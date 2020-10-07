ELKHART — The Westview Warriors boys tennis team captured their second-straight regional title with a 3-2 win over Concord Wednesday.
Concord handed the Warriors one of their two losses earlier in the season 3-2.
The Minutemen started strong with No. 3 Singles player Mitchell Whitehead quickly defeating Brennan Beachy 6-1, 6-0, putting Concord at an early 1-0 lead.
The Warriors bounced back with a win by No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler, who defeated Concords Bryson Schrock 6-1, 6-3.
The Warriors began their sweep of the doubles series with the No. 2 doubles senior-junior duo of Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers picking up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Concord's Thomas Burkett and Brayden Newburn.
“We knew that we would really need our two doubles to play well," Westview coach Tyler Miller said. "They’ve been playing pretty well. It helped that they got up in the first set. That was really important to get up in two doubles. That took the pressure off the rest of us.”
With Westview up 2-1, the pressure was on for the No. 1 doubles matchup between Westview's duo of Brady Hostetler and Will Clark and Concord's senior squad of Gavin Smith and Cayden Rohrer. The first set was a tightly contested, back-and-forth battle that had the Minutemen and Warriors trading leads after initially going up 1-0. The Warriors pushed ahead to a 4-3 lead, but the Minutemen fought back to take a 5-4 advantage.
From there, the Warriors pushed ahead with a three game win streak, taking the first set 7-5. The Warriors took an early 2-1 lead to start the second set and never relinquished it, taking the second set 6-2. The No. 1 doubles win put the Warriors up 3-1.
Although Westview had already clinched the regional title with their 3rd victory, the No. 3 singles match between Concord's Nathan Shaw and Westview's Elijah Hostetler went on. An intense series through and through, the No. 3 singles matchup was the only contest to go to three sets. Nathan Shaw took the first set 6-4, but Hostetler pushed back with a 6-4 win of his own. Shaw took the final back-and-forth set 6-4, with the matchup ending more than half an hour after all other events had ended.
In capturing their 2nd-strait regional title, the 21-2 Warriors move on to a semistate matchup with the Homestead Spartans at Homestead at 10 a.m. Saturday. Miller acknowledged that Saturday's semistate matchup would be a tall order, but felt confident in his team nonetheless.
“I’m confident that we’ll be ready to play, ready to compete,” Miller said. “It’s another level up, but that just gives our guys a little bit more experience with what high level tennis is in this state.”
Despite the loss, Concord coach Todd Denton expressed how proud he was of his team and their progress.
“These guys have worked so hard," Denton said. "They all played very hard (Wednesday); nobody gave up. That was the one thing that we keep stressing: we always try to play for the next point. We say hey, you’re down 6-0, 5-0, you’re still playing until you shake hands.
“My No. 1 doubles tonight played their best match of the year. They just got beat by a better doubles team. Those two are very strong. Mitchel at No. 3 singles, he goes out and does his job. That’s what we do, we go out there, we have a job at task, we set out goals and we go after it. This was just the one goal we couldn’t get this year.”
With the loss, the Minutemen finish their season 16-4.
Individual sectional contests were underway on Wednesday at Concord as well, and was kicked off with the Northridge doubles team of Evan Nay and Aaron Cripe dominating Fremont, winning 6-0, 6-2.
In singles sectional action, NorthWood's Ben Vincent defeated Elkhart's Spencer Dexter 6-3, 6-1.
Jimtown's Matt Margraf defeated Fairfield's Colin Hochstedler 6-2 in both sets.
Margraf and Vincent will face off for the singles sectional championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at Concord.
Boys Tennis Regionals Results
Westview 3, Concord 2
-1 Singles: Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Bryson Schrock (C), 6-1, 6-3
-2 Singles: Nathan Schraw (C) def. Elijah Hostetler (W), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
-3 Singles: Mitchell Whitehead (C) def. Brennan Beachy (W), 6-1, 6-0
-1 doubles: Brady Hostetler/Will Clark (W) def. Gavin Smith/Cayden Rohrer (C) 7-5, 6-2
-2 Doubles: Tim Brandenberger/Isaac Rogers (W) def. Thomas Burkert/Brayden Newburn (C), 6-1, 6-4
Singles Sectional Semi-Finals Results
- Ben Vincent (NorthWood) def. Spencer Dexter (Elkhart), 6-3, 6-1
- Matt Margraf (Jimtown) def. Colin Hochstedler (Fairfield), 6-2, 6-2
Doubles Sectional Championship Results
- Evan Nay/Aaron Cripe (Northridge) def. Sam Versin/Nick Ruterford (Fremont), 6-0, 6-2
