we can go out and win this thing,’” Jones said. “And he went out there and ran a 2:08 with no training.”
Fairfield finished eighth as a team, with its best performance coming from Helms in the 100-meter dash.
West Noble, Westview and Lakeland now all shift their focus to this Thursday’s sectional at East Noble, while Fairfield goes to the Goshen sectional. Trying to get as many athletes to regionals and potentially the state meet is now the goal for both Thompson and Jones.
“That should be a good sectional,” said Thompson of the competition at East Noble. “There are probably four teams I suppose that have a shot at it, so we’ll see come out on top. The big thing with sectionals, though, is while you want to do well as a team, you also want to move on as many athletes as you can. Obviously, we have some that can go to state, and that’s what we’re working toward.”
“Basically, we’re going for individual stuff,” added Jones of his team’s strategy next week. “I think that Juraj (Hurny) has a shot of making it out in the 400. Lyndon (Miller) will have a shot for sure in the 800 … I think he has a shot in the (1600) as well at winning it.”
2022 NECC BOYS TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP MEET — Winners and final team standings
100-meter dash: Jalen Gonzalez, West Noble, 11.54 seconds
200-meter dash: Riley Burroff, Churubusco, 22.37 seconds
400-meter dash: Riley Burroff, Churubusco, 48.81 seconds (new meet record)
800-meter run: Lyndon Miller, Westview, 2:02.72
1,600-meter run: Wyatt Nighthawk, Churubusco, 4:32.65
3,200-meter run: Grant Flora, West Noble, 9:50.47
110-meter hurdles: Dominic Lawrence, Lakeland, 15.02 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Nick Nondorf, Churubusco, 41.94 seconds
4X100-meter relay: Lakeland (Gonzolo Rubio, Owen Troyer, Dominic Lawrence and Kham Malaivanh), 44.54 seconds
4X400-meter relay: Churubusco (Riley Burroff, Jackson Fleetwood, Dylan Strouder and Wyatt Nighthawk), 3:30.20
4X800-meter relay: Westview (Juraj Hurny, Adrian Miller, Lyndon Miller and Anthony Sanchez), 8:31.75
Shot put: Hunter Bianski, Churubusco, 55-04 feet
Discus throw: Dane Sebert, Eastside, 171-00 feet
Long jump: Owen Troyer, Lakeland, 20-11.25 feet
High jump: Riley Burroff, Churubusco, 6-03 feet
Pole vault: Issac Rinker, Churubusco, 13-08 feet
Final team standings:
- Churubusco, 153 points
- Angola, 98
- West Noble, 69
- Lakeland, 65
- Westview, 50.5
- Central Noble, 45
- Fremont, 39
- Fairfield, 31
- Prairie Heights, 29
- Garrett, 28
- Eastside, 16.5
- Hamilton, did not score