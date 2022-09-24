LIGONIER — After winning the Northeast Corner Conference boys tennis regular season title, Westview made it an outright conference championship with its play in the NECC Tournament Thursday and Saturday.
The Warriors advanced to the finals at all five positions, winning individual championships at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles. It’s second-place finishes at No. 3 singles and the two doubles spots gave Westview 56 points earned, edging Fairfield by two in the final tally. The Falcons had two winners, two second-place finishers and a third-place showing.
“Anytime you can win the conference and then back it up with the tournament is a really good accomplishment,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “Fairfield and us, we’re so close; we really are. There’s not much difference between us on the varsity level. We’re pretty fortunate that we pulled this out (Saturday).”
The only non-Westview-or-Fairfield winner was West Noble senior Luke Schermerhorn, who won the No. 3 singles title with a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory over Westview senior Kylen Bender.
HOSTETLERS LEAD WESTVIEW
A pair of Hostetler's prevailed for the two wins for Westview.
At No. 1 singles, senior Isaiah Hostetler kept his undefeated season going, cruising to first-and-second-round wins before being tested in the finals by Fairfield sophomore Garrett Stoltzfus. Although Hostetler ended up winning the match 6-3, 6-4, there were many competitive points played between the two. It was also the third time the two have faced off this season.
“(Stoltzfus) has definitely gotten better over the years,” Hostetler admitted. “Every time I’ve played him, it hasn’t been as close as it was this time. The wind was a huge factor in this. With the wind, he could smash the ball back at me when I wasn’t expecting it, which is a huge advantage for him. … Overall, he played great. I could’ve played better, but I’m not upset with how I played either.”
Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun was pleased with the way his top singles player performed, despite the outcome.
“Garrett played a fantastic match against Isaiah,” Filbrun said. “… It comes across as a loss, but Garrett had a fantastic tournament.”
Isaiah Hostetler is now 21-0 on the season. Already a very talented player, the senior credits strides in a couple parts of his game for making him even better this year.
“I’ve grown the most in my net play,” Hostetler said. “Volleys and overhead (shots), I’ve gotten a lot better overall at those. I feel like my second serve has also improved a lot; it’s a lot more consistent than it was last year.”
The other Hostetler victory came at No. 2 singles, courtesy of Jethro Hostetler. It looked as if the senior was going to cruise to a win early, as he won the first set, 6-1, over Fairfield’s Cooper LeCount. The Falcon junior rallied in the second set, though, winning the first four games before holding on to a 6-4 win, forcing a third and decisive set.
It was there where Jethro Hostetler re-took control of the match, winning the final set, 6-2, to close out the victory.
“I was a little nervous when he was down 0-4 in the second set,” Miller admitted. “That’s a learning opportunity there. When you win the first set really easily, you know that the other player will come out a little more focused.”
Westview is now off until sectional play, which begins next week. The sectional pairings will be announced Monday night, with the Warriors competing in a sectional with West Noble, Central Noble, East Noble and Lakeland.
Westview has won six-straight sectional crowns dating back to 2016, but are expected to face a stiff test against East Noble, who beat the Warriors back in the opening match of the season.
“Going in as the team that won last year, there’s big pressure,” Isaiah Hostetler said. “We’ve had a streak now for winning sectionals, and we want to keep that going.”
FAIRFIELD’S DOUBLES TEAMS WIN
Just like when they played Westview two weeks ago, both Fairfield doubles’ teams emerged victorious over the Warriors.
The No. 1 doubles win was a little less stressful, as the all-senior duo of Mick Moore and Brandon Kauffman won 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, the pairing of senior Luke Holsopple and junior Noah Mast lost their first set, 3-6. They would come back to win the second set, 6-3, before outlasting Westview’s Gavin Engle and Dawson Schrock in the third set, ultimately winning it with a 7-3 tiebreaker.
The Falcons, like Westview, will now wait to see who they play next in the sectionals. They are grouped with Goshen, Bethany Christian and NorthWood in a sectional that will be hosted by Goshen.
“I think we should be encouraged by how we played (Saturday),” Filbrun said. “Obviously, the sectional is not going to be easy. … I think we’re still gaining, and we’ve not peaked at this point yet. So, we need to have two good days of practice Monday and Tuesday, and then we’re going to go out there and do our best.”
2022 NECC BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT — Championship and third place match results
No. 1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Garrett Stoltzfus (FF), 6-3, 6-4 for 1st; Leyton Byler (Prairie Heights) def. Nate Shaw (WN), 7-5, 6-1 for 3rd.
No. 2 singles: Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Cooper LeCount (FF), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 for 1st; Colten Guthrie (Fremont) def. Nevin Phares (WN), 6-2, 6-2 for 3rd.
No. 3 singles: Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Kylen Bender (WV), 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 for 1st; Seth Yoder (FF) def. Jeremy Rode (Fremont), 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
No. 1 doubles: Mick Moore/Brandon Kauffman (FF) def. Cole Mast/Mason Clark (WV), 6-3, 6-2 for 1st; Aiden Dornbush/Andrew McAntarfer (Fremont) def. Quinn Aldred/Brady Warren (Angola), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: Luke Holsopple/Noah Mast (FF) def. Gavin Engle/Dawson Schrock (WV), 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) for 1st; Corbin Beeman/Tyler Miller (Fremont) def. Jed Mortorff/Max Brandon (Angola), 6-4, 6-4 for 3rd.
Final NECC Tournament standings:
Note: 13 points for 1st place, 10 for 2nd, 8 for 3rd, 6 for 4th, 5 for 5th, 3 for 6th, 2 for 7th and 1 for 8th
1. Westview, 56 points
2. Fairfield, 54 points
3. Fremont, 35 points
4. West Noble, 30 points
5. Lakeland, 19 points
6. Angola, 16 points
7. Prairie Heights, 13 points
8. Central Noble, 12 points
9. Churubusco, 5 points