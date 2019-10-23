NAPPANEE — It was a different feeling for Jack Wysong and Landon Holland playing tennis the last two weeks. Usually with their teammates, the seniors found themselves being the only NorthWood Panthers playing in the IHSAA boys tennis individual No.1 doubles tournament.
It’ll be different for at least one more weekend, as Wysong and Holland advanced to the individual state quarterfinals Friday at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. The NorthWood seniors (20-1) will face the Munster duo of senior Kathir Venkat and sophomore Charlie Morton (15-1) at 2 p.m.
Wysong and Holland advanced to the state quarters by winning the individual regional tournament this past weekend in Portage. They defeated a team from Hobart, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals before knocking off a duo from Bremen, 6-2, 6-2.
“It was a lot of fun,” Holland said. “We had a good amount of people come out and support us and we played pretty good tennis. We didn’t have much trouble winning either match. It was cool.”
The feeling of playing alone was different more so for Wysong, who likes to talk to his teammates playing on other courts while he’s playing.
“I’m very vocal,” Wysong admitted. “And, I was saying to Landon — when we played Northridge at Concord for the individual sectional — I said, ‘This is weird. I can’t yell for anybody.’ Normally, Treyton (Martin) and I — he’s a 2-doubles player — could bounce off each other.”
Being loud is one of Wysong’s best strengths, per NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz.
“Jack’s talking and vocal-ness — that helps Landon tremendously,” Schwartz said. “I think it also helps keep Jack grounded. If he isn’t focusing on each thing and is able to talk and communicate — a lot of people think that means you’re not focused on the match, and I think it’s just the opposite with Jack.”
Wysong and Holland kept their individual seasons alive when they defeated Westview in the team regional finals, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. By the time their match entered the third set, though, they knew their team season was over. Westview had won at No. 1 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles to advance to the semistate.
This left the NorthWood No. 1 duo with only one thing to focus on: themselves.
“I just turned to Landon and said, ‘This is for ourselves. We have to pull this one out,’” Wysong said. “And, we played good tennis. We had struggled at times, but we were still able to pull through.”
Since then, Wysong and Holland have been practicing with a variety of their teammates. On Wednesday, they faced the No. 1 singles player, Wes Troyer, and No. 2 singles player, Ben Vincent, in a two-set match. Adjusting to shorter practices — and the emphasis only being on them — has been an adjustment.
“It was a different feel for practice, too, with all the guys coming in and practicing with us, but knowing their season’s over,” Holland said. “It was just a different feel. But they’ve handled it well and helped us throughout the whole process.”
Wysong and Holland now get to prepare for a Munster team they haven’t seen all year. Fortunately, their coach has been asking teams that played Venkat and Morton what their tendencies are as a duo.
It’s also gone the other way as well.
“Ironically, those same coaches said the Munster coaches already contacted them about us,” Schwartz said. “It’s fine — coaches all talk, and we try to get information from what the other schools have done with these people and different things like that.”
This is the third time Schwartz will be taking an individual doubles team to the state tournament. As the girls coach in 2014, Schwartz led her daughter, Tori, and Kennedy Walter to the quarterfinals. Two years ago, she did the same thing with the boys pairing of Brant Mast and Jared Hoffman. That experience has helped get Wysong and Holland ready for Friday’s first match.
“I’ve told the guys all along: ‘You have nothing to lose. You go down there, you play. It’s just tennis. You’re playing tennis just like you always have been. You don’t need to have a lot of nerves,’” Schwartz said. “I mean, are we the underdogs? Sure, maybe? I don’t care if we’re the underdogs; it’s not really about that. It’s more about, ‘Let’s just go down. We are going to represent NorthWood High School and let’s just do the best we can.’”
Both guys want to win, but also know the experience at state is about more than that.
“It’s a little different,” Wysong said. “We went into the Bremen and Hobart matches thinking, ‘We got this. Got to play well.’ With Munster, we have to play our butts off, play well, play our tennis.”
“I’m just excited to go down and see what kind of competition we’ll play,” Holland added. “We’ve won almost every single match this year, so to have maybe the ‘underdog’ mentality heading into a match is going to be fun for us.”
